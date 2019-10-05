Volkswagen rolls out new 2019 Arteon as successor to discontinued CC sedan

Now available at Volkswagen dealerships nationwide is the all-new2019 Arteon, a stylish premium large hatchback sedan with a fastback design to make it look like a coupe.

The four-door, five-passenger Arteon, whose base prices range from $35,845 to $46,710 (plus $995 freight), replaces the CC sedan in the automaker’s U.S. lineup.

It has a wheelbase more than five inches longer than that of the CC, at 111.9 inches. Overall, it’s longer and wider than the CC, with more interior space.

Arteon is based on Volkswagen’s new MQB vehicle architecture, and includes a wide stance with short front and rear overhangs and sloped rear roof and window to help create its coupe-like appearance.

There are three basic trim levels: the SE ($35,845); midlevel SEL ($39,995); and top-of-the-line SEL Premium ($44,945), which comes with 4Motion all-wheel drive. The 4Motion system can be added to the SE and SEL models for $1,900 extra.

All three trim levels can get a choice of R-Line packages with either 19- or 20-inch alloy wheels. The SE R-Line models begin at $37,110 with 19-inch or $37,610 with 20-inch wheels, and top out on the SEL Premium 4Motion models at $47,210 (19-inch) or $47,710 (20-inch).

For this report, we tested the SE R-Line 19-inch-wheels 4Motion model, with a base price of $38,910 and no additional options. Total sticker price was $39,905, including freight.

Ours came with the interesting Kurkuma (turmeric) Yellow Metallic exterior color, which got a mixed reception wherever we took the car. People either loved or hated the color – there was no in-between.

The Arteon comes with an upscale interior with premium materials and a modern layout, and has a long list of standard features, including 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, LED headlights, and automatic adaptive suspension damping.

The interior of our test vehicle was Titan Black Leatherette. (SEL models get real leather seats).

All versions are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder gasoline engine with 268 horsepower and 258 foot-pounds of torque. It’s coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Among available features are the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a massaging driver’s seat and a premium audio system.

Driver-assistance technologies offered include Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Lane Assist, Light Assist, Park Distance Control, Park Assist, and an Area View monitor.

Among exterior design cues are standard LED taillights, a wide chrome grille, frameless side windows, dual trapezoidal exhaust tips, chrome window surrounds and a rear-deck spoiler. Optional are 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, there are standard heated sport front seats and heated outboard rear seat positions. SEL and SEL Premium get Nappa leather seats, ventilated front seats, the massaging driver’s seat, and driver’s memory settings.

Also included on our car were keyless access and push button start, three-zone automatic climate control with rear vents, an infotainment system with an eight-inch touch screen, Volkswagen Car-Net App-Connect technology, and smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link.

The optional Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, not included on our car,provides a reconfigurable display of key data and the ability to position navigation data front and center for easy viewing, VW says.

A power hatch lid also is available on the top model (not included on our car), with Easy Open and Close, which allows drivers to walk up to the vehicle with keys in a pocket or purse and kick a foot under the rear bumper to open the hatch. It can be closed by pressing a button, just like on many SUVs.

Because there is a hatch rather than just a standard trunk lid, the cargo area is SUV-like cavernous, with 27.2 cubic feet of space – more than most midsize SUVs. That can be expanded to 55 cubic feet with the 60/40 splitrear seatback folded down.

Standard is a rearview camera, Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist), as well as a Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert. Also included is Volkswagen’s Automatic Post-Collision Braking System and a reactive hood.

The 4Motion all-wheel drive works automatically with no driver input required. The standard DCC adaptive damping system manages suspension rebound and compression rates individually to improve vehicle handling.

Standard on all trims, the automatic start-stop system shuts off the engine during stops in traffic, and restarts it when the brake pedal is released. It’s designed to boost city fuel economy by reducing engine idle time at traffic signals and in stop-and-go driving conditions.

Special features with the R-Line package include a leather-wrapped, three-spoke steering wheel with manual shift paddles for the automatic transmission; the 19- or 20-inch alloy wheels with all-season tires; an R-Line grille, front bumper and exterior trim with black rear deck lid spoiler; and stainless steel pedal cluster and left foot rest with R-Line doorsill scuffplates.

As is typical with modern Volkswagen products, the Arteon is quite fun to drive. Steering is tight and controlled, and the adaptive chassis control system ensures that the car holds tight in turns.

We had plenty of power with the turbo 2.0-liter engine, and the transmission shifts were spot on, even without using the paddles to choose our own shift points.

The interior was surprisingly roomy and comfortable. There was more than ample rear seat leg and knee room, even with the front seats pushed way back on their tracks. The ride was relatively quiet at highway speeds.

EPA fuel economy ratings are 22 mpg city/31 highway/25 combined with front-wheel drive, or 20/27/23 with all-wheel drive. Our all-wheel-drive tester averaged 22.3 mpg with about a 50-50 mix of city and highway driving.

The Arteon comes with Volkswagen’s six-year/72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper new vehicle warranty, which also can be transferred to subsequent owners throughout its duration.

The automotive columns of G. Chambers Williams III have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 1994. Contact him at chambers@star-telegram.com or on Twitter @gchambers3.

2019 Volkswagen Arteon

The package: Full-size, four-door, five-passenger, turbocharged four-cylinder, gasoline-powered, front-or all-wheel-drive premium sport hatchback sedan.

Highlights: The Arteon is Volkswagen’s all-new large premium hatchback sedan, replacing the discontinued CC sedan. It comes with plenty of power, great handling and a roomy, comfortable interior.

Negatives: Leather should be included on base models. Power hatch should not be limited to the top trim level.

Engine: Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder gasoline.

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic.

Power/torque: 268HP./258 foot-pounds.

Length: 191.4 inches.

Curb weight: 3,655 pounds (front drive); 3,854 (all-wheel drive).

Brakes, front/rear: Disc/disc, antilock.

Trunk volume: 27.2 cubic feet.

Side air bags: Front seat-mounted, standard; roof-mounted side-curtain, both rows.

Electronic stability control: Standard.

Fuel capacity/type: 17.4 gallons/unleaded premium recommended but not required.

EPA fuel economy: 22 mpg city/31 highway/25 combined (front drive); 20/27/23 (all-wheel drive).

Base price range: $35,845-$46,710, plus $995 freight.

Price as tested: $39,905, including freight, no options (SE R-Line 4Motion).

On the Road rating: 8.7 (of a possible 10).

Prices shown are manufacturer’s suggested retail; actual selling price may vary.