Things to Do
Things to do in Fort Worth Sept. 20-26 includes Trinity Trash Bash and live country music
Fort Worth cattle drive celebrates 20 years
Michael Bolton: The Symphony Sessions
Sept. 20, 7:30pm. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Bass Performance Hall. fwsymphony.org
Kimbell Social Club: Van Darien acoustic set
Sept. 20, 5-7pm. Kimbell Art Museum. kimbellart.org
REEL Adventures: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Sept. 20, 5:45pm. Omni Theater at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. fwmuseum.org/exhibit/reel-adventures
Texas Country Music Weekend
Sept. 20-Sept. 22. Fort Worth Stockyards. Free. fortworthstockyards.com
Antique Alley Texas: 30+ Miles of Shopping
Sept. 20-22. Grandview, Cleburne, Maypearl, Alvarado, Keene, Venus and Waxahachie. antiquealleytexas.com
Magnolia at the Modern: Raise Hell: The Farewell
Sept. 20-22. The Modern. themodern.org
TRWD 28th Annual Trinity Trash Bash
Sept. 21. Cleanup: 8:30am-11 am, After-party: 11am-1:30pm. Free. Coyote Drive-in Theater. trwdtrashbash.com
Colors of Virtuosity
Sept. 21, 2pm. Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth. Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. chambermusicfw.org
Sanadora Teatra: Women’s Healing (A stage trilogy)
Sept. 21, 7pm. Artes de la Rosa. Rose Marine Theater. artesdelarosa.org
Art exhibits
Amon Carter Museum of American Art
Gordon Parks: The New Tide, Early Work 1940–1950 through Dec. 29. cartermuseum.org
Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
“David Park: A Retrospective” Through Sept. 22 themodern.org
General interest museums
American Airlines CR Smith Museum 4601 Texas 360 at FAA Road, Fort Worth. 817-967-1560. 9am-5pm Tue-Sat; closed Sun and Mon. $9; $6 ages 2-17, $6 65 and older and students 18 and older with ID. Members and kids under 2 years free. crsmithmuseum.org
Cattle Baron Mansion Tours: Thistle Hill at 1509 Pennsylvania Ave. and McFarland House at 1110 Penn St. Tickets for both houses are $20 ($10 for children). Tours start at each house at 11 a.m., noon, 1 & 2 Wed-Friday; and 1, 2 & 3 p.m. Sundays. Enjoy a food truck lunch at Thistle Hill, Tuesday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. historicfortworth.org
Fort Worth Aviation Museum 3300 Ross Ave., Fort Worth. 855-733-8627. 9am-4pm Wed, 9am-5pm Sat, 11am-5pm Sun, or by appointment. $10 family; $5 adult; $1 ages 6-16; free under age 6 and active-duty military and family. Twenty-four military aircraft, including a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Blue Angel Hornet. www.fortworthaviationmuseum.com
Fort Worth Museum of Science and History 1600 Gendy St., Fort Worth. 817-255-9300. 10am-5pm Mon-Sat, noon-5pm Sun. For exhibits only: $16; ages 2-12 and seniors 60 and older, $12; members free. fwmuseum.org
Museum of the Americas 216 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford. 817-341-8668. 10am-5pm Tue-Fri, 11am-4pm Sat; closed Sun & Mon. Free. www.museumoftheamericas.com
National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame 1720 Gendy St., Fort Worth. 817-336-4475. 10am-5pm Tue-Sat, noon-5pm Sun. $10, $8 ages 3-12 and 60 and older, free younger than 3 and members. Exhibit: Laura Wilson Oct. 4-March 15. cowgirl.net
National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum and Hall of Fame 2029 N. Main St., Fort Worth. 817-922-9999. cowboysofcolor.org
Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza 411 Elm Street, Dallas, TX 75202, 214-747-6660. 12-6pm Mon. 10am-6pm Tues.-Sun. $18, $16 seniors, $14 youth, free younger than 5. $25. Exhibit: 55 Years: Magazine Covers featuring President Kennedy from 1963 to 2018 through Oct. 13. jfk.org
Stockyards Museum Exchange Building, 131 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth. 817-625-5082. 10am-5pm Mon-Sat. $2, free under age 12. Exhibits of the Stockyards, from its beginnings to the present, as well as selections of artifacts from early Fort Worth. stockyardsmuseum.org
Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame 128 E. Exchange Ave., Barn A, Fort Worth. 817-626-7131. 9am-5pm Mon-Thu, 10am-7pm Fri and Sat, 11am-5pm Sun. $5, $4 seniors and students ages 13-17, $3 ages 5-12, free age 4 and younger. Western heritage museum includes Sterquell Wagon Collection and the John Justin Trail of Fame. cowboyhalloffame.org
Vintage Flying Museum, 505 N.W. 38th Street, Hangar 33 South, Fort Worth, 817-624-1935. 10am-5pm Fri, 9am-5pm Sat, noon-5pm Sun. $10 adults, $8 senior citizens and teens, $5 ages 6-12. 25 aircraft on display including the CAF’s B-29 and A-26, and Greatest Generations Aircraft C-47 and A26 K model. vintageflyingmuseum.org
Comments