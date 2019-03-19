Horoscopes for Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Aries
The changing Moon enters your sixth house of health and service today, making your physical, spiritual, and mental health the focus of the next two days. Make an effort to eat healthy, nutritious foods and drink the recommended eight glasses of water today. Gentle stretching exercises such as Yoga or Pilates will help you get in shape, clear your mind, and improve your posture.
Lucky Number523
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
It's time to pack up your troubles and look on the bright side of life. The Moon lights up your fifth house of romance and pleasure, so go with the flow. Spending time with children can be pleasurable; they help us stay in touch with our own sense of wonder. Your upbeat mood should be contagious; even if you are down, you will find it easier to smile today.
Lucky Number331
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
Today may start off with a bang, but it will end with you enjoying the comforts of home. You may be ready to curl up in your favourite sofa for the rest of the day as the Moon enters your fourth house of home and family. Your intuitive powers are peaking now, so listen to what your heart and gut have to say. Ignore what your rational mind says and go with how you feel.
Lucky Number738
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
There'll be plenty of gossip going around today; keep in mind much of it is likely to be greatly exaggerated. As the day progresses, brilliant ideas may come to you out of the blue. However, you may have so many thoughts spinning around your head that it is nearly impossible to follow any of them. Keep pen and paper with you so that you can write down anything you may want to explore later.
Lucky Number354
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
You should have plenty of energy as a lively mood prevails today .The Moon enters your second house of finances, giving outgoing Lions the itch to go on a shopping spree. If you think spending money on status symbol items will make others think more highly of you, save your cash. It may be tempting to try to keep up with the Joneses, but in the end it is who you are and not what you have that will impress others.
Lucky Number871
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
The changing Moon is sailing through your first house of personality and it's time to make a social comeback. Say 'yes' to invitations, even if you're still feeling low this morning. Today, you will be ready to charm and entertain again. You'll especially enjoy doing something new or attending a cultural event as inspirational Uranus makes these things seem more exciting than everyday activities.
Lucky Number223
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
You're ready to spend some time alone. The changing Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to spend some quiet time recharging your spiritual batteries. If you must attend a social function, you may find it is easier to listen to others than to say much yourself.
Lucky Number197
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
You should be ready to party as the Moon enters sociable Virgo and your eleventh house of friends and associates, giving you the urge to get out with your pals. Singles among you may meet someone especially attractive at work or in the gym as inspiring Uranus adds a romantic keynote.
Lucky Number269
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
You will need all your energy as the ambitious Moon activates your tenth house of career and reputation today, giving you an opportunity to put in some overtime. With inspirational Uranus gracing your sixth house of health and service, you may think of some brilliant ways to improve your job while you're working on something unrelated.
Lucky Number427
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
A brighter, lighter mood descends as the changing Moon enters Virgo and your ninth house of travel and adventure. Dreams about the future are more vivid and romantic while inspirational Uranus is activated, helping you to be more positive about the future. You may have a hard time concentrating as the promise of adventure beckons.
Lucky Number377
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
Passions rise as the changing Moon enters your eighth house of sex, money, and power. Aquarians may be feeling rather randy as the focus shifts to the sensual and mysterious. Enjoy yourself behind closed doors.
Lucky Number509
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
As the Moon enters your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, it's time to spend time with those you are the closest to. They may not be the easiest for you to get along with, but they are critical to your success and your survival. The next two days favor communicating with your partner about ways to improve your joint interests. Don't be too picky, or fireworks could erupt.
