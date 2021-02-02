Arts & Culture

Looking for ways to celebrate Black History Month? Visit Fort Worth has some ideas.

Visit Fort Worth is compiling a calendar of African American Heritage events and a list of Black-owned businesses in the city to celebrate Black History Month.

The Visit Fort Worth website has a compilation of more than 12 events in Fort Worth celebrating Black History Month, from a streamed performance of the play “Hoodoo Love” by Katori Hall to art exhibits by Black artists on display at The Modern Art Museum.

Black-owned businesses like Black Coffee, Cinnaholic and Club Ritzy are also featured on Visit Fort Worth’s Black History Month page, along with blog posts highlighting Black businesses and moments in African American history.

The full compilation of businesses and events can be found at FortWorth.com/Diverse.

