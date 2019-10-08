Horoscopes for Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Aries Joint income and social status are likely to surface this month, with Venus in Scorpio. It's more intense with regard to romance or sexual encounters, especially the psychological motivations and behavior patterns involved. If there are no obvious impediments to prevent you, this is a good time to ask for loans or favors, as well as to collect those you are owed. Lucky Number 244 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus Venus, your life-ruler, moves into Virgo and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, so compromise is in order. Keep a cool head. New partnerships and joint ventures are in the wind. Resolve any disagreements using your natural charm. Courts and contracts should work out for you this month. Lucky Number 723 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini It's time to put some harmony into your working environment, Gem. Venus heading into Scorpio improves relationships with colleagues and employees. An office romance, or a social event connected with co-workers is likely. Beautify your workplace: anything from major renovations to adding fresh paint, plants or artwork to brighten things up. It's time to get your diet and fitness together too. Beauty treatments, dental work, and cosmetic surgery are favoured. Lucky Number 161 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer As sweet Venus enters sexy Scorpio, remember to curb extravagance in your pursuit of pleasure. Artistic urges are stimulated and your creativity will reach a peak, so let it flow. Children will be more responsive; make time for the young ones in your life. Speculation is favoured, but consult your partner before blowing the lot! Lucky Number 602 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo Harmonious relationships between family members are encouraged as Venus sweeps into Scorpio today. Real estate negotiations, legal matters connected with a family business, or the artistic endeavors of a parent are stimulated this month. Lucky Number 136 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo As Venus heads into Scorpio, you should have no trouble gaining favors. Pleasant relations in your neighborhood are favoured. You may also have the opportunity to increase contacts or improve relationships with brothers, sisters, cousins, and in-laws. Some of your best social opportunities this month are right in your immediate environment. Lucky Number 385 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra You should be ready for some fun, so surround yourself with your favourite people. Personal finances, friendships, and your values come to the fore. Luxury items do appeal! You'll be keen to spend on your appearance, thanks to the influence of Venus. Is social status connected with wealth in your world? Lucky Number 848 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio Sensual Venus cruises into your sign today, boosting your charm and giving you a yen for something new and different. If you're tired of the 'same-old, same-old', then it's time to try something new. Your charm and willingness to cooperate make a big difference as Venus works for you this month. You'll catch more flies with honey than with vinegar. Why not consider signing up for an educational class in your community? it's always good to learn something new. Pledge to do something you have always wanted to do, and find the time to do it! Lucky Number 923 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius Passions may be ignited, so spend time with your significant other today. You may have to compromise at work, as knives come out. Thanks to Venus moving behind the scenes you find excuses to pass up invitations -- you're too ill, too overweight, too much work to do, or any number of other reasons. Romance may be secretive or based in fantasy and dreams. Love relationships from the past can intrude. Resist self-pity and turn your attention to helping those less fortunate than yourself. Lucky Number 131 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn As Venus moves into Scorpio your personal aspirations and happiness are in the frame. Venus empowers your 11th house, encouraging you to promote harmony and encourage cooperation among friends and contacts. Participation in group activities can be very rewarding during the month ahead. Lucky Number 242 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius You'll definitely know it's time to get busy as sweet Venus enters your house of career and public image. This emphasizes what is most attractive about you: good looks, artistic talent, or a charming personality. Use it or lose it! The next few weeks encourage cordial relationships and socializing with older family members, superiors and authority figures. Lucky Number 652 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries