Krispy Kreme wants to sell you a dozen doughnuts for $1. Find out how

Do you want a dozen of Krispy Kremes golden--and lightly glazed--Original Glazed Doughnuts for $1?

Well, set your alarm clocks because there will quite possibly be long lines at your nearest location beginning on Friday, July 27, when the company celebrates their 81st birthday with a deal for doughnut lovers.

“One of our favorite times during the year is when we get to celebrate our birthday with our fans,” said Mike Tattersfield, Chief Executive Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

For one day only, doughnut lovers can purchase one dozen of the classic Original Glazed Doughnuts for only $1--with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts--at participating shops across the United States and Canada, the company said in a news release.

If that wasn’t enough to get your taste buds warmed up, well, there’s more.

For the first time ever, Krispy Kreme is adding an extra sprinkle of fun to its birthday celebration with a special release of the new Glazed Confetti Doughnut. It will only be available for one week stretching from Friday, July 27 through Thursday, Aug. 2 at participating shops, while supplies last, according to Tattersfield.

“In addition to offering a delicious dollar deal on an extra dozen of our Original Glazed Doughnuts, we’ve ‘birthday-ed’ up our awesome Original Glazed Doughnut, creating a whole new experience,” said Tattersfield.

The company is dubbing the special release Glazed Confetti Doughnut as a modern take on the nostalgic fan-favorite birthday cake flavor. The look of the doughnut has a festive aesthetic, but when you get into the taste, you’ll be rewarded with vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough, confetti sprinkles throughout. And yes, it’s still glazed in Krispy Kreme’s classic Original Glaze and finished off with a light topping of colorful sprinkles.