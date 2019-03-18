Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, March 18, 2019

March 18, 2019 04:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

As the Moon is passing through your fifth house of romance, children and speculation, Jupiter is encouraging you to enjoy the pleasures of cultural pursuits. You'll be fascinated by the attraction of stunning strangers and fabulous foreigners. Travel, religion and the higher mind will also appeal, so take a chance and go for it!

Lucky Number

572

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You may feel like tearing your hair out, but relax; by tomorrow things will be much better. It's just that the Moon is still in fiery Leo, clashing with your life-ruler Venus today. Pay attention to your moods and you may learn something about yourself. Chances are good that the things that frustrate you simply remind you of past frustrations. Step back for now.

Lucky Number

917

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The Moon in fiery Leo chafes against Venus in detached Aquarius and Mars in your twelfth house of secrets today, increasing the potential for misunderstandings. You may also find yourself becoming more emotional than usual; little things seem to set you off without warning. Use this time to understand your subconscious mind better. Pay attention to the cues around you for greater spiritual healing.

Lucky Number

451

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Strive to be in control of your finances as the Moon moves through your second house of finances today. Even if you have the urge to spend money to show the world how fabulously successful you are, you should keep a tight reign on your pocketbook. Hopefully curbing your expenditures is a personal choice and not a necessity.

Lucky Number

550

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Leo

July 23-August 22

The Moon travels through Leo and your first house of personality today, helping you get into high gear. You'll have extra charm, so don't hesitate to ask for what you want. Express yourself with confidence, even in the face of opposition. There may be hurdles to overcome, but with persistence, you can reach your goals.

Lucky Number

996

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Unexpected upsets may trip you up today, but what you may not realize is that you unconsciously orchestrated some of these events. As the moody Moon continues to pass through your twelfth house of subconscious matters, you may find both your need for, and fear of change, coming into conflict. Take a deep breath and stay in low gear while your energies are at a low ebb.

Lucky Number

996

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Libra

September 23-October 22

If you've been troubled lately, now is the time to seek a friend's counsel. Even just a little tea and sympathy will be nice, so plan to have lunch with someone simpatico. Everyone needs to spend a little time with someone who won't judge them. Libra is often wonderful at giving this sort of unconditional affection but often has a harder time seeking it out .Accept a little TLC . you need it now.

Lucky Number

307

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Gung-ho Mars is activated by the passion of the passing Moon today, adding enthusiasm to all you do and think. You won't just like something, you'll love it more than life itself. You won't just find something unpleasant - you will never have been so disgusted in all your days. Your friends and family won't mind your dramatic expressions, but remember that co-workers and superiors may not be so understanding.

Lucky Number

509

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

A sudden change of plans may rock you as the fluctuating Moon, active Mars and socially conscious Venus clash today. The stress may cause you a bit of an upset stomach, so avoid food and drink you know will cause you grief. Those of you who are travelling for business purposes will be frustrated indeed. However, mighty Jupiter is in a good frame of mind, bringing you luck. Take some time out for yourself this evening.

Lucky Number

781

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The Moon remains in your eighth house of sex, money, and power adding intensity to the day. Even activities involving children and creative endeavors can take on an edgy tone as the Moon blends with pushy Mars, sending shockwaves into your fifth house of romance and creativity .It won't pay to be impulsive and spontaneous today; even lovers could get way out of hand. Take it slow and easy.

Lucky Number

333

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Warlord Mars is activated by the passing Moon, placing the focus on your most aggressive competitors. Some Aquarians will be dealing with the emotional stress of a lawsuit or marital difficulties, making today's aspects harder to bear. Angry, frustrated feelings may overwhelm you, but remember that you are a Water-Bearer! Your ability to look into the longer term will reveal benefits.

Lucky Number

164

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Pay attention to your health as the Moon moves through Leo and your sixth house of health and service today. It could be time for a check up, so make an appointment with your physician. Nervous tension could be leading you into bad habits that will undermine your health. If you feel stressed out, reach for your athletic shoes instead of a double martini and you'll be happy with the results.

Lucky Number

523

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

