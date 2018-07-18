DFW top 10: Cool off with music, movies or pugs in pools. Had you at pugs, right?

1. Rockin’ the River
The lineup for this free “tubing and music” series at Fort Worth’s Panther Island Pavilion gets stronger and stronger each week. This Saturday, it’s Cody Canada, former lead vocalist for Cross Canadian Ragweed, performing with his alt-country band the Departed. Other bands on the bill include the Read Southall Band and more. Gates open at 1 p.m. Saturday. You can sit on the banks of the Trinity or float on an inner tube. Either way: Dress for the elements and stay for the fireworks afterward. For more details, visit rockintheriverfw.com. Panther Island Pavilion is at 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth.
2. Shark Week
Fact: Kids love sharks. Sea Life Grapevine Aquarium will celebrate the 30th anniversary of that summertime staple — the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, Sunday through July 28— with a shark week of its own that focuses on its collection of 15 species of sharks as well as shark conservation. There will be educational talks, shark artifacts, baby epaulette sharks, interactive games — you’ll even get to take a photo with the aquarium’s mascot, Sharky. Admission is $20.95 adults, $16.95 ages 3-12 and free for kids 2 and younger. The aquarium is at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Grapevine. 469-444-3050; www.visitsealife.com/grapevine
3. The JIM Experiment
Do you love to laugh and think quickly on your feet? Then this performance from the JIM Experiment comedy troupe of DFW performers is probably right up your alley. Organizers say its improv comedy based on suggestions from the audience is “rated R for ridiculous and just a bit risque.” So be prepared. Tickets are $15 at ticketstothecity.com. The show is at 8 p.m. Saturday at OnStage in Bedford, 2819 Forest Ridge Drive, Bedford, 817-354-6444.
4. Pentatonix
The little a capella group from Arlington that could brings its summer tour home to DFW on July 26 when it performs at the Dos Equis Pavilion — that’s still Starplex to most of us. Its one of only three Texas dates for the platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning group; the other two are July 28 in Austin and July 29 in The Woodlands. Lawn tickets are $18.95, reserved tickets are $25-$139 at livenation.com. The show, with openers Calum Scott and Echosmith, starts at 8 p.m. Dos Equis Pavilion is at 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., Dallas.
5. Corb Lund
Texas has plenty of country-music cowboys, but Corb Lund is an import — an alt-country singer-songwriter from Alberta, Canada, where he grew up on a ranch. More recently, he’s been rustling up accolades and gold records and making “hot new country artist” lists. Lund and his band will play an all-ages show at 9 p.m. July 26 at Shipping & Receiving Bar, 201 S. Calhoun St., Fort Worth. Doors open at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $10. 817-887-9313; www.shippingandreceiving.bar
6. Last weekend at the Levitt
Arlington’s outdoor music series rolls up the welcome mat and turns off the lights after this weekend, so go while you still can. Spoonfed Tribe performs Friday, Luke Wade on Saturday and Cory Morrow (with opener Karon Chapa) on Sunday. The concerts start at 8:30 p.m. each night except Sunday, when Chapa takes the stage at 7:45. Lawn chairs or blankets, coolers and picnic baskets are welcome. Concessions include beer and wine. The Levitt Pavilion in Founders Plaza is at 100 W. Abram St. For more details, call 817-543-4301 or visit levittpavilionarlington.org.
7. ‘Meek’s Cutoff’
Allow the Sid Richardson Museum to give you a little respite from the heat. It will screen another in a series of movies that tell stories about women and the West at 6:30 p.m. Friday. This time it’s “Meek’s Cutoff,” a 2010 movie about settlers stranded in the Oregon desert in 1845 and directed by Kelly Reichardt (“Wendy and Lucy,” “Old Joy”). Call 817-332-6554 or email lthompson@sidrichardsonmuseum.org to be added to the screening’s wait list or to reserve a seat for the August movie. The Sid is at 309 Main St., in downtown Fort Worth.
8. ‘The Sandlot’
Sure, Major League Baseball just marked the halfway point of its season with the All Star Game earlier this week, but is it really summer if you haven’t watched “The Sandlot” — or “re-watched” it, rather? The movie with its inimitable young stars — Smalls, Benny the Jet and the Great Hambino — is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Catch “The Sandlot” at Dallas-Fort Worth theaters at 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday and 2 and 7 p.m. July 24. Theaters include the Ridgmar 13 Xtreme in Fort Worth, Cinemark 13 Town Center Mansfield and North East Mall 18 in Hurst.
8. Christmas in July in Bishop Arts
Need a silly reason to go to Dallas? Go if only to see how the organizers of this Bishop Arts District event deliver on their promise of “snow and ice.” Easier to pull off during this third annual celebration will be photos with Santa and story time with Mrs. Claus. Other activities include an outdoor holiday movie, scavenger hunt, a pajama costume party, live music and “summer cocoa” and cookies. (Some activities will require tickets.) And then there’s the shopping, of course. It doesn’t even have to be Christmas shopping. It’s 5-9 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Bishop Arts is in Dallas’ North Oak Cliff neighborhood. For directions and more information about parking, visit bishopartsdistrict.com
10. 9th annual Pooch Pool Party
Dog parents need places to take their kiddos, too, and this little soiree hosted by Marshall Grain’s shop cats Callie, Frosty and Marsha comes with a fetching invitation — “Party till the pugs come home.” There will be free treats for humans and pups, free baths (dogs only) and wading pools. It’s all for a good cause because it’s an fundraiser and adoption event for the Humane Society of North Texas. It’s 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Marshall Grain Co. is at 3525 William D. Tate Ave., Grapevine. 817-416-6600; www.marshallgrain.com
