Horoscopes for Sunday, August 11, 2019

Aries If you really want to achieve some of your fondest ambitions, consider community service. Start off by helping out with your neighborhood Little League and then move your way up through the political ranks.You embark on a creative phase from today, during which you'll enjoy expressing yourself through artistic activities. If you want change, you'll have to get out there and make it happen - wishing will only leave you depressed and frustrated. Lucky Number 645 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus From today you have a powerful hankering for familiar faces and places, and you won't be happy if you stray too far from home. Make the most of this domesticated phase by doing some entertaining at home, or arranging a family get-together. It's also a great opportunity to give your house or garden anything from a mini facelift to a major overhaul. Lucky Number 997 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini With the Moon in your eighth house of sex, money and power, you are likely to feel passion returning today. This could manifest positively as greater intimacy with your partner or best friend, but there could also be negative participation in power struggles. Communications come easily to you at the best of times, but as Mercury enters Leo you'll be even more adept at them during the next few weeks. There will be occasions when it seems you can't put a foot wrong and you always manage to talk your way out of tricky situations. Lucky Number 141 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer With the tender Moon in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, it is time to tend to your partner. Make tonight date night for you and your mate or best friend; all your close, important relationships will benefit from a little one-on-one. If there is anything important you need to discuss, do it in a calm and relaxing atmosphere. If you're in charge of other people, whether they're your children or your employees, try not to come across as bossy and dictatorial. Lucky Number 879 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo With the nurturing Moon in your sixth house of health and service, you'll want to be aware of how much exercise you are getting. If you lead a sedentary life, it is time to get out for more fresh air. Take the stairs instead of the lift or elevator, and walk rather than drive wherever possible. You've been in a very self-contained and private frame of mind during the past couple of weeks but from today you start to emerge from your den. You're already feeling a little bit more sociable and outgoing. Why not arrange to get your hair done or book a forthcoming outing. Lucky Number 342 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo Find something to celebrate as the Moon passes through your fifth house of pleasure and creativity today; even the fact that you made it through another day is reason to cheer. Indulge in something that helps rejuvenate and refresh your spirit. If you haven't got much cash to spend, why not rent a comedy and make some popcorn? Even so, as Mercury enters Leo, you'll value your privacy even more than usual, and at times you'll prefer your own company to that of other people. Lucky Number 895 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra With the Moon passing through your fourth house of home and family, you'll have to put forth a lot of effort to get out of bed. If you see to your responsibilities, you will be rewarded by those in power. Some Librans may have to contend with the moods of authority figures and family members; try to have a cheery outlook no matter how dour your boss is today. Mercury moving into Leo improves communication with your friends and associates. Lucky Number 888 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio It's time to speak up and get your point across as the Moon sails through your third house of communication. Take this opportunity to express yourself and make your intentions clear, before the coming Full Moon puts an emotional spin on everything. Failure to communicate now could lead to a serious break in relationships later. The time has now come for you to switch your focus to your long-term goals and ambitions. This means thinking about what you want to achieve and then doing your best to make it happen. Lucky Number 858 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius With the Moon in conscientious Capricorn and your second house of personal finance, it's time to catch up on the bills. Prepare your payments early this month so that you do not have to pay any extra interest or late fees. Over the next couple of weeks you'll enjoy journeys of exploration, emotional, mental, physical or spiritual. What's important is that you don't limit yourself through fear, although you'll have to abide by common sense and by your budget. You might also lose your heart to someone who comes from a different country or culture. Lucky Number 328 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn I'm coming out... want the world to know, gonna let it show... might be your disco diva theme song for the day. With the luminous Moon in your first house of personality, you'll be ready to come out of your shell and into the public eye. Going out tonight should be pure pleasure as your natural charm and attractiveness is magnified. Lucky Number 212 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius Seek out peace and quiet as the Moon drifts through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude; you'll need to recharge your spiritual and physical batteries during your lunar low cycle.Relationships take on increased importance, so make them as enjoyable and harmonious as possible. Let them tell you what they think about things, so you gain a greater insight into what makes them tick. It is important to release tension that has built up during the past month, and to let go of resentment and frustration. A good cure for whatever ails you is a long, warm tub bath enhanced with peppermint and lavender oils. Lucky Number 552 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces