Horoscopes for Saturday, August 24, 2019

Aries It will do you good to spend time with a kindred spirit now. You'll enjoy talking about subjects that mean a lot to both of you, particularly if they have spiritual or philosophical overtones. Conversations like this will help to bring the two of you closer together. If you haven't heard recently from a friend who lives far away, make contact with them now to check that they're okay. Lucky Number 315 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus Still waters run deep today, so even if a loved one isn't saying much it doesn't mean that they're impervious to what's going on around them. You can bet that they're taking it all in, and probably getting into a bit of a state about it. If you suspect that someone is brooding, it's a good idea to encourage them to talk about what's on their mind, even if it makes uncomfortable listening. Lucky Number 497 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini The emotional temperature is climbing today, leading to a rather intense hot-house atmosphere. A partner might get a bee in their bonnet about something, making them determined to bang on about it for as long as possible and probably to make you feel wretched about it at the same time. Try to handle the situation with grace and understanding. Lucky Number 631 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer If you're a typical Cancerian you have a very big heart and it's much in evidence today. You might decide to tuck someone under your wing or give them a hug because you know they're going through a bad time. You're also prepared to listen to their tale of woe without taking sides or giving them unsolicited advice, and they'll be everlastingly grateful to you. Lucky Number 650 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo Spend time with some of your favourite people today because you'll get even more pleasure from their company than usual. You don't have to do anything special either, because simply being together will be enough. You'll also enjoy expressing some of your creative abilities, and this will help you to get rid of any pent-up emotions that are currently bothering you. Lucky Number 116 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo Get a grip on your emotions today before they get a grip on you. You're feeling things very intensely and will have a tendency to get in a state about anything that upsets you or which triggers painful memories from the past. You might also get very wound up about a domestic matter that you'd usually shrug off. Try not to turn it into a full-blown saga if it doesn't deserve it. Lucky Number 463 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra Do you believe in telepathy? If not, you soon will because it's working strongly for you right now. For instance, you might be thinking about someone only to have them ring up a minute later, or you and a loved one might both start talking about the same thing at the same time. If distance separates you from a certain person, you may feel their presence as though they were standing next to you. Lucky Number 585 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio You need some gentle escapism today, especially if that means staying at home and having some time to yourself. You might decide to curl up on the sofa with a good book and a bar of chocolate, or to listen to some favourite music while lying in the bath. You could also be tempted to buy yourself something that makes you feel safe and contented. Lucky Number 246 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius Keep an eye open for anyone who's struggling at the moment and could do with a helping hand. This might be a neighbor who's having a bad time and who would appreciate it if you could do their shopping for them, or a close relative who's feeling lonely and would be thrilled if you gave them a ring. Do this with a glad heart and a big smile, so they needn't worry about being a nuisance. Lucky Number 101 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn Is something worrying you? If an anxiety is nagging away at you, it won't leave you alone until you've done something about it. This may require some boldness, especially if you have to admit to yourself that something is wrong. But the more you try to push something to the back of your mind, the more it will dominate your thoughts. Lucky Number 197 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius Friends are considerate, sympathetic and on exactly the same wavelength as you. This is a lovely day for relaxing with a favourite hobby or leisure pursuit, whether you do it in tandem with others or enjoy it on your own. It will do you good to forget about everything else in your life for a while. Lucky Number 178 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio