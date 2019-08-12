Willie Nelson will perform in Fort Worth this November; ticket presales start Tuesday

Leon Bridges sings tribute to Willie Nelson Fort Worth singer Leon Bridges discusses his Texas connection to Willie Nelson and previews "Funny How Time Slips Away" before performing at the Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, DC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth singer Leon Bridges discusses his Texas connection to Willie Nelson and previews "Funny How Time Slips Away" before performing at the Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, DC.

Willie Nelson prayed with all his might to be back in Texas, and Nov. 15 his prayer will be answered.

The country music legend and marijuana fanatic will take over Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth in a Waltz Across Texas (plus one stop in Louisiana and another in Oklahoma) that will cap his 2019 touring. Tickets for the Fort Worth concert go on sale Tuesday.

The Grammy award-winning artist canceled a swath of shows in August due to health issues. Nelson, 86, posted on social media that he was having a “breathing problem.”

To my fans,

I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out.

I’ll be back

Love,

Willie — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) August 8, 2019

Nelson has been on tour promoting his new album, “Ride Me Back Home.” The album peaked on the Billboard charts at No. 18, reaching No. 2 on the country music list, since its release in late June.

Nelson’s 1982 album “Always on My Mind” was his most successful on the popular music chart, peaking at No. 2, and was the top country album that year.