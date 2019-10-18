Horoscopes for Friday, October 18, 2019

Aries Be very careful tackling anything that requires careful thinking or a logical approach today, because it's going to be difficult. Your mind simply isn't working along those lines right now, so don't float off into all sorts of tangents at the most inconvenient times. Avoid making any important decisions until this phase has passed. Lucky Number 762 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus Keep well away from any sort of negotiation or discussion today because it's highly likely to create confusion. Someone will try to lead you up the garden path, perhaps by omitting to give you some vital information. You should also be very careful when talking to people, in case you inadvertently give them the wrong impression. Lucky Number 933 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Gemini Do your best to be honest and straightforward when talking to others today, otherwise you may accidentally mislead them or give them the wrong impression. This is especially important when talking to colleagues and customers, or when taking part in a medical consultation. It will be better to spell things out rather than to leave anything to chance. Lucky Number 860 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer Your mind is all over the place today, making it difficult to keep track of your thoughts. You struggle to remember things or concentrate on what you're doing. Be careful when handling financial matters because you could get into a muddle or add things up wrongly, so double check everything you do. It will be a hassle to have to sort things out later on. Lucky Number 496 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo Someone isn't thinking clearly. They're confused and as a result everyone else may be as well! Bear this in mind if you hear anything that doesn't add up, especially if it seems heavily slanted in one direction or strongly in favor of a particular way of thinking. And don't fall into the same trap yourself of being biased or getting your facts wrong! Lucky Number 614 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo It's difficult to understand what somebody is talking about today because they don't seem to be making much sense. Or is it more that you're getting hold of the wrong end of the stick? Either way, you need to clarify exactly what's been said before acting on it, especially if it relates to something medical. You should also try to avoid believing only what you want to believe right now. Lucky Number 194 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra It's hard to keep track of your thoughts today and especially difficult when considering anything to do with money. If you have to face a nasty situation you'll do anything to avoid it, even to the point of kidding yourself that everything is okay when deep down you know it isn't. Be careful, too, when shopping in case there's a muddle about how much something costs or you lose a precious possession somewhere along the line. Take care! Lucky Number 155 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio Take extra care today because you aren't thinking straight. You're distracted by an emotional or family matter or perhaps you're just in a world of your own. Whatever the reasons for your scattered thoughts, the fact is that this isn't a good day to reach decisions or make important commitments because you can't weigh up the pros and cons. Wait a few days before making up your mind. Lucky Number 211 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius There are lots of distractions today, making it hard to concentrate on anything for long. Your mind simply isn't working that way right now, so it will be a struggle to do anything complicated or detailed because your thoughts will keep going walkabout. Be careful if you're tempted to avoid a difficult issue by telling a little white lie or a fib, because you could easily be caught out. Lucky Number 095 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn You've normally got your head screwed on the right way when it comes to anything financial but there's a lot of confusion and complication in the air today, making it difficult for you to work out what's going on. Maybe someone is deliberately pulling the wool over your eyes or perhaps you're refusing to look at the facts for some reason. But either way, don't make any important financial decisions now in case you have second thoughts when it's too late. Lucky Number 391 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius Be careful today, especially if you're supposed to be making an important decision or signing an agreement, because things aren't quite as straightforward as they seem. Someone may have withheld some facts from you, whether deliberately or not, which means you won't be fully in the picture. Avoid making any big decisions or commitments. Wait a few days until you're more aware of what's going on. Lucky Number 439 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius