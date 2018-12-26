Horoscopes for Wednesday, December 26, 2018

Aries
Resist the urge to stay in your own little corner of the room. There'll be plenty of time to spend on your own once this flurry of activity is over. Right now, it's time to make good connections, both professionally and socially. You're growing in ways that seemed impossible just a short time ago. As the feast progresses, have another helping - just make sure you save room for dessert!
Lucky Number152
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
Some of you may have the power to gain access to even the most secret places and information today. As the old saying goes, you could sell ice water to the devil! At the moment, your success hinges not so much on quantity as it does on presentation. You probably won't be able to keep up this energy level for long, so it's a good time to start pacing yourself.
Lucky Number666
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
Today is an oasis amidst the craziness of Christmas. Clad in little more than your good reputation, try and collapse by a pool for a long drink if you're in a warm climate. Try to stay as calm and safe as you possibly can until you've had some time to rest your brain. Most of you still have a long way to go, but the last leg of the journey won't start for another day or so.
Lucky Number805
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
Now that crunch time is over, many Cancerians can really use some down time. Whether you're between projects or physically depleted, a day of doing as little as possible is exactly what the doctor ordered. It's nice to feel needed, but the world can do without you for a little while. Treat yourself to something that you normally wouldn't splurge on. Instead of cooking dinner, order in. A good movie or book is all you really need to complete a restful evening.
Lucky Number465
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
It's not all plain sailing today, either. It's important to keep your eyes open to the negative possibilities of your actions now. Unfortunately, a mischievous Moon is eager to make a bigger mess than you bargained for, but a few wise decisions will enable you to save your dignity and sanity. As strange as the future may look, you still control your own little corner.
Lucky Number501
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
You're a lot closer to accomplishing your goals than you think. As the Moon moves into Virgo, a last-minute idea saves your hide, making you look like a genius. Don't be surprised if you're placed into a leadership role at one point or another during the day. Your friends and co-workers may elect you to be the ringleader because of your proven track record. Enjoy the glory before its rightful owner returns to claim it!
Lucky Number655
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Libra
As the Moon moves into Virgo, you'll be bringing everyone and everything together. Right now you're the great facilitator, matching people, projects and resources into a perfect whole. Keep in mind that what's obvious to you probably looks like pure genius to your friends and colleagues. Don't be afraid to take compliments when they're offered; they might not be handed out so readily later in the week. It's important to reach out now while you still have the touch.
Lucky Number420
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
Try not to sell yourself short. Your effect on others is both subtle and steamy as the Moon moves into Virgo. Keep in mind that there's no reason to lay all of your cards on the table - you'll be able to do more with your wild, far-fetched ideas when people don't expect them. Feel free to brag about your past accomplishments, just in case your current intentions aren't bearing fruit....
Lucky Number947
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
You may talk all you want, but it's probable that your suggestions will have little or no effect on the people in charge. Although this may not be the day for it, you can always take your talents elsewhere. The most important rule of the day is to think before you speak because diplomacy is crucial when the Moon is in Virgo. If you think there's even a small chance of stepping on someone's toes, keep your comments to yourself.
Lucky Number687
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
Most Capricornians are so charming these days that others are putty in their hands. People jostle to sit next to you, and every word you say is met with complete agreement. This is a great time to put some of your ideas into action. If you're looking for funding, applying for a loan or soliciting potential investors now is the time to do it. Before making the deal, however, keep in mind that you have the right to refuse and, indeed, the last word.
Lucky Number677
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
Are you waiting for the right opportunity to say your piece? Well, wait no longer! Cooperation and communication blaze trails across your sky, allowing you to say almost anything to anyone without remorse or repercussions. If you could make this moment last, you'd probably never wish for anything else again! The Libran Moon seals your morning with a kiss, so be open to the possibility.
Lucky Number382
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
Everything seems to be going your way, even if you're not aware of it. When the Moon moves into Virgo, surprises tend to be delightful. Water signs are notoriously moody and people are more affected by your moods than you realize. Instead of taking your good fortune for granted, work out the reason for your happiness and you'll find that it has nothing to do with the material world. Wisdom is a priceless gift, because it never leaves you.
