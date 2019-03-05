Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, March 5, 2019

March 05, 2019 10:27 PM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Mercury turns retrograde just as it enters your twelfth house of secrets and solitude . many of you will avoid what is really troubling you and hang out with your friends instead! Unfortunately, you may find that wherever you go, your troubles follow. Do your best to be as clear as possible in your communication with others during this confusing time.

Lucky Number

110

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Messenger planet Mercury turns retrograde in your eleventh house of friends and associates, causing misunderstandings among groups. Your best strategy is to say only what you must and avoid lengthy explanations. Keep it simple! It is also important to represent yourself during this three week period of confusion. If you allow someone else to speak for you, misrepresentation is the likely result.

Lucky Number

439

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The sensitive Moon lights your tenth house of career and public images, as Mercury turns retrograde. Passions run high for better or for worse. Confusion and miscommunication disturb your equilibrium in weeks ahead, so make sure you carry a diary and keep careful track of appointments and other commitments.

Lucky Number

679

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Mercury turns retrograde in your ninth house of long distance communications . if you are expecting a package, you might want to check the tracking number. The next three weeks may be very frustrating for you as you go back over issues you thought had been resolved . legal issues and financial matters are most likely affected.

Lucky Number

172

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Leo

July 23-August 22

Mercury turns retrograde in your eighth house of sex and power, bringing up old issues you thought had already been solved. You'll need to speak carefully during the next three weeks as anything you say can and will be held against you. Passions may rise as the tender Moon clashes with intense Pluto, sparking fireworks. A delicate touch is needed, if you want to light a fire.

Lucky Number

443

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Tricky Mercury turns retrograde in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, slowing down communication and muddling information. You may also find yourself going over old ground at work or dealing with health issues during the next three weeks . try to take extra good care of yourself as your life-ruler stirs up trouble.

Lucky Number

091

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Libra

September 23-October 22

Mercury does an about-face in your sixth house of health and service today. You may find yourself frustrated with coworkers and stricken by writer's block . try to stay calm and clear in all your communications .The bright side of the retrograde is that you will have an opportunity to re-evaluate certain issues.

Lucky Number

127

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Mercury turns retrograde in your fifth house of pleasure and creativity, delaying the fun and games you have been planning. Romance takes a back-seat while personal, family matters need to be reviewed .Whatever you thought you had worked out last month demands another look .Be sure to take detailed notes and communicate clearly during this time of potential confusion.

Lucky Number

307

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The mischievous Cosmic Messenger turns retrograde in your fourth house of home and family, making it harder to communicate with your loved ones. However, this will give you an opportunity to do some soul searching about your past and how you have come to be in your present situation. You can make progress once Mercury returns to direct motion in three weeks' time.

Lucky Number

653

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The Messenger God Mercury begins the backwards tango in your third house of communications, causing confusion and misunderstanding for the next three weeks. Slow down and try to listen more than you speak, now .Think everything through carefully before you make decisions. You may have to deal with detours and delays while traveling, so allow yourself extra time to reach your destinations.

Lucky Number

665

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your finances may seem hopelessly confusing for the next three weeks; blame it on Mercury doing the backward tango in your second house of values and personal finances. You'll need to go over your bills with a fine-toothed comb. It is also a good idea to keep a close eye on your personal belongings. You are more likely than usual to misplace important papers now.

Lucky Number

548

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The Messenger God Mercury will spend the next three weeks doing the backwards tango in your first house of personality causing some confusion in your life. It may be more difficult to express yourself directly, while others may misunderstand your meaning. Career concerns crawl to a standstill, leaving you frustrated with your current position. Hang in there, success is just around the corner!

Lucky Number

450

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

