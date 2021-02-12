Neil Sperry

Make sure to follow these steps to grow the best vegetables in your home garden

By Neil Sperry Special to the Star-Telegram

Tomatoes in cages will soon be loaded with fruit. Flowering and fruiting vegetables grow best in full Texas sun.
Tomatoes in cages will soon be loaded with fruit. Flowering and fruiting vegetables grow best in full Texas sun. Neil Sperry Special to the Star-Telegram

I’ve been around this block 50 times.

That’s 50 springtimes of helping Metroplex gardeners grow vegetables – or attempt to do so. I’ve seen a lot of bad pitches. A lot of bad swings and a lot of sad misses. I saw one guy who used his lawnmower as his weed control program.

I decided to approach today’s notes from a different direction.

Here are 12 steps to success in growing vegetables in your home garden in Texas. I’ll keep them short, but they’re all equally critical. Read ‘em and reap.

This might also be a good time to mention seeds vs. transplants. Some plants (broccoli, cabbage, tomatoes, peppers, etc.) are too slow to develop and too difficult to get started from seeds sown directly into the garden. They should always be started from potted transplants. Other plants (beans, squash, cucumbers, melons, corn, okra, etc.) get a rapid start from seeds. Buying transplants makes no sense and can actually set the plants back.

You can hear Neil Sperry on KLIF 570AM on Saturday afternoons 1-3 pm and on WBAP 820AM Sunday mornings 8-10 am. Join him at www.neilsperry.com and follow him on Facebook.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service