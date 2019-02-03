Horoscopes for Sunday, February 3, 2019

Aries
The Moon enters your eleventh house of friends and associates, helping you to feel more sociable. Spending time with your favorite groups of people will be spiritually uplifting, so don't hide indoors. If the weather is fine, an outdoor gathering will be grand. If the weather is inclement, try meeting the gang for a hearty brunch at your favorite eatery.
Taurus
Your reputation as a healer is starting to get out; you may have thought it was a secret, but now people notice your magic touch more often. Your inspired ability to make sense out of chaos is also getting people's attention. Now that the Moon is passing through your house of recognition, accept praise from others graciously.
Gemini
If you can get away from it all, today may be very romantic. A drive to the country will help bring the out best in love relationships and in your relationships with your children. Even a local park will help uplift you, allowing you to dream for a time. Let reality fade into the background for now. Worry about work and bills after tomorrow.
Cancer
As the Moon sails into your eighth house of sex, money, and power, you may want to analyze your strategy in business matters. Charm plays a big role in getting what you want these days; you may not feel like playing nice, but you may need to wine and dine your interests. The same applies to romantic targets. If you want someone to notice you, roll out the red carpet.
Leo
The changing Moon enters your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, adding sweetness to the day. If you can find time for your significant other, you can make this one of those beautiful, lazy days. Try not to worry about the outside world for now. Focus on celebrating your relationship with the most important person in your life. If that person happens to have four legs, treat your furry friend to a romp in the park.
Virgo
Mercury activates Jupiter in your fourth house of home and family now, inspiring some of you to begin home improvements. While you will have the energy you need to work on sprucing up your abode, you may find many frustrations in the process. Family relationships can be improved if you remember to employ consideration and diplomacy. This is a great time for early spring or fall cleaning, depending on your hemisphere.
Libra
The responsive Moon enters charming Aquarius and your fifth house of romance and creativity, making today perfect for a romantic interlude. You can use your natural charm and imagination to create the perfect atmosphere for seduction if you so choose. For those who are not as interested in matters of the heart, creative projects and children's interests are favored.
Scorpio
The changing Moon enters your fourth house of home and family, giving you greater clarity into your family relationships. This can be a time of healing for you as well as for your personal relationships. Compromise and adjustments will be needed, but the elements of forgiveness and grace are natural gifts of the Pisces spirit.
Sagittarius
Clever Mercury and jolly Jupiter blend to give you optimism for most of the day. It seems like you can do just about anything you put your mind to, and everything is going your way. Optimistic people truly are healthier and live longer, regardless of economic status. Remember that the best is yet to come, and that what you have now isn't so bad, either.
Capricorn
Planning for your future is a wonderful use of your time, as the swift Moon enters your second house of personal finances. Some of you may be considering going into business for yourself, and this might be the year to do it. Don't expect it to be easy, however. Anything you earn over the next two and a half years will be strictly based on your own hard work and effort.
Aquarius
The swift Moon enters your first house of personality, making you feel bolder. Now that you are your normal self again, you can get back to the serious business of communicating and gathering information. Your contacts from afar seem more intriguing now, but you know what they say about the grass always being greener... Continue to evaluate situations carefully.
Pisces
The Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, giving you an opportunity to seek spiritual and emotional healing. It will be easier to understand the psychological dynamics of the last two days, which will help you to forgive yourself and anyone else who might have let you down recently. Spend the day recharging your spiritual batteries.
