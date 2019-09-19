Things to do in Fort Worth Sept. 20-26 includes Trinity Trash Bash and live country music

Fort Worth cattle drive celebrates 20 years Fort Worth Herd celebrated 20th anniversary with 20 longhorns drive Friday, May 10, 2019, along East Exchange Avenue in the Stockyards. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth Herd celebrated 20th anniversary with 20 longhorns drive Friday, May 10, 2019, along East Exchange Avenue in the Stockyards.

Michael Bolton: The Symphony Sessions





Sept. 20, 7:30pm. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Bass Performance Hall. fwsymphony.org

Kimbell Social Club: Van Darien acoustic set

Sept. 20, 5-7pm. Kimbell Art Museum. kimbellart.org

REEL Adventures: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Sept. 20, 5:45pm. Omni Theater at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. fwmuseum.org/exhibit/reel-adventures

Texas Country Music Weekend

Sept. 20-Sept. 22. Fort Worth Stockyards. Free. fortworthstockyards.com

Antique Alley Texas: 30+ Miles of Shopping

Sept. 20-22. Grandview, Cleburne, Maypearl, Alvarado, Keene, Venus and Waxahachie. antiquealleytexas.com

Magnolia at the Modern: Raise Hell: The Farewell

Sept. 20-22. The Modern. themodern.org

TRWD 28th Annual Trinity Trash Bash

Sept. 21. Cleanup: 8:30am-11 am, After-party: 11am-1:30pm. Free. Coyote Drive-in Theater. trwdtrashbash.com

Colors of Virtuosity

Sept. 21, 2pm. Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth. Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. chambermusicfw.org

Sanadora Teatra: Women’s Healing (A stage trilogy)

Sept. 21, 7pm. Artes de la Rosa. Rose Marine Theater. artesdelarosa.org

Art exhibits

Amon Carter Museum of American Art

Gordon Parks: The New Tide, Early Work 1940–1950 through Dec. 29. cartermuseum.org

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

“David Park: A Retrospective” Through Sept. 22 themodern.org

General interest museums

American Airlines CR Smith Museum 4601 Texas 360 at FAA Road, Fort Worth. 817-967-1560. 9am-5pm Tue-Sat; closed Sun and Mon. $9; $6 ages 2-17, $6 65 and older and students 18 and older with ID. Members and kids under 2 years free. crsmithmuseum.org

Cattle Baron Mansion Tours: Thistle Hill at 1509 Pennsylvania Ave. and McFarland House at 1110 Penn St. Tickets for both houses are $20 ($10 for children). Tours start at each house at 11 a.m., noon, 1 & 2 Wed-Friday; and 1, 2 & 3 p.m. Sundays. Enjoy a food truck lunch at Thistle Hill, Tuesday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. historicfortworth.org

Fort Worth Aviation Museum 3300 Ross Ave., Fort Worth. 855-733-8627. 9am-4pm Wed, 9am-5pm Sat, 11am-5pm Sun, or by appointment. $10 family; $5 adult; $1 ages 6-16; free under age 6 and active-duty military and family. Twenty-four military aircraft, including a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Blue Angel Hornet. www.fortworthaviationmuseum.com

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History 1600 Gendy St., Fort Worth. 817-255-9300. 10am-5pm Mon-Sat, noon-5pm Sun. For exhibits only: $16; ages 2-12 and seniors 60 and older, $12; members free. fwmuseum.org

Museum of the Americas 216 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford. 817-341-8668. 10am-5pm Tue-Fri, 11am-4pm Sat; closed Sun & Mon. Free. www.museumoftheamericas.com

National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame 1720 Gendy St., Fort Worth. 817-336-4475. 10am-5pm Tue-Sat, noon-5pm Sun. $10, $8 ages 3-12 and 60 and older, free younger than 3 and members. Exhibit: Laura Wilson Oct. 4-March 15. cowgirl.net

National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum and Hall of Fame 2029 N. Main St., Fort Worth. 817-922-9999. cowboysofcolor.org

Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza 411 Elm Street, Dallas, TX 75202, 214-747-6660. 12-6pm Mon. 10am-6pm Tues.-Sun. $18, $16 seniors, $14 youth, free younger than 5. $25. Exhibit: 55 Years: Magazine Covers featuring President Kennedy from 1963 to 2018 through Oct. 13. jfk.org

Stockyards Museum Exchange Building, 131 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth. 817-625-5082. 10am-5pm Mon-Sat. $2, free under age 12. Exhibits of the Stockyards, from its beginnings to the present, as well as selections of artifacts from early Fort Worth. stockyardsmuseum.org

Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame 128 E. Exchange Ave., Barn A, Fort Worth. 817-626-7131. 9am-5pm Mon-Thu, 10am-7pm Fri and Sat, 11am-5pm Sun. $5, $4 seniors and students ages 13-17, $3 ages 5-12, free age 4 and younger. Western heritage museum includes Sterquell Wagon Collection and the John Justin Trail of Fame. cowboyhalloffame.org

Vintage Flying Museum, 505 N.W. 38th Street, Hangar 33 South, Fort Worth, 817-624-1935. 10am-5pm Fri, 9am-5pm Sat, noon-5pm Sun. $10 adults, $8 senior citizens and teens, $5 ages 6-12. 25 aircraft on display including the CAF’s B-29 and A-26, and Greatest Generations Aircraft C-47 and A26 K model. vintageflyingmuseum.org