Horoscopes for Saturday, September 14, 2019

Aries What's worrying you? Come on, you know that something is, and you aren't going to feel better until you've taken some concrete action. The more you dither or push it to the back of your mind, the more it will haunt you and drain your energy. So take a deep breath, stare it straight in the face and do whatever will alleviate the problem and make life easier for you. Lucky Number 392 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus Today's Full Moon highlights friendships, hopes and dreams, and any problems in these areas. For instance, you might realize that your relationship with a chum is languishing for lack of attention, making you want to make amends by spending more time with them. Or you may decide that a cherished plan needs a careful rethink. Lucky Number 839 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini How are your career plans and long-term goals coming along? If they've been sidelined recently then it's time to do something about it. On the other hand, if you're feeling totally bogged down by your current responsibilities or workload to the detriment of your home life, then you need to redress the balance and to do so as quickly as possible. Lucky Number 431 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer The more convinced you are about the truth of something, the more you'll resist anyone changing your mind about it during the next two weeks. Yet it's important that you're open-minded and receptive to a variety of ideas, especially if you're wrestling with a difficult decision. Be prepared to listen and learn, and possibly even to admit that you don't have all the answers. Lucky Number 773 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo A close relationship needs careful thought during the next two weeks. Maybe things have reached a rather sticky patch and you've got to consider your next move carefully. If your relationship has become bogged down with control issues and battles for power, you'll have to decide whether you want it to continue. Maybe you should discuss it with the person concerned. Lucky Number 222 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo Your relationships come under the spotlight today, and you'll have to pay extra attention to them during the next two weeks as well. If life with a certain person has been tricky recently then matters are about to reach crisis point, leaving you with no option but to take action. You must be decisive but don't over-react or issue ultimatums that are unrealistic or unfair. Lucky Number 818 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra Pay attention to your health during the coming fortnight, especially if that means having some symptoms investigated by your doctor or giving up a habit that doesn't do you any good. It will also be a good opportunity to draw the line under any difficulties that you've been having with a colleague or customer, even if you have to be the one who makes the first move. Lucky Number 712 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio A special relationship needs a helping hand during the next two weeks. Maybe you've got to have a quiet word with this person so you can sort out a minor niggle or reach a better understanding with them. Alternatively, the coming fortnight may mark a watershed in your relationship as it moves from one stage to another. Lucky Number 806 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Sagittarius Today's Full Moon encourages you to think carefully about your responsibilities over the next two weeks. You need to include your domestic duties as well as those you encounter in the outside world. Are you able to balance everything, or does it feel like a precarious juggling act in which you're in danger of dropping the ball? Start to make any adjustments that you think are necessary. Lucky Number 247 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn Today's Full Moon will give you plenty of food for thought during the next two weeks. You might have to revise your opinion of a local issue or a neighborhood problem, or you could have complicated discussions with a member of the family. This will also be a good opportunity to write letters or e-mails that are long overdue. Lucky Number 274 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius The coming fortnight is an excellent opportunity to get your money matters in order, and to pay particular attention to your everyday finances. For instance, you should go through bank and credit card statements in case they contain mistakes, and also pay any overdue bills before they lead to trouble. If you've been overspending this will be a good chance to cut back on your outgoings. Lucky Number 393 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn