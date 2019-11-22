Make sure to carve out a space for a select group of berry producing shrubs

It’s time for the annual show of winter color from select berry producing shrubs in our landscapes.

I’ve plucked out the best of the bunch to share with you. Carve out a space for each of these winners. You’ll rejoice that you did.

Nellie R. Stevens holly

Actually, you could substitute several other outstanding hollies for this one. This just happens to be my own personal favorite. The shrub itself grows to be 10 to 16 feet tall and 8 to 10 feet wide, although you’ll see people clipping it into more compact sizes. Its leaves are boldly dark green and gently (as in, “not painfully”) toothed. The berries are produced on all plants and they’re exceptionally large. It does well in sun or shade.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Yaupon holly





Native to Southeast Texas, this large shrub is often trained to grow as a small tree with multiple trunks. It has small, spineless leaves and the female plants produce multitudes of BB-sized bright red berries that persist all winter. It’s great in sun or shade. To ensure that you’re getting a female, fruit-capable specimen, either buy it in fruit or buy a named variety that is noted for producing good numbers of berries. Sun or shade.

Warren’s Red possumhaw holly

Native to much of the eastern half of the state, North Central Texas included, possumhaw hollies are really handsome. However, you want the specific selection named ‘Warren’s Red’ because it produces heavier crops of larger, redder berries each year and because it’s less likely to send up sprouts all around it. Its mature habit is somewhat akin to a tree-form crape myrtle. Its winter color is unexcelled.

Nandinas

Not all selections of this great group of shrubs bear fruit. Standard heavenly bamboo certainly does, as will compact nandina, Umpqua Warrior and several of the newer hybrids. The berries turn brilliant orange-red in early winter and they hold clear into spring. Because they can be harmful to some types of birds it’s a good idea to trim them off your shrubs by mid- or late February.

Pyracanthas

Old timers called these firethorns. They were among the most important landscaping shrubs in your grandma’s era, but lace bugs, leafrollers, fire blight and cotton root rot have taken their toll on the plants’ popularity. Orange-fruiting types, in my observations, tend to be more winter-hardy, but the red types are really showy. They require full or nearly full sunlight. Keep them pruned and tidy to keep them in bounds.

Chinese photinia

I love this old shrub. I’ve always thought it was a much better choice than its flashier sister, redtip photinia, but there’s always been one big shortcoming: nurseries don’t sell it. You almost have to grow your own. You’ll find seeds and seedlings in older neighborhoods. I wouldn’t call it “invasive,” but birds do plant them beneath hedgerows and shade trees. They transplant easily if you start with a small seedling and move it in winter. The flower clusters are lovely, but the fragrance makes you want to plant them toward the back of the landscape. It’s somewhat akin to the aroma of a wet dog in the summer. But the flowers are followed by big clusters of Chinese-red fruit that are gorgeous all winter. The plant grows to 15 to 20 feet tall, so it’s a large screening shrub. It is resistant to Entomosporium fungal leaf spot that has ruined our redtips, but I suppose there will come a day when even this one will succumb, too.

Leatherleaf mahonia

We’re looking into the near future on this one, folks. These shrubs won’t even bloom for a few more weeks. Sometime in January, however, golden yellow blooms will emerge at the growing tips of each of the stems. Soon thereafter grape-like clusters of gray/blue fruit will be produced. Birds love these fruit, and you will, too. This plant needs moist, highly organic soil and shade all during the day. It’s a relative of nandinas, so you’ll get the upright stems and prominent foliage. It’s great in massed plantings in large shaded beds.

Eastern redcedar juniper

So I set one more place at this table than I really needed to. I’m not going to let it go to waste. This is the locally native redcedar that we see all around the Metroplex. It grows to be 35 feet tall and 30 feet wide, and it grows on rocky soils that are alkaline and likely to be dry.

You can hear Neil Sperry on KLIF 570AM on Saturday afternoons 1-3 pm and on WBAP 820AM Sunday mornings 8-10 am. Join him at www.neilsperry.com and follow him on Facebook.