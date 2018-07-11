River rockers, kid actors and peaches make the top 10 list of things to do in DFW

1. Parker County Peach Festival
For some in North Texas, this event celebrating the sweet, sweet summer crop is an annual trek. For others, it sits firmly on the bucket list. Perhaps this will be the year you venture west to historic downtown Weatherford, where everything will be peach-related, from the bike rides, which are not for the faint of heart, to the children's activities. The fest will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Go early if you hope to score a boxful of fresh-off-the-tree fruit. Admission is $5, free for kids 12 and younger. For more details, including free parking areas and shuttle rides, visit www.parkercountypeachfestival.org.
2. FAMapalooza
The second part of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History's summer celebration will explore the science of weather, a perfect subject for the scorching month of July. Kids can learn how humans and animals around the word stay cool, perform weather-related experiments and play water games outside. The celebration will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 1600 Gendy St., Fort Worth. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for ages 2-18. (FAMpalooza will continue Aug. 11.) For more information, visit www.fwmuseum.org or call 817-255-9300.
3. 'King Liz'
So many contemporary themes — power, gender, race and class — crowd the court in playwright Fernanda Coppel's story about agent Liz Rico, a powerful woman in a man's world of professional sports. Kenneisha Thompson stars in the title role. The play is directed by William Earl Ray. The cast includes Telvin Griffin, Olivia de Guzman and Sammy Ray Henderson. The play opens Friday and runs through Aug. 5 at Amphibian Stage Productions. Friday's tickets are $100, including champagne, hors d'eouvres and a cast party. General admission tickets are $33, beginning Sunday. The theater is at 120 S. Main St., Fort Worth. 817-923-3012; www.amphibianstage.com
4. Aurora Bleu
Everything old is "bleu" again as far as this North Texas band is concerned. This concert, part of the Artes Unplugged series at the Rose Marine Theater, features Fort Worth singer Stephanie Gonzales and the band performing retro styles of music including big band, swing, jazz and more. Think Etta James singing "At Last." Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15. The Rose Marine is at 1440 N. Main St., Fort Worth. 817-624-8333; www.artesdelarosa.org
5. Jason Eady
This Fort Worth by way of Mississippi artist will be knee-deep in his summer tour across the U.S. when he makes a stop July 18 at Fort Worth Live. He touring in support of his forthcoming album, "I Travel On," which he'll release Aug. 10. The first single, "Calaveras County," has already been spotlighted by Rolling Stone magazine, which said that the song finds Eady "in a jauntier, more lighthearted mood than the gritty storytelling" of his 2017 debut. Singer-songwriter Sam Anderson will open the evening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at www.afallonpresents.com. Fort Worth Live is at 306 Houston St. 817-945-8890; fortworthlive.live
6. Rockin' the River 2018
This "tubing and music" series at Panther Island Pavilion continues this Saturday with headliner Kody West on the waterfront stage. Also on the bill are the Peterson Brothers, the Ray Johnston Band, Jeff Plankenhorn and Austin Meade. Gates open at 1 p.m. Saturday. The crowd can sit on the banks of the Trinity River or float on inner tubes. The concert is free and ends with a fireworks show. VIP passes allow access to shaded areas and parking. For more details, visit rockintheriverfw.com. Panther Island Pavilion is at 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth.
7. 'The French Connection'
Art lovers are always looking for stories behind the works they love. This guided tour, scheduled fittingly on Bastille Day, traces the connections to France of several works in the Amon Carter Museum of American Art's collection, including the 7-foot-tall Saint-Gaudens sculpture "Diana," which has been restored and was installed in the main gallery this spring. No reservations are required to join the tour, which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and should last about an hour. The Amon Carter is at 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. 817-738-1933; www.cartermuseum.org
8. Thursday on the Rocks
You'll get a running start on the weekend at this little event in one of Fort Worth's up-and-coming areas that mixes and mingles live music — from Vodeo and singer-songwriter Katie Robertson; food vendors; a cash bar; and arts and crafts for adults, all in Fort Worth's Foundry District. The picnic-table casual event is designed for an 18-and-older crowd. It will be 8-10 p.m. July 19 at Inspiration Alley, 2625 Whitmore St., Fort Worth. Admission is $7 at the door; parking is free.
9. 'The Big Chill'
This occasional series from the folks behind Fort Worth's Lone Star Film Festival specializes in documentaries, foreign films and Hollywood classics like this one. The 1983 movie is about a group of seven college friends who reunite for the funeral of one of their friends. The cast, which includes Kevin Kline, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum and Tom Berenger, sure looks young. (Remember: Blink and you'll miss Kevin Costner.) The movie will screen at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Four Day Weekend Theater, 312 Houston St., in downtown Fort Worth's Sundance Square. It's free, but you can reserve a seat at lonestarfilmfestival.com.
10. 'Stellaluna'
Parents who are familiar with the children's book that serves as the source material for this play are sure to enjoy it as much as their children. The Theatre Arlington cast — all 18 and younger — brings Janell Cannon's story about a young bat who is raised in a nest with three baby sparrows to life using music, comedy and puppets. The play, which runs Friday through July 22, is recommended for ages 4 and older. Weekend performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $14.50. The theater is at 305 W. Main St., Arlington. 817-275-7661; www.theatrearlington.org
Comments