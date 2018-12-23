Horoscopes for Sunday, December 23, 2018

Aries
The Moon cruising through home-loving Cancer and your fourth house of home and family draws you closer to the ones you love. This is often the most wonderful time of the year to spend at home with your family, but it can also be stressful. Take some time just to relax and enjoy your many blessings.
Taurus
The pace of life picks up as the Moon stimulates your third house of communication and short distance travel. It seems like the phone won't stop ringing and the email won't stop piling up. Take a deep breath and deal with each item, one at a time. Later this evening, enjoy a stroll through your neighborhood. Be sure to wave to the neighbors!
Gemini
Get your finances in order as the conscientious Moon moves through your second house of personal finances. You'll feel much better once you have paid your bills and know what is remaining in your budget. Try to limit your credit card spending this year; the temptation to run up your cards may be strong but try to keep your shopping urges in check.
Cancer
The holiday season combined with the Moon in your sign is making you positively luminous. Now is the time to see and be seen. Holiday parties will go well whether you are hosting or a guest; either way, you should feel like the belle of the ball. Be sure to give plenty of attention to your most significant other, who could be feeling rather insignificant next to you.
Leo
Slow down and reflect on the past few weeks as the Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. Today marks the beginning of your low lunar cycle, so prepare to recharge your spiritual batteries. Avoid people and places that make you uncomfortable, sticking to familiar and comfortable environments instead.
Virgo
Spending time with friends and associates should be a jolly affair, as the Moon glides through clannish Cancer. It seems some of your friends are really more like family, so enjoy the special bond between you. Work may seem like play, as parties take up most of your time. Allow yourself to enjoy the warm glow of the season, as there'll be plenty of time for work later.
Libra
Expect to be the responsible party today as the changing Moon takes charge of your tenth house of career and status. Your leadership potential is highly visible as people look to you for wisdom in both business and family matters, so use your considerable diplomatic skills to keep the peace and to make progress in negotiations.
Scorpio
The dreamy Moon in Cancer and your ninth house of travel and adventure is sparking off daydreams. If you find yourself under holiday stress and pressure, let your mind take you to a happier place and time. Sure, the holidays are supposed to be happy, but for you the family tension may be a bit stronger than you can cope with.
Sagittarius
The emotional Moon floats through your eighth house of sex, money and power today, giving you the urge to dominate your world. This is fine if you're feeling like Good King Wenceslas but not so good if you find Adolf Hitler inspiring. Rise above your wish to have things your way and you'll be surprised at how quickly everything begins to go your way!
Capricorn
Give your partner plenty of TLC as the Moon shines light on marriage and partnerships. This has been a big year for your household, with many changes leading to growth and greater understanding. If you haven't moved to a new home, renovated the old one or added a family member, you've missed out on all the fun other Capricorns are having! Don't worry, it's not too late to get started.
Aquarius
Your emotions could affect your health now. If you feel like having a good long cry, go ahead - it'll do wonders for your immune system. Most Aquarians have endured a marathon of stress over the past year, but the changes you have been through are part of the transformation you are meant to experience. Next year may prove to be almost as stressful, but you'll be prepared for whatever comes you way.
Pisces
With the Moon gliding through your fifth house of romance and creativity, you should be feeling rather playful. The holiday season brings out the child in you, so don't hold back. You don't need to spend money to enjoy this feeling... take a walk in the park where lights are hung and music is playing.
