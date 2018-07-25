This week’s top 10: Make like a cowboy or hit the rummage sale

1. National Day of the Cowboy
We celebrate doughnuts, pie and siblings ... why not the cowboy? The Fort Worth Stockyards will throw a super-family-friendly party in their honor from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Activities include cow milking, quick draw and “most worn boot” contests, face painting and a “tip to tip” guessing contest involving the longhorns of Fort Worth Herd. Add youth fiddling and Riscky’s 12th annual rib-eating contest, too. Most activities are free; the rib-eating contest is $10 at the door. The cattle drive and Western parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. For more details, including a schedule of events, visit www.fortworthstockyards.org
2. Josh Weathers and Terri Clark
Look for a Fort Worth proud crowd Friday night for singer-songwriter Weathers’ concert with opener Seth James, another hometown name. The concert begins at 9 p.m. and tickets are $14 general admission and $20 reserved. Saturday, Canadian native and Nashville star Clark (“Better Things to Do,” “Girls Lie Too”) will take the Billy Bob’s stage at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 general admission, $24 reserved. Billy Bob’s Texas is at 2520 Rodeo Plaza, in the Fort Worth Stockyards. For tickets, call 817-624-7117 or visit billybobstexas.com.
3. Rockin’ the River
Head to the Trinity River on Saturday for another lineup of country music and tubing at Fort Worth’s Panther Island Pavilion. Just don’t forget the water and sun screen. This week, it’s the Dirty River Boys up on the waterfront stage, along with the Buffalo Ruckus, Brent Alexander and more. Gates open at 1 p.m. Saturday. You can sit on the banks of the Trinity or float on an inner tube. Either way: Dress for the elements and stay for the fireworks afterward. For more details, visit rockintheriverfw.com. Panther Island Pavilion is at 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth.
4. Kingdom Hearts Orchestra
If you know your Sora from your Riku, and sometimes consider Goofy and Donald Duck allies, then this concert is perfect for you. The beautifully haunting music from the role-playing video games is performed by a full orchestra, with Disney’s blessing. At the same time, scenes from the games are played on the big screen, allowing for a more fully immersive experience. Game on. The concert is at 8 p.m. Saturday at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie. The doors open at 7. Tickets are $49-$109. Parking is $15-$40. The venue is at 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. 888-929-7849; www.axs.com
5. ‘Blues in the Night’
This Tony Award-winning musical is set in a rundown Chicago hotel circa 1938. Three women living there have a few things in common, one of them being “a snake of a man.” Cue the torch and blues songs of greats such as Duke Ellington, Alberta Hunter, Bessie Smith and more. The musical has been performed by Jubilee Theatre before — in 2010. Tickets are $24-$34. The play opens at 8 p.m. Friday, and continues its run Thursdays-Sundays, with weekend matinees at 2 p.m., through Aug. 26. Jubilee Theatre is at 506 Main St., Fort Worth. 817-338-4411; www.jubileetheatre.org
6. ‘Hearts Beat Loud’
Searching for oases of air conditioning? Check out this sweet, funny father-daughter story screening in the auditorium of the the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. Aging hipster Frank (Nick Offerman) and his daughter, Sam (Kiersey Clemons), find that a viral hit complicates their lives by bringing their band unexpected success just as Sam’s preparing to leave home for college. Shows are 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m Saturday and noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10. The museum is at 3200 Darnell St. 817-738-9215; www.themodern.org
7. Lola’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Rummage Sale
Looking for a Sunday Funday destination? Try this long-running collection of vendors who haul their wares — original art, vintage goods, vinyl, collectibles and more — to this event held on the last Sunday of every month at Lola’s Trailer Park. The market, which also features live music, food trucks and bar drinks from Lola’s, will be noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. It’s advertised as kid- and pet-friendly. Beginning at 3 p.m., the Humane Society of North Texas will be there for animal adoptions. Lola’s is at 2736 W. Sixth St., Fort Worth. For more information, call 817-759-9100 or visit the Lola’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Rummage Sale Facebook page.
8. 2nd annual Texas Latino Comic Con
This collaboration with the Latino Cultural Center in Dallas brings together Latino artists, writers and creators in the comic book community for a celebration 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Special guests include Nickelodeon TV producer Lalo Alcaraz (“Coco”), artist Dianita Ceron and studio owner/illustrator Eliamaria M. Crawford. Featured artists include Hector Rodriguez III (the “El Peso Hero” series), Javier Hernandez (“El Muerto”) and Dallas’ Jose Esquivel (“Shao Lucha”). Count on a cosplay contest and panel discussions. Admission is free. The center is at 2600 Love Oak St., Dallas. Details: txlatinocc.weebly.com
9. ‘Across the Universe’
This PG-13 movie is more than a decade old, but the decade that concerns it most is the ‘60s, with its backdrop of antiwar protests and the counterculture movement. Groovy, man. The musical stars Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”) as Lucy and Jim Sturgess (“21,” “Cloud Atlas”) as Jude, two lovers whose relationship is threatened by the shifting world around them. And the Beatles supply the soundtrack. You can see this Fathom Events presentation at select area theaters, including the Ridgmar 13 Xtreme in Fort Worth and Cinemark 13 Town Center Mansfield, at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, and at 7 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 1. To find a theater, visit www.fathomevents.com.
10. The Rumble in the Park
Boxing under the stars? Well, apparently it’s a first for downtown Dallas. Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday for this event in Main Street Garden Park near the posh Statler Hotel. The first fight starts at 7 p.m. Featherweight Ray Ximenez Jr. of Dallas, who will be fighting for the WBC (USNBC) title, headlines the evening’s card. The park is at 1902 Main St., Dallas. Get tickets, which start at $25, at prekindle.com or at Montoya Boxing Gym, 7711 Military Parkway, Dallas.
Comments