The DFW top 10: Rockin' the River keeps the fireworks going

1. Rockin' the River
Thanks to this popular music series at Panther Island Pavilion the fireworks over the Trinity continue each Saturday through Aug. 11. Gates open at 1 p.m. Saturday for the first concert of the new season featuring music from performers Mason Lively, Jackie Venson, Travis Parker and Charlie and the Regrets and the headliner, Micky & and the Motorcars. The music ends at 9:25 p.m., and then the fireworks begin. The crowd can sit on the banks of the river or float on inner tubes. The event is free; a four pack of VIP passes for the six-week series that includes access to shaded areas and parking is $525. Panther Island Pavilion is at 395 Purcey St., Fort Worth. For more details, visit rockintheriverfw.com.
2. Suzy Bogguss
It's not every country singer who dares to do an album of Merle Haggard covers, but Bogguss did with "Lucky." The country singer-songwriter has taken a lot of roads since her 1989 debut with "Somewhere Between." Next week one of those roads will bring her to downtown Fort Worth where she'll perform with her new trio at 7:30 p.m. July 12 at the McDavid Studio. Tickets are $44. The McDavid Studio is at 301 E. Fifth St., Fort Worth. 817-212-4280; www.basshall.com
3. 'Cuba: Histories of the Present'
Hispanic arts group Artes de la Rosa will host an opening reception for this exhibit of the photography of David LaFevor 6-8 p.m. Friday at its north side gallery space. LaFevor has been capturing images of modern-day Cuba for more than 15 years, first as a student and then as a researcher wielding a camera. His show continues through Aug. 3. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The gallery is at 1440 N. Main St., Fort Worth. 817-624-8333; artesdelarosa.org
4. 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Catch a preview of Robin Hawdon's adaptation of this British farce written by Marc Camoletti ("Boeing-Boeing") at 7:30 p.m. July 12. "Dinner" serves up a man named Bernard, who has it all: devoted wife, gorgeous mistress, country house and loyal best friend. However, it only takes one weekend for everything to fall apart — disastrously. There's another preview July 13, and then the play begins its run July 14 through Aug. 12 at Stage West, 821 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth. Preview tickets are $17, otherwise they're $31-$35. 817-784-9378; www.stagewest.org
5. Levitt Pavilion series
Every weekend is a musical revelation at the Levitt. Roadhouse queen Marcia Ball will perform Friday, the Derailers on Saturday and Trout Fishing in America on Sunday. The concerts start at 8:30 p.m. each night. It's first come, first served lawn seating. Lawn chairs or blankets, coolers and picnic baskets are welcome. Concessions include beer and wine. The Levitt Pavilion in Founders Plaza is at 100 W. Abram St. For more details, call 817-543-4301 or visit levittpavilionarlington.org.
6. Truth Vinyl summer series
Record store or concert venue? This mom-and-pop spot that opened in downtown Arlington not too long ago supports local musicians with a mix tape of open mic nights, concerts and happy hours. The shows, including Friday's featuring 2 Beards and a Boy, are all ages. Truth Vinyl is at 300 Abram St., Suite 190, Arlington. 682-347-4013; truthvinyl.com. Or look for Truth Vinyl on Facebook.
7. 15th annual Modern Dance Festival
For this year's event, Contemporary Dance/Fort Worth says its taking its cues from the Takashi Murakami exhibition, "The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg." The festival, July 12-14, will begin with a choreographer's showcase at 8 p.m. July 12 in the grand lobby of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. The program includes the regional premiere of Indiana choreographer Donald Stikeleather's "Flat" and Project in Motion's "Pearl Diver," which will be performed near the "Vortex" sculpture outside the museum. Admission is free. The Modern is at 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. For more information, visit www.cdfw.org or www.themodern.org.
8. Mimir Chamber Music Festival
This event is a summer fixture in Fort Worth. Celebrating its 21st season, the Mimir will finish its run with two concerts, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at TCU's PepsiCo Recital Hall and a 2 p.m. performance at the Kimbell Art Museum's Renzo Piano Pavilion, both featuring professionals who teach at the festival. Three emerging artists quartets — two from Australia and one from the U.S. — will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at PepsiCo Recital Hall, 2800 S. University Drive, Fort Worth. The Piano Pavilion is at 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd. Tickets are $35 for Saturday and Sunday's concerts, $10 on Friday. For more information, call 817-984-9299 or visit www.mimirfestival.org.
9. 'Godzilla'
The Magnolia at the Modern series offers the Palme d'Or contender "Rodin" this weekend, too, but monster movie fans know this 1954 Japanese cult classic is where it's at. In Japanese with English subtitles, "Gojira" features the legendary beast in all its black and white glory emerging from the ocean depths to smash and crash its way across Japan. It's a new high-def digital restoration of the original movie. Shows are at 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10. The Modern is at 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. 817-738-9215; themodern.org
10. Happy Goat Yoga
Breathe, stretch and say "awwwww, how cute" about 200 times at this event, which is a fundraiser for the Here's Your Reminder Project, an organization that advocates for people with depression and anxiety. The one-hour yoga class is fine for all levels, even beginners, and the second hour involves playing with the 15 to 20 pygmy goats. Afterward, you get a cocktail. Tickets are $25-$35. The event 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Trinity River Distillery, 1734 E. El Paso St., Fort Worth. 817-841-2837; https://bit.ly/2zfonV8
Comments