Horoscopes for Thursday, December 27, 2018

Aries
Your sixth house of health and service is activated by the Moon in Virgo today, so it's time to get back on that health regime. Most Rams are too active to ever gain a great deal of weight, but it's still important to pay attention to good nutrition. Throw away any rich, fatty foods in your fridge or you'll find yourself indulging every day for the next week!
Lucky Number922
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
The Cosmos is singing an upbeat note as the inspirational Moon zips through your fifth house of romance and creativity. Spending time with children can be rewarding now, as can time spent with a romantic interest. Some of you will be planning a holiday engagement, so think about how you would like to announce the news. You have energy to spare!
Lucky Number269
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
Someone may think they know how to run your life better than you do... maybe they're right, but you should have the privilege of making your own mistakes. of course, once you have tripped over your own two feet, you'll need to take a good look at your shoelaces to see what went wrong. It's one thing to take a tumble, but if you don't learn from your mistakes you are doomed to repeat them.
Lucky Number543
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
It should be easy to express your love as the sentimental Moon helps you to open up and come out of your shell. Even if you are very busy at work, you should find time to spend with your romantic interest or your children. Whether you express your love through words or actions today, the meaning will be quite clear. Remember, the little things really do matter in relationships.
Lucky Number232
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
Focusing on what needs to be done will help you make progress today. You should be moving along at a quick pace, tying up any loose ends that could trip you up later. This evening, take the time to review your finances from the past year. What did you spend your discretionary money on? What could you do next year to increase your income? It's time to formulate a plan.
Lucky Number363
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
The Moon in your sign lends you extra emotional strength today, helping you to clear up end-of-year obligations. You'll be in your element, organizing and analyzing the last tasks of 2018. People will be looking to you for leadership now. You should be up to the challenge and enjoying the spotlight. Relationship matters go well as you express yourself more freely. Move forward!
Lucky Number913
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
If you can take the day off from work you might want to stay home and rest today; it's time to recharge your spiritual batteries. Sure, there's a lot of work left to be done, but there'll be time for that in a day or two. Right now, you need to pay attention to your inner needs. If you push yourself too hard, you will end up sick... and how can you be of use if you run yourself into the ground?
Lucky Number169
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
Work should be lighthearted and easy as the Moon glides through your eleventh house of friends and associates. Romance is aided by this transit, so be sure to make time for that special someone. The support and encouragement you get from your pals can truly inspire you now. Talk about the good times to come with those who share the path you are on now.
Lucky Number331
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
The Moon in Virgo lights up your tenth house of career and reputation today, urging you to tie up loose ends before the end of the year. No one feels like working now, especially with the underlying anxiety many have about the future. This is all the more reason to remained focused on the important tasks at hand, clearing the old from your desk to prepare for the new.
Lucky Number138
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
Friends can be a wonderful source of encouragement and support now, so take advantage of what they have to offer! It'll be hard to get much work done today, but there'll be plenty of time to catch up next week. Go ahead and take a leisurely approach to the day. Most Capricorns are so diligent and responsible that one day of taking it easy won't hurt a bit.
Lucky Number782
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
Meaningful coincidence or synchronicity may appear in your life as the Moon lights up your house of mysteries. Some may be a bit spooked by the odd activity, but rest assured this is simply the universe's way of communicating with you. You may or may not like what it has to say, but you should pay attention anyway. Humble yourself and learn all that you can.
Lucky Number295
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
Both your closest relationship and your career seem to be clamoring for your attention, adding stress to your life. You'll have to find a way to balance both as fortunate Jupiter will continue to liven up your house of career and status for several months to come. Although it would seem that Jupiter is too far away to affect your life, don't underestimate his power to change your luck in life.
