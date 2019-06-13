Horoscopes for Thursday, June 13, 2019

Aries It's important to keep a firm grip on the facts today, otherwise they'll slip out of your reach. It would not be good if someone accused you of misleading or making promises you can't deliver. This is especially likely at work or in dealing with an educational matter. Don't say things that are calculated to make you look good if they bear no relation to the facts. Lucky Number 621 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus Once again you're facing clashes with some of the people in your life and it's hard to see how to get round them. What's sparked off this difficult phase? How have you contributed to the situation and what can you do to improve matters? It won't help to pin all the blame on the other person, so be prepared to accept your own part in this sorry story. Lucky Number 708 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini You could get carried away by the sound of your own voice today, and say a lot more than you intended or you hog most of the conversation. That's okay if you have something interesting to say, but even so you should know when to give your vocal cords a rest and let someone else have the spotlight. You've got some great ideas right now but some of them may be overambitious. Lucky Number 601 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer It's very easy to get carried away today when talking to people, and to start exaggerating wildly. You probably won't know that you're doing it at the time, although you should definitely tone things down if you do realize what's happening. Try not to give anyone the wrong impression, nor to give them false hope about something. Lucky Number 212 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo Family tensions get under your skin today, leading to a difficult atmosphere in which everyone is on edge. It's no good trying to sweep these awkward feelings under the carpet because they'll refuse to stay there. So be brave and tackle whatever's wrong between you, especially if it's a problem that's been brewing for a long time. This may lead to a row but perhaps that will help to resolve things once and for all. Lucky Number 537 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo Big ideas connected with your family or home today may be less than realistic. Don't overestimate your budget or time, or get completely carried away with enthusiasm. And keep a pinch of salt handy when listening to someone's memories, because they bear little relation to reality. Lucky Number 516 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra Money has the potential to cause trouble today, so be warned. A loved one objects to what you're spending your money on, or thinks you're being too extravagant. Perhaps the boot is on the other foot and you're the one who's casting aspersions. A social event may have to be scaled down through a lack of cash, which is annoying but hardly the end of the world. Lucky Number 824 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio If you're fed up with what happened yesterday you'll want to say so today, or to take out your frustration on whoever happens to be around. Be careful about this because you could easily work yourself up into such a lather that you lose your temper with everyone and generally behave like a bear with a sore head. Better by far to reserve your anger for the person who deserves it than to inflict it on whoever has the misfortune to stray too close. Lucky Number 098 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius Get a grip on yourself, because it's so easy to get carried away today. As a result you might exaggerate the importance of something or embroider a story out of all recognition, and then get caught out, much to your embarrassment. So stick to the facts from the word go, even if they aren't nearly as exciting or sensational as you'd like. Lucky Number 742 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn Take unlikely stories and tall tales with a grain of salt. Contacts may not deliberately mislead you, but people are quite fanciful today and easily carried away by enthusiasm or emotion. Expect some exaggerated claims, with unfounded optimism about how well something will turn out. Lucky Number 182 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius It's another tricky day, Archers. You feel at odds with everyone around you, especially if you feel that they want something from you. Don't take things too personally or you'll not to get through the day without losing your temper or unconsciously goading someone into losing theirs. But maybe a rip-roaring row is exactly what you need? Lucky Number 677 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius