Horoscopes for Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Aries
Welcome to 2019, Aries! It's a great year ahead for you and you're already in a dynamic mood as Warrior Mars moves into your sign. There's plenty of energy between now and the middle of next month. This might give you the impetus and confidence to launch some new projects or to do something that you've never tried before. It will be fun to push yourself further than usual or to tackle an ambitious venture.
Lucky Number263
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
Happy New Year, Taurus! A burst of spontaneity will do wonders for you, and will also lift the spirits of anyone who cares to come along for the ride. How about a day trip to somewhere you've always wanted to visit, or lunch out instead of at home? You need to live a little. Mars moving behind the scenes into aggressive Aries means you need to consider your options and keep a low profile over the next few weeks.
Lucky Number464
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
Happy New Year Gemini! I hope you had a great night and I'm sure you can find a great hangover cure somewhere on the WWW! Feeling the positive energy today you'll find the idea of a social gathering quite the attractive option.Your schedule may become overloaded in weeks ahead, so take it easy with your activities and the people you see. Don't lose patience if things get too hectic or don't proceed as planned. What is actually making you happy? Go for what you want, and get rid of what you don't. Love is in the air, so make the most of it. It's a great time to be alive!
Lucky Number101
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
Welcome to the New Year, Cancer! Are you ready to put those resolutions into place? Not quite?! Your ambitions get a boost for the next six weeks, so it's a great opportunity to press ahead. Marriage, children and romance are the focus of your attention, so many of you will take the next step towards serious commitment and love. This may involve a closure with your present interest as you accept that your future will not evolve as you had hoped. Single Cancerians may meet a new and intriguing love interest today.
Lucky Number480
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
It's a fabulous year ahead, Leo! I hope you had a fantastic night on the prowl. Celebrate with family and other people who are on the same wavelength as you. As Mars rushes home to fiery Aries, it would certainly be a shame to spend a lot of time by yourself on this gregarious and sociable day. If you can find the time, you'll enjoy getting on with a favourite hobby. The most positive way to approach this influence is to use whatever you encounter as a way to broaden your spiritual and intellectual horizons.
Lucky Number165
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
Have a fabulous New Year, Virgo! The cosmic emphasis is transformative and social. You have quite an ability for research, but don't trawl for details in an attempt to right what you feel has been a personal wrong, as this will only come back negatively later. Ensure communications and discoveries do not bring harm to others and this energy will slide away. As Mars drives into Aries, attractions, money, and financial analysis will be on your mind in weeks ahead. A partner's income or jointly-held property may require more attention. You may be forced to collect debts and favors owed to you, or make arrangements for repayment of your own debts.
Lucky Number894
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
Happy New Year, Libra! How's that fabulous body feeling this morning?! If you're having a gathering, include casual acquaintances or newcomers as if they were one of the family. You're a real social animal and you know how to put people at their ease. This is a wonderful talent: not only do you have a network of friends and social contacts, as well as business ones, but you have the ability to bring others together. As Mars swings into your seventh house, the energy turns to partnership and other alliances, cooperative efforts, and interaction with others in general. Perhaps you should start a dating agency this year!
Lucky Number755
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
Happy New Year, Scorpio! Were we naughty last night?! You are energetic and full of optimism today and this should set the tone for the coming year. As mighty Mars, your life-ruler enters the fearsome sign of the Ram, your energy levels surge. Over the next six weeks you'll need to be active and take command. If you don't already belong to a gym you might be inspired to join one, or take on a daily exercise regime. Keep on the go, as you'll feel agitated and impatient if you're held back.
Lucky Number973
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
Happy New Year! Despite the headache, your motivation level is high today, setting a trend. Jupiter in your sign for most of the year is very beneficial, though you'll need to watch your weight. You're in the market for plenty of fun and games during the next few weeks, especially if they're rather daring or reckless. But don't do anything too foolhardy in case it backfires on you. Thanks to rampaging Mars in fiery Aries, love and desire will also be on the agenda between now and mid February. Do not confuse the two, because that will lead to broken hearts.
Lucky Number552
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
Happy New Year, Goats! There are reasons to celebrate, but you are still waiting for that final piece of the puzzle to truly feel great about all that has transpired for you recently. Mighty Mars strides into your fourth house, making the next six weeks a great time to channel your energies into your home and family. You could get rather frustrated and annoyed if you suspect that other people aren't taking these issues as seriously as you. But bullying people won't help your case, so keep your cool.
Lucky Number901
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
Happy New Year, Aquarius! This is a brilliant day for your social life because you're feeling so convivial and outgoing. It would be a real shame to spend the day by yourself, because you've got so much to offer other people. It's a year of healing ahead. Your patience has been tested time and time again, but you have discovered a new you along the way. You are learning to become more tactful in your dealings, but mostly learning to trust your own judgments. You will also appreciate those that are there for you and those who withhold their support for their own reasons. Follow your instincts and remain firm in your decisions.
Lucky Number141
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
Happy New Year, Pisces! How's your head? Craving some excitement and fun? It is one of those moods where there is really nothing wrong but you are reflective and daydreaming about a better life. You'll start the new year with courage, determination and spiritual reflection. In weeks ahead you should go through bills and accounts-- making payments or taking action regarding debts, assets, and income. Try working overtime, seeking an additional job, or doing whatever is necessary to earn money. Other activities may be geared toward achieving your resolutions or even establishing new ones.
