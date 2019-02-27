Horoscopes for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Aries
Keep your mind open, while the Moon moves through your ninth house of travel and adventure. Everything you go through can be a learning experience if you are willing to examine each situation closely. The study of law, philosophy, religion, and culture is favoured now. When was the last time you read something that wasn't on the Internet? Take a trip to your local library and check out a few books.
Taurus
The day begins with serious business to take care of, so set your alarm for half an hour earlier. You'll need your wits about you as power struggles are in full swing. Stick to your guns and adhere to your principles. The mysteries of life and death may be on your mind as the Moon glides through your eighth house of sex, money, and power. Remember, what goes around comes around!
Gemini
Today remains light hearted, so get out and have some fun! Grab your mate or best friend and get out of the house... it's time to go on an adventure. Participating in a humanitarian effort will be uplifting, so consider attending a fundraising function. You can have a great time and make the world a better place at the same time.
Cancer
With transforming, life-changing Pluto in your sixth house of service, you may be making some serious changes in the work you perform. One thing to be very aware of, are the privacy issues in the workplace. If you are still forwarding racy email to your co-workers or friends, stop now! If you really want to send your friends something funny, do it from home, and send it to their personal address. You can't be fired for that.
Leo
The Moon continues to light up your fifth house of love and creativity, placing the emphasis on hearts and flowers. Those of you in love will be on top of the world, while those who work with children will be reminded what a blessing children are. Take advantage of this pleasant mood by smiling more and showing the world your zest for life. Laugh, and the world laughs with you!
Virgo
If any emotional damage was done in your relationships recently, now is the time to work on repairs. Some of you may be dealing with damage in the physical environment of your home; Jupiter's presence in your fourth house often signifies the need for change and repairs in both your physical home and your personal family relationships. You may need to review the past in order to move forward.
Libra
The day begins with a bang as the Moon continues her path through your third house of local travel. Be careful in traffic, which may be especially stressful now. Expect delays and detours on the way to work this morning. Some of you may be suffering from nervous tension and not even realize it. Schedule a massage or plan for a peaceful walk later this evening.
Scorpio
The cosmos brings you plenty of energy for getting work done around the house and in the office. You'll feel much better once everything is in order. Whether you are male or female, bringing fresh flowers inside will soothe and relax you. Play your favorite music while you scrub and clean. Organizing and rearranging your belonging will be both therapeutic and fun.
Sagittarius
Many of you will be in flow today, that coveted state in which your body and mind seem to be working at an optimal level. Take advantage of this at work today, where your creative input may help solve difficulties upper management is experiencing. Although Jupiter is doing well, nebulous Neptune is under pressure, making communication more difficult. Double check all your messages.
Capricorn
Today's healing energy can take the form of heartfelt conversations with your loved ones. It may be hard to open up at first, but it will be harder if you keep everything bottled inside. The healing process usually begins by the cleansing of the wound. Sure, it will sting a little, but it is important to flush the poisons out before they do irreparable damage. Confide in someone you trust.
Aquarius
Spending time with those who share your ideals is important now. If you have recently been placed in a position of leadership or responsibility, now is the time to do some group brainstorming. Find out how your friends and associates feel about the status quo and potential changes. This is also a fine time to let your hair down and just have some fun.
Pisces
Your public reputation and family status may be of concern to you. You may need to make a public appearance or speak in front of a group now; take deep cleansing breaths to help you maintain your composure. All eyes are on you, so make sure you are doing your job to the best of your ability. The stress and pressure will diminish by this evening.
