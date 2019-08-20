Horoscopes for Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Aries This is a great day for the active and fun-loving Ram, so don't sit inside and watch the world go by. If the weather is good, this is a great time to participate in team or group sports. Go cycling with a friend or play ball with your pals in the warmth of the afternoon sun. Romance is also favoured by today's aspects, so consider planning an evening under the stars. Lucky Number 838 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus It's best to spend the day trying to recuperate from the stress of the past few weeks; with your lunar low cycle in full swing, you should try to relax as much as possible. Review the events of the past month for a better idea of where you are going; you can plan a better strategy for your future this way. Dreams you have tonight may be revealing, so keep pencil and paper nearby for recording strong images. Lucky Number 673 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini Many hands make light work, so gather your friends to assist you today. If you have a friend in need, don't hesitate to offer your services. You'll be surprised how much fun moving, or painting walls can be when everyone works together as a team. Consider leading a group to perform a community service, such as picking up trash or serving food to the homeless. Lucky Number 600 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer It won't hurt to be visible as the Moon moves through your tenth house of status. If you are single and want to advertise, go somewhere that is known for singles action. If you are partnered and want to show off the love in your life, attend an outdoor concert or community event. This is a good time to make a strong impression on the public and authority figures. Lucky Number 593 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leo Lively Leo is on fire with enthusiasm as the Moon blends well with much of the sky; this is a wonderful day for you to be among others. Your natural ability to entertain is enhanced, while a sense of excitement prevails. It would be a shame for you to hide yourself away from the rest of the world. If you are currently home bound, find a simpatico group to chat with online! Lucky Number 447 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo You can expect your psychic energy to reach a monthly peak as the stars blend harmoniously today; you'll just know things throughout the day. Some of you may have prophetic dreams or dreams which reveal events from a past life... keep pen and paper ready to jot down what you remember upon awakening. Sex within a committed relationship can be very spiritual and downright amazing this evening. Lucky Number 953 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra This should turn out to be an enjoyable day as the Moon dances with energies in your eleventh house of friendships and your fifth house of pleasure; make it a point to get out for some fresh air. Your mate, best friend, or partner will appreciate your time and attention, so make time for him or her. Even if you have a lot of work to do, it can be made pleasant today. Lucky Number 887 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio Take care of your health today by eating right and getting fresh air and exercise. You may also need to find time for organizing your personal belongings... when was the last time you cleaned out your medicine cabinet? Check the expiration dates on all medicines, vitamins and food in your home. Also, test your drinking water; you may want to install a filter. Lucky Number 652 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius Super human energy is yours as the Moon blends well with Pluto and Mars; this is a day to get work done and have fun while you're doing it. Those of you involved in working with children or in creative fields will feel like work is more play today... go ahead and let your imagination flow. You can be an inspiration to others, so get out there and shine! Lucky Number 296 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn Enjoy warm feelings under your own roof today, as the nurturing Moon moves through your fourth house of home and family. Even relationships that are normally tense will be smoothed over by this energy; take advantage of this potential truce. Take pride and pleasure in your home, whether you live in a one-room apartment or a palatial mansion. Home is what you make of it. Lucky Number 696 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius The Moon blends well with other planetary energies, giving you the strength you need on this busy day. It seems the phone won't stop ringing and that you are required to be here, there, and everywhere all at the same time. Recruit neighbors, friends, and siblings to help you get everything done. Why do everything yourself when you can delegate? Lucky Number 400 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra