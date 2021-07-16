Home & Garden

Vines that bloom in Texas summer a great choice to give gardens color, variety

By Neil Sperry Special to the Star-Telegram

Morning glories bloom from dawn until noon with their fabulous trumpet-shaped flowers of blue, white, pink or rose. The vines grow all summer, coming into bloom as days grow shorter in fall. Buy new seeds of hybrid types each spring. Morning glories grow to 10 to 12 feet tall and wide, and they twine.
Vines are some of the most useful (and least-used) plants in our gardening inventories. They perform many of the functions of trees and shrubs while taking up far less space. And they add interest in forms and textures. Let’s delve into this great group of plants and see if there might be a match or two that could be fit for your place.

Before we get started, though, let’s divide our vines into those that are annuals and those that are woody perennials.

Annuals would have to be replanted each spring, either from seed or from started transplants. They would grow and complete their service to their community all in one season. That’s not a bad thing, however, because they’re all fast-growing plants that put on big shows in a hurry. You can use them for temporary screening or just for great visual interest while other plants are maturing. It’s no big deal to change from one annual vine to another one year to the next. You can’t do that nearly as easily with perennial vines.

Perennial vines, however, become reasonably permanent parts of their gardens. You can use them to cover long arbors or patio covers. Train them to spill over walls or to climb the side of your house. Since they’re woody plants that survive the winters to keep on growing, you only have to plant them once. (Assuming we only have to experience one record cold spell like February 2021 per gardening lifetime!)

There’s one other thing you’ll need to know about the vines you’re considering – how they climb. Some vines twine around their supports or reach out with tendrils. Neither of those would work against a flat wall. Plants with suction cups or aerial roots would be better choices there. Know how your vines climb to be sure you’re making the right choices.

Best annual vines for summer color

Taking all of that into consideration, here are some of the top choices in annual vines that bloom in the summer in Texas. Granted, it may be a bit late to be planting these, but you can be watching for them and making your notes for what you’d like to include next time around.

