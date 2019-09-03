Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Aries

March 21-April 19

Certain loved ones have been leading you a merry dance over the past few days but they settle down and start to behave themselves again from today. And about time, too! It's definitely a day to celebrate, and you're eager to relax with some of your nearest and dearest. Everyone will enjoy themselves, even if you do all eat or drink too much. Such is life!

Lucky Number

459

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Taurus

April 20-May 20

During the past few days it hasn't been easy to get going on domestic arrangements and decisions, because so much has been out of your hands or just hanging in the balance. But all that should start to change from today, thank goodness, and you'll begin to make progress again. In the meantime, celebrate by doing something enjoyable with some of your favourite people because it's exactly what you're in the mood for.

Lucky Number

967

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Communications haven't been easy recently so it will come as a great relief to you to know that they begin to get back on track. In fact, this is a marvellous opportunity to be decisive and to put forward your ideas, provided that you know what you're doing. At some point today you'll enjoy relaxing with some of your nearest and dearest, and you could be tempted to push the boat out in some way.

Lucky Number

791

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You're in the mood to have some fun today! It's a wonderful day for getting together with close friends and family, or for inviting some neighbors round to your place. The fact that you're currently oozing charm and warmth will stand you in good stead, and might even mean that you attract the notice of someone who boosts your ego in the most delectable ways. Sometimes life is almost too good to be true!

Lucky Number

417

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Leo

July 23-August 22

Personal communications return to normal today after an irritating phase in which they've led to confusion and mistakes. You can get back on track now, and it's a good idea to check that any important letters or emails you sent have reached their destination. If you've been toying with a decision, this is an excellent day for making up your mind and then acting on it.

Lucky Number

621

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Virgo

August 23-September 22

No matter what else you have on today's agenda, try to fit in a little socializing at some point. You'll have an absolute whale of a time and it will do you good to let your hair down a little. Mind you, it will be difficult to know when to stop and you could easily be the last one to leave the party. If you've been hoping that big things will happen between you and a friend, turn on the charm now.

Lucky Number

637

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Libra

September 23-October 22

Things are going really well for you today, especially if you're busy at work. You should get a big pat on the back from a superior or boss who's pleased with what you've achieved, and you could even get some special treatment from someone in a powerful position. This is also a terrific day for being with older friends and relatives because you won't pay any attention to the age gap between you and will simply enjoy their company.

Lucky Number

111

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

This is a perfect day for enjoying yourself. In fact, you won't be interested in doing anything else, and will try to introduce some fun into everything you get involved in now. You'll be really happy if you can get together with some kindred spirits, such as close friends. There might even be talk of a forthcoming holiday or visit to someone who lives abroad.

Lucky Number

684

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You're determined to enjoy yourself today and it looks as though you'll succeed. It's likely you'll have something to celebrate when you hear good news about a future job prospect.or a long-term ambition. Love could also be in the air between you and someone who's influential, highly regarded and possibly even rich.

Lucky Number

785

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

It's going to be a really enjoyable day, with everyone going out of their way to be pleasant and friendly. It's great for being with people who are on the same wavelength as you because you'll have even more in common with them now than usual. If you're planning a romantic interlude with you-know-who, you'll have a wonderful time together. Maybe you should do it more often?

Lucky Number

690

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Watch out world, you need money to burn! Well, you may only have your credit card to burn in reality, but you'll do your best with whatever you need. Of course, this could be bad news if you've promised yourself that you'll be sensible in your spending, but today it's almost impossible to resist temptation. You'll feel the same way when confronted by edible treats, such as a big slab of chocolate cake or a plate of chips.

Lucky Number

276

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The Stars promise that this is one of the nicest days for Pisceans in the whole of September, especially if you can be with some of your nearest and dearest. You're feeling extremely sociable and outgoing, so you'll get on well with everyone you meet but you'll be happiest when you're with some of your favourite people. A close relationship will go wonderfully well, and you could hear something that's so sweet or loving that you'll be blushing for hours to come.

Lucky Number

342

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra
