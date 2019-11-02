Cadillac’s XT5 compact crossover gets new turbo engine, some tweaks for 2020

Just three years ago, Cadillac rolled out the all-new XT5 compact crossover, replacing the SRX.

For 2020, Cadillac has “revamped” the XT5, with more than 40 updates, including a new base 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, enhanced safety technology and some design tweaks.

The starting price has gone up $2,400 with the elimination of 2019’s base XT5 model. There are now three trims instead of four, starting with the Luxury front-drive model ($44,095, plus $995 freight), followed by the Premium Luxury ($48,795) and Sport ($55,095). All-wheel drive is available for $2,000 extra, except for the Sport, which comes only with AWD.

Luxury and Premium Luxury models come with the four-cylinder turbo engine, which has 237 horsepower and 258 foot-pounds of torque. Sport models have the previous year’s normally aspirated V-6, with 310 horsepower and 271 foot-pounds of torque. The V-6 is optional on the Premium Luxury ($1,000 extra).

Both engines are paired with nine-cylinder automatic transmissions.

Cadillac says the Premium Luxury model emphasizes “bright trim and contemporary décor,” while the Sport comes with a darker, more-aggressive appearance.

For all three trims, there is a new grille design, available in two textures. While the Platinum model has been dropped for 2020, there is a Platinum package offered for all three trim levels.

This package, which varies by model, brings “the pinnacle of technology” and the most-sophisticated interior for that trim, Cadillac says. These variations were intended to give customers the opportunity to match the XT5 with their personalities, Cadillac says.

Overall, this is a stylish, car like premium sport utility meant for a range of consumers, from young families to empty-nesters and retired baby boomers.

The XT5 has room for up to five passengers, just like the SRX model it replaced. Early on, though, the SRX was offered with a third-row seat and room for up to seven. But Cadillac now offers the larger XT6 with three rows of seating. There also is a crossover smaller than the XT5, called the XT4, which accommodates five passengers.

The XT5 comes on the same chassis as the newest generation of the GMC Acadia, although the Acadia is slightly longer and does offer a third-row seat and room for up to seven. It’s also the basis for the XT6.

For this report, we drove the new XT6 Sport, which comes only with the V-6 and all-wheel drive. With freight and options, the sticker on our vehicle topped out at $59,740.

XT5 was the first in the series of three new luxury crossovers from Cadillac. Next was the XT4, followed for 2020 by the XT6. Cadillac also still offers the luxurious full-size Escalade truck-based sport utility, which has a third-row-seat option.

The V-6 engine has variable valve timing and active fuel management – a cylinder-deactivation technology that automatically switches to four cylinders from six during cruising to save gasoline.

EPA fuel economy estimates for the XT5 Sport are 18mpg city/26 highway/21 combined.

This powertrain combination produces plenty of power for typical highway and city driving.

We did an extended weekend trip with three people onboard, including some country roads, and we had no problems passing or accelerating to highway speeds from uphill freeway on-ramps.

The XT5 can tow trailers weighing up to 3,500 pounds with the optional towing package, but we didn’t do any towing during our test.

Automatic engine stop/start is standard, stopping the engine when the vehicle comes to a halt in traffic, and restarting it instantly when the driver releases the brake. This is designed to save gasoline that otherwise would be wasted while idling in traffic.

With the all-wheel-drive system, there is a twin-clutch feature that helps to deliver power to the appropriate wheels automatically to avoid slippage. The system can transfer all available torque to either the front or rear axle.

On the rear axle, the electronically controlled rear differential can direct up to 100 percent of available torque to either wheel. A driver-selectable disconnect feature for the all-wheel drive sends all the power to the front wheels to improve fuel economy.

While it’s not designed for serious off-road exploring, the XT5’s all-wheel drive does fine on mild off-road routes, such as well-maintained gravel and dirt roads. The system does not have low-range gearing for serious hill-climbing and descending.

The front bucket seats and the outboard rear seating positions are quite comfortable, even for long road trips. But as in most vehicles these days, the middle position in the rear is best left to smaller adults or kids.

Our tester came with the Radiant Silver Metallic exterior color, which did not cost extra. We also had very nice 20-inch Pearl Nickel painted alloy wheels with 12 spokes.

Leather upholstery was standard on our vehicle. We had the Cirrus interior with Jet Black accents.

Also included on our tester as part of the Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package ($2,275) was Cadillac’s Rear Camera Mirror system, which uses a camera to project an unobstructed rear view in the mirror at the top of the windshield, instead of the standard rearview mirror image. It eliminates blind spots caused by headrests and body panels.

With this system, the driver always sees everything behind the car in the rearview mirror, rather than having that unobstructed view that a rearview camera system gives only when the vehicle is backing up. The driver can switch back to the standard mirror by flipping the lever under the mirror, which is how I preferred it.

Also in the visibility/technology package were such features as HD Surround Vision, rear pedestrian alert, an eight-inch color gauge cluster, a head-up display, and automatic parking assist with braking.

The other big option on our tester was the Cadillac User Experience infotainment system with Navigation ($1,025), which had an eight-inch color display and 14-speaker Bose Surround Sound system.

Our vehicle had the compact spare tire ($350), which replaced the standard can of tire sealant.

Among other standard features are a MacPherson strut front suspension and five-link rear suspension; electric power steering; four-wheel disc brakes with GM’s Duralife rotors; and an electronic parking brake.

Other standard features included heated front seats with eight-way power adjustment on the driver’s side and six-way power on the passenger side, with two-way power lumbar adjust on both sides; Apple CarPlay; an ultra-wide sunroof with power shade; Intellibeam LED headlights; cornering lights; wireless phone charging system; keyless entry and push button start; and power tilt/telescopic heated steering wheel.

The wireless phone charging system is inside a vertical slot just in front of the center console box, behind the shifter. Just drop the phone in the slot and it begins recharging, if it’s equipped for wireless charging. There’s also a convenient shelf/slot in the center lower dash that can hold two smartphones stacked together.

The cargo area has 30 cubic feet of space with the rear seatback in place, or 63 cubic feet with the rear seat folded. The tailgate is power-operated and has a hands-free operation feature.

Among standard safety features were the rearview camera system that shows in the dash screen; blind-zone alert for both sides, with lane-change alert (beeps if you start to change lanes with traffic in the adjacent lane); rear cross-traffic alert; forward collision alert, with front pedestrian detection; lane-keep assist with lane-departure warning; front low-speed automatic braking and following-distance indicator; and front and rear parking assist.

Also included were 4G LTE connectivity with built-in Wi-Fi; and both OnStar and satellite radio (subscription required for each). There were also a driver memory system, rain-sensing wipers, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a self-dimming conventional rearview mirror.

