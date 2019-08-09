Horoscopes for Friday, August 9, 2019

Aries The changing Moon enters Sagittarius and your ninth house of travel, education and philosophy today. Far reaching changes in your life are likely during the next few months as the power of Jupiter touches this area of your life... you'll find the most profound shifts occurring in your belief system as you open your mind to new places and people. Lucky Number 804 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus The changing Moon enters goal oriented Sagittarius and your eighth house of sex, money and power today. You'll be reminded in one way or another that money talks, but it's up to you whether or not you listen.... Try to spend time with your partner, or if it isn't possible, a close friend today. He or she may have surprising insights for you. Lucky Number 712 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini It's time to get personal with your mate, best friend or partner as the changing Moon enters your seventh house of significant others. Listening carefully to what your close associates are saying as well as what they are not saying will help you understand your relationships much better. Likewise, if you are not clear in your communication, you are at risk of being misunderstood. Lucky Number 569 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer The Moon moves into your sixth house of health and service, rewarding you for making healthy and responsible choices. Some Cancerians may experience a sixth sense about the quality of their environment, including the emotional state of co-workers. You can bring increased optimism and a positive attitude to the office, simply by wearing a smile. Lucky Number 374 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo Leo turns playful as the changing Moon enters jovial Sagittarius and your fifth house of pleasure and creativity. It may be hard to focus on serious business, and you really shouldn't have to. Fun is a necessary nutrient for the soul, so don't underestimate the value of goofing off a little. Find some children to play with or watch the Cartoon Channel this afternoon. Lucky Number 585 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo The changing Moon may turn your thoughts towards family concerns as she enters your fourth house of home and family. Memories of your childhood may also surface... don't be surprised if you dream of your childhood home as you sleep tonight. For some this may be a sweet dream, while others will experience this as a nightmare. Lucky Number 846 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Libra With the changing Moon lighting up your third house of communication, you'll be inclined to speak up about your feelings and opinions. You may feel very passionate about your beliefs. Be sure to demonstrate your Libran tact in all you do today. Lucky Number 866 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio Most Scorpions will be focused on their finances once the Moon moves into goal-oriented Sagittarius and the second house of money and values. You'll want to see what you can do to recycle and replenish your resources. Those of you involved in research could have an important breakthrough if you listen to your intuition. Lucky Number 118 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius It's time to strut your stuff as the changing Moon enters your first house of personality. Enjoy the increased emotional energy that the start of a new lunar cycle can bring; express yourself while you feel natural and easy. Lucky Number 543 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn With the changing Moon sliding into your twelfth house of solitude, many Sea-Goats will enjoy silence today. Avoid crowded places and unpleasant people in favor of quiet hideaways where you can cherish your own company. Turn in early so you can recharge your physical as well as spiritual batteries now that your lunar low cycle has begun. Lucky Number 611 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius With the changing Moon entering your eleventh house of friends and associates, you'll be ready to taste the joys of friendship. Unfortunately, the taste may be a bit too strong as fortunate Jupiter adds to the mix, but often our closest friends are agents of change and good fortune in our lives. You may find yourself thinking of someone special only to hear from them moments later. Lucky Number 921 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio