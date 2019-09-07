Horoscopes for Saturday, September 7, 2019

Aries If you're thinking of doing some shopping today, don't be surprised if you bring home all sorts of items that you weren't expecting to buy. If you're in the supermarket, you'll be attracted by some unusual food or alcohol. This could turn out to be a very happy discovery or a ghastly mistake, but at least you'll have satisfied your current craving for domestic adventure. Lucky Number 677 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus Get ready to hear some surprising news today. Someone is likely to drop a mini bombshell or you could discover that a forthcoming social arrangement has to be rejigged. Rather than fret and fume about it, it's much simpler to take it in your stride and wait to see what happens next. If you think about it, you don't really have much choice, do you? Lucky Number 714 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini If a duty or obligation has been getting you down recently, this is a good day to think about how you might lighten the load or alter your attitude towards it. Try to approach the whole thing from a fresh angle and see if that makes a difference. There could also be a nice surprise when someone shows their appreciation of all your recent efforts and hard work. Lucky Number 178 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer If you want to make the best of the day you should switch activities every now and then to prevent yourself getting bored. Once you get restless you won't be able to settle down to anything for long. It's a terrific day for dreaming up travel plans, and you could have a very happy time looking through holiday brochures or gazing at the atlas. Lucky Number 400 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo You're tempted by the thought of impulse buying today, so be careful if you're supposed to be saving every penny. You'll do your best to hide your shopping by stashing it on top of your wardrobe or under your bed, hoping that no one will notice. If you're out and about you might have a surprise encounter with someone who always makes your knees go weak. Lucky Number 629 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo If you're feeling worn down by yesterday's tense atmosphere, give yourself some light relief for a while. Get together with a friend or partner, or have a complete break from your usual routine. A last-minute invitation or change of plan could end up being the best thing that happens to you all day, even if that seems a rather dubious possibility at first. Wait and see! Lucky Number 796 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Libra Your mind is running along inventive and clever lines today, particularly if you're trying to come up with some brainwaves connected with your work or goals. You might even surprise yourself! So don't be shy about airing your views when talking to a boss or colleague because you may be able to hit the nail on the head or come up with the perfect solution. Lucky Number 172 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio Get ready for some nice surprises today, especially if they involve a loved one or some travel plans. It will do you good to be spontaneous, so be prepared to cast caution to the winds when necessary or to take some chances that you'd normally shy away from. Of course, you shouldn't do anything completely rash or foolish, but you're certainly in the mood for a mini adventure. Lucky Number 279 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius If you're thinking of doing some shopping today, don't be surprised if you bring home all sorts of items that you weren't expecting to buy. If you're in the supermarket, you'll be attracted by some unusual food or alcohol. This could turn out to be a very happy discovery or a ghastly mistake, but at least you'll have satisfied your current craving for domestic adventure. Lucky Number 338 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn Plans don't go the way you anticipate today, but it's nothing to worry about - unexpected events will turn out to be great fun. Someone might invite you to do something on the spur of the moment and it would be a shame if you had to turn them down. You might also make a new contact, in which case this person will be terrific company. Lucky Number 422 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius This is a perfect day for brightening up your daily routine in some way. If you're fed up with your current schedule, start thinking about how you can improve it. Maybe you could reorganize the pattern of your working day, or if that isn't possible then perhaps you could be more spontaneous in your spare time. If you think you're stuck in a rut you'll soon want to get out of it. Lucky Number 133 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo