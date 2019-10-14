Horoscopes for Monday, October 14, 2019

Aries There's no knowing where your heart will lead you today, so be prepared for some surprises. You could be attracted to someone who isn't your usual type at all, or who belongs to a different culture, religion or background to your own. In fact, the greater the number of differences between you, the greater the attraction between you. The question is whether it's just a flash in the pan. Lucky Number 811 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus It could come as a shock but today you're strongly attracted to someone who isn't your usual type at all. Nevertheless, they've really got to you. Well, what are you going to do about it? Are you going to wait to see if it all blows over or are you ready to throw yourself headlong into a passionate affair, even if it ends almost as quickly as it begins? Lucky Number 474 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini You're dissatisfied and restless, especially when it comes to your relationships. As a result, you may be looking at a certain person with a jaundiced eye, wishing they could be something they're not or wondering why the spark seems to have died between you. Things may not be as bad as they seem because your feelings are quite extreme today, so don't do anything rash. Lucky Number 138 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer Even if you think you know what type of person you like and find attractive, life could take you by surprise today. As a result, you could be smitten by someone who isn't your usual type at all. You may not even like this person, yet they still give you thrills every time you look at them or talk to them. What's going on? Will this attraction last? Only time will tell, but you'll have fun in the meantime. Lucky Number 399 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo You're looking for some emotional and sexual adventures today, and you don't want to settle for anything too humdrum or predictable. You might even be attracted to someone who isn't normally your type but who makes you see stars at the moment. Be careful if you're going shopping because you'll be tempted by impulse buys that you don't really want or need. Lucky Number 253 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo A loved one is a law unto themselves today, and there's nothing you can do about it. As a result, they're determined to go their own way and do their own thing, even if you strongly disapprove. Actually, the more po-faced and critical you become, the keener they'll be to carry on and shock you even more. So you should pretend you aren't impressed, or you'll be reacting in exactly the way they want. Lucky Number 701 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra If you're at work today you might look at a colleague with new eyes when you suddenly realize how attractive they are. Why haven't you noticed them before? Is it because they aren't really your type? This is a day of unusual temptations, so you could be amazed at yourself. Try not to do anything rash or silly in case you regret it in a couple of days' time. Lucky Number 315 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio If you're feeling annoyed with a loved one, you'll want to try a little retail therapy to make yourself feel better. But go easy, otherwise you could be tempted to blow a lot more money than you can afford to part with. There could also be ructions about how much time a certain someone is spending away from home, which will arouse your possessive instincts. Unfortunately, jealousy will only make this person even more determined to go their own sweet way. Lucky Number 132 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius A loved one has a strong need to prove their independence today, and you have to let them do it. That might hurt, especially if they don't do it in a very tactful manner or you're very attached to them. Alternatively, you may be the one who wants to make a dramatic statement and who's ruffling a few feathers as a result. If so, try not to hurt people unnecessarily. Lucky Number 528 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn Emotional relationships have a way of taking you by surprise today. You could be smitten by someone you wouldn't normally look twice at, or you might bump into the last person you were expecting to see. Anything could happen now, triggering a flood of confused emotional responses in you, so be prepared for the unexpected. Lucky Number 413 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius Mind how you go if you're feeling bored or restless today, because you'll enjoy stirring up trouble and ruffling a few feathers. You might do this by going shopping and buying lots of things on the spur of the moment, but there's every chance that you'll go off them really quickly. Another possibility is that you might flirt with someone you who isn't your usual type, in which case you should be careful about leading them on if you're only doing it to amuse yourself. Lucky Number 711 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra