Vines that bloom in Texas summer a great choice to give gardens color, variety

Vines are some of the most useful (and least-used) plants in our gardening inventories. They perform many of the functions of trees and shrubs while taking up far less space. And they add interest in forms and textures. Let’s delve into this great group of plants and see if there might be a match or two that could be fit for your place.

Before we get started, though, let’s divide our vines into those that are annuals and those that are woody perennials.

Annuals would have to be replanted each spring, either from seed or from started transplants. They would grow and complete their service to their community all in one season. That’s not a bad thing, however, because they’re all fast-growing plants that put on big shows in a hurry. You can use them for temporary screening or just for great visual interest while other plants are maturing. It’s no big deal to change from one annual vine to another one year to the next. You can’t do that nearly as easily with perennial vines.

Perennial vines, however, become reasonably permanent parts of their gardens. You can use them to cover long arbors or patio covers. Train them to spill over walls or to climb the side of your house. Since they’re woody plants that survive the winters to keep on growing, you only have to plant them once. (Assuming we only have to experience one record cold spell like February 2021 per gardening lifetime!)

There’s one other thing you’ll need to know about the vines you’re considering – how they climb. Some vines twine around their supports or reach out with tendrils. Neither of those would work against a flat wall. Plants with suction cups or aerial roots would be better choices there. Know how your vines climb to be sure you’re making the right choices.

Best annual vines for summer color

Taking all of that into consideration, here are some of the top choices in annual vines that bloom in the summer in Texas. Granted, it may be a bit late to be planting these, but you can be watching for them and making your notes for what you’d like to include next time around.

Hyacinth bean. Leaves are purplish-green all summer, turning maroon with cooler fall weather. The flower clusters are also maroon, and the bean pods are rich maroon as well. It’s an Aggie’s dream vine, but it’s great for any garden. Thomas Jefferson grew it, so it is steeped in history as well. Grows to 8 to 10 feet tall. Save seed from one year to the next.

Morning glories. We loved them as kids, and they’re still great plants. They bloom from dawn until noon with their fabulous trumpet-shaped flowers of blue, white, pink or rose. The vines grow all summer, coming into bloom as days grow shorter in fall. Buy new seeds of hybrid types each spring. Morning glories grow to 10 to 12 feet tall and wide, and they twine.

Moon vine. Related to, and very similar to morning glories, this majestic vine also blooms in late summer and fall. Its flowers open at night and remain open until mid-morning. They are crisp and pure white. Don’t confuse it with moonflower (Datura), the shrubby flower. Moon vine grows to be 8 to 12 feet tall, and it climbs by twining.

Cypress vine, cardinal climber. These are your vines if you’re looking for interesting texture. Their leaves are fine and ferny, and their flowers are small and prolific. The vines are heavy, twining and shrouding anything beneath them. But they’re real attention-getters.

Blackeyed Susan vine, also called “clock vine.” I’ve always grown this on small trellises or in big hanging baskets, but I guess it could be planted into the ground. It’s a strongly twining grower to 4 to 6 feet with single yellow flowers with conspicuous dark brown centers, hence the name. It’s a cheerful little thing, although leaf miners do get into its leaves unless you protect it.

Mandevilla. No summer vine is any more popular, both on patios and pool-side. It has large pink, pinwheel-like blossoms that stand out against its big leaves. It’s totally tropical, so you can grow it in large patio pots and set it into the greenhouse over the winter. Watch out for mealy bugs there, however. They gravitate to it when it comes indoors.

Bougainvillea. If you visit a sub-tropical city you’ll see bougainvilleas growing as sprawling vines all over fences and walls. They’re truly spectacular. They’re popular in Texas as well, although they cause frustration when they fail to flower in the heat of the summer. Spring and fall seem to be their favored times, at least in my garden. I put mine into the greenhouse as temperatures start to drop into the 40s at night. They don’t handle cool weather at all well. They also bloom better if they’re kept just a little bit rootbound.

There are other annual vines worthy of planting, and several fine perennial vines such as Madame Galen trumpetcreeper, sweet autumn clematis and hardy passionvine. I’ll save those for another time.

