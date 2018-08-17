DIY- How to draw a Minion

Texas Live! is coming to life and Lockhart Smoke House is serving up brisket and other BBQ staples cooked over wood kindled with the coals from Kreuz Market in the beloved barbeque town of Lockhart in central Texas.
Just when you thought the lip sync challenge videos were going away, the Paris Fire Department in North Texas came through like a 'Wrecking Ball,' --literally--and turned up the heat with shirtless firemen swinging from steel chains.
Mary Perez of Enchiladas Ole, a small neighborhood restaurant, invited anyone with no home or A/C to sit inside for water and chips as temperatures climbed toward 110. Enchiladas Ole was recently ranked by USA Today readers as one of Texas’ 10 best.
The owners of Game Theory Board Game Lounge hope you'll put your cell phone down, get off the internet and talk to your partners while you play a board game. The new lounge held a board game night at Wild Acre Brewing.
In Fort Worth, former fine-dining chef Sage Sakiri is doing the same dishes as always, but they’re in boxes or on paper plates for inexpensive prices in a casual east side cafe. “I think it’s where the market is today,” he said,
“
Connect
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.