Horoscopes for Monday, November 12, 2018

Aries
You'll need patience and tolerance today, thanks to the behavior of a certain person. As far as you're concerned, they're going out of their way to be obstructive or to put barriers between you and your objectives. There could also be delays or snags if you're trying to make progress with domestic plans. What a day!
Lucky Number954
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
This is a wonderful day for getting together with friends and loved ones. You'll relish the chance to spend some time with them, especially if you're all doing something light-hearted together. You could also hear something nice that massages your ego and reminds you yet again that you are loved by many different people. Sometimes life can be very sweet!
Lucky Number514
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
You need all the patience you can muster today, especially if you're trying to make progress at work or in a money matter. You'll encounter all sorts of obstacles or delays, and this will be so irritating that you'll want to tear your hair out. Don't waste your energy raging against things or people you can't control, or you'll end up feeling totally exhausted.
Lucky Number831
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
This is turning out to be quite a Monday because once again you've got to cope with some tricky events. Today, there's a marked lack of co-operation between you and loved ones, and a certain so-and-so may even dig in their heels and refuse to budge over something. Let this get to you and you'll be chewing the carpet, so do your best to rise above it. Better try some more deep breathing.
Lucky Number970
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
Life seems to consist of a series of hurdles and uphill struggles today. The more you allow these setbacks to affect you, the more downcast and annoyed you'll get. Do your best to take today's disappointing events on the chin, and to learn from them. Maybe a project isn't working out because it needs a rethink? If so, see what you can do about it.
Lucky Number708
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
This looks like being a frustrating day. You're taking one step forward and two steps back, especially if you're trying to organize a social event or sort out a financial matter. It feels as though your progress is being blocked or you're facing massive obstacles. Should you persevere despite these problems or are they telling you to give up and think again?
Lucky Number742
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
It's a frustrating day because it's so difficult to make any positive headway. Things may not go according to plan, you might encounter delays that are beyond your control, or a certain person may not co-operate with you. Do what you can but know when to admit defeat. There's no point in banging your head against a brick wall unless you want to end up with a thumping headache.
Lucky Number746
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
You shine today, especially if you're taking part in a group activity or social event. Somehow, even if you didn't intend it to happen, you'll get a lot of attention from everyone and you may even play a starring role at some point. Make sure you have your diary handy because you could receive a delightful invitation and you'll want to make sure you can accept it.
Lucky Number664
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
It's a difficult day because certain people seem to have set themselves against you. Are they blocking your plans deliberately, or simply failing to understand what you want to do? How annoying to explain everything to them all over again. This is bound to cause frustration, but all you can do is to keep plodding on.
Lucky Number755
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
You'll need plenty of patience if you're going to get through the day without losing your temper, Capricorn. You're facing a lot of opposition or delays, and right now it seems that you've got to like it or lump it. The more progress you make, the more difficult it is to get anywhere. Perhaps you should give up the unequal struggle for the time being? Try a completely different approach.
Lucky Number412
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
It's a tricky day, and beautiful, mystical Aquarians struggle to make any progress. If you're relying on someone's co-operation you're sadly out of luck right now, and you suspect this person is deliberately working against you. Try not to become paranoid or ultra-sensitive, because that will make life more difficult. It's aggravating I know, but stay calm.
Lucky Number273
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
Yesterday's intransigence is a thing of the past, and you're in a much more reasonable mood. So maybe you should mull over what happened and think hard about what you talked about. This is also an excellent day for being in touch with people who come from a different background, culture or religion, so you can learn more about one another's lives.
