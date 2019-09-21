Third-generation Acura RDX compact shines in the luxury crossover segment

Now in its third generation since a complete redesign just last year, the Acura RDX luxury compact crossover continues for 2020 as an upscale family hauler that’s not much more expensive than some non-premium competitors.

Acura aimed the RDX at young professional couples with no kids, and at empty-nester baby boomers looking to downsize a bit from the bigger SUVs they needed when all the kids were at home.

For 2020, RDX prices begin at $37,600 (plus $995 freight) for the base front-wheel-drive version, and $39,600 for the entry model with Acura’s Super Handling All Wheel Drive, or SH-AWD. With the Technology package, the front-drive model is $40,800, and the SH-AWD model is $42,800.

The RDX A-Spec model, new with the 2019 redesign, is $43,800 with front drive, and for our A-Spec SH-AWD tester, $45,800. At the top of the line is the RDX with the Advance Package ($45,700, front drive; $47,700 with SH-AWD).

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A-Spec models differ from the others by their special sport appearance package, which includes unique exterior and interior design features, 20-inch sport wheels, LED fog lights, leather-trimmed Ultra Suede sport seats (ventilated in front), and the Acura ELS Studio 3-D premium 16-channel, 710-watt audio system, with four ultra-slim ceiling-mounted speakers

The RDX is in the entry-premium crossover segment, competing against vehicles such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Infiniti QX50, Lexus NX, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60.

Sales of compact crossovers, especially premium models such as the RDX, are still climbing as consumers look for smaller utility vehicles with versatility, practicality and economy of operation. Buyers in this class are looking for more of everything, including fuel economy, luxury and performance-- but in smaller packages.

Introduced for 2007, the five-passenger RDX was originally based on the architecture of Honda’s popular CR-V compact crossover. (Acura is Honda’s separate luxury brand.)

But for 2019, the third-generation RDX moved to a new chassis that’s exclusive to the Acura brand, even though it still seems much like just a fancier version of the CR-V. Also popular with consumers, the RDX is the top-selling (retail) luxury compact crossover, and has set sales records throughout its first year on the market, Acura says.

The only change for 2020 is the addition of a new Platinum White exterior color. The 2020 RDX went on sale May 2.

Much like what Mazda provides with its own CX-5 compact crossover, the Acura RDX brings a sporty driving experience that’s unusual for a utility vehicle.

Among features that make this a true driver’s vehicle are the sport suspension, crisp steering response, exceptional braking, new 10-speed automatic transmission, and a powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with 272 horsepower and 280 foot-pounds of torque.

Add to that the optional all-wheel drive that was included on our A-Spec tester, and you have a crossover utility vehicle that handles more like a sport coupe than a people/cargo hauler. Yet we found it roomy enough to haul a new sofa home from a furniture store.

Other standard premium amenities include Acura Watch safety and driver-assist technology, an ultra-wide panoramic moon roof, Acura’s Jewel Eye LED headlights, and the next-generation Acura sport seats.

The newest RDX is a product of the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles and the brand’s North America engineering center in Raymond, Ohio, near the plant in East Liberty, Ohio, where the RDX is assembled.

Inside, the RDX shows off its exceptional design and craftsmanship in a roomy cabin with seating for up to five passengers, and a decent-sized cargo area. The rear seatback has a 60/40 split-folding feature to allow for expansion of the cargo area, which has 29.5 cubic feet of space with the rear seat in place.

The new front sport seats have 12-way power adjustments for the driver and passenger, both of which are heated and ventilated on the A-Spec model. The front seats are quite comfortable, and even the rear seat offered plenty of legroom, although the center position, as in most vehicles, probably should be left to smaller people or a child safety seat.

A fold-down armrest is provided in the middle of the rear seat for use when no one is sitting there, and it has two cupholders.

The Technology Package is included on the A-Spec model, bringing the Acura Navigation System with voice recognition; front and rear parking sensors; a blind-spot warning system, and a rear cross-traffic monitor.

The standard Acura Watch safety system provides collision-mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning with lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, and road-departure mitigation.

Besides the panoramic moon roof, the exterior includes a power tailgate, the Jewel Eye LED headlights, LED taillights and daytime running lights, heated outside mirrors with turn signals, and keyless access with Smart Entry.

The very smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic comes with steering-wheel paddle shifters for manual gear selection; and the power steering is electric. Basic shifting of the transmission is through push buttons on the front end of the exposed center console.

Also standard are an electronic parking brake, side-curtain airbags with rollover sensors for both rows, driver and front-passenger knee airbags, electronic stability control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes with electronic brake-force distribution and brake assist, tire-pressure monitoring, and seat-mounted driver and front-passenger side air bags.

Acura touts the RDX’s new “True Touchpad Interface” for the audio/navigation screen that sits high in the middle of the dash virtually out of reach of the driver or front passenger.

The touch pad controller, in the middle of the center console area just behind the gearshift buttons, is the only way to control the on-screen functions by hand, as the screen is not touch-operable.

Acura says this touch-pad system is “award-winning” and provides “an intuitive, easy-to-learn user interface designed from a clean slate around the driver and the driving experience.” I suppose it takes some getting used to, which we weren’t able to do in just one week in the new RDX.

But I am a great fan of Acura’s SH-AWD, which although isn’t suited to serious trail driving, nevertheless works quite well in heavy sand along the beach. It can send 70 percent of engine torque to the rear wheels in normal driving, or up to 100 percent of that torque to either rear wheel if necessary.

The new RDX is 3.3 inches longer overall, and has a 2.6-inch longer wheelbase and 1.1-inch wider track in front/1.3-inch rear. Base, Technology and Advance models come with 19-inch alloy wheels.

Standard across the line is the Acura Integrated Dynamics System, with four driver-selectable drive modes: Comfort, Sport, Sport-plus and Snow. A dial on the center console is used to choose the desired mode.

This RDX has a much more luxurious interior than that of the CR-V, with standard amenities that clearly put the vehicle in the premium class. The cabin also is much quieter than before, thanks to better insulation and noise-control technology.

As with most vehicles Honda and Acura aim at families, the RDX has lots of interior conveniences that make trips easy on everyone. The front console has two cupholders.

Also included are dual-zone automatic climate control; satellite and HD radio; multi-link rearview camera; USB ports supporting Apple CarPlay (but not Android Auto); driver-specific memory system; Bluetooth phone and audio streaming; and push button start.

Our well-equipped 2020 RDX A-Spec test vehicle – with all-wheel drive and the Technology Package included – came with the beautiful Performance Red Pearl exterior paint, a $400 extra. Total sticker price was $47,195, including freight.

The automotive columns of G. Chambers Williams III have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 1994. Contact him at chambers@star-telegram.com or on Twitter @gchambers3.

2020 Acura RDX

The package: Premium, compact, five-passenger, five-door, turbocharged inline four-cylinder powered, front- or all-wheel-drive crossover utility vehicle.

Highlights: The RDX was completely redesigned for 2019 to enter its third generation. It has crisp new styling, a premium interior, sporty performance, and lots of standard or available safety technology and convenience features.

Negatives: No V-6 engine offered to boost power.

Engines: 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder, turbocharged.

Transmission: 10-speed automatic.

Power/torque: 272 HP./280foot-pounds.

Brakes, front/rear: Disc/disc, antilock.

Length: 186.8 inches.

Curb weight (range): 3,873-4,068 pounds.

Cargo volume: 29.5 cubic feet (rear seat in place); 58.9 cubic feet (behind first row).

Towing capacity: Not provided.

Electronic stability control: Standard, with traction control.

Side air bags: Front seat-mounted; roof-mounted side-curtain for both rows.

Fuel capacity/type: 17.1 gallons/premium recommended but not required.

EPA fuel economy: 22 mpg city/28 highway/24 combined (front drive); 21/27/23 (all-wheel drive, except A-Spec); 21/26/23 (A-Spec, AWD).

Base price range: $37,600-$47,700, plus $995 freight.

Price as tested: $47,195, including freight (A-Spec all-wheel drive model with premium paint).

Major competitors: Audi Q5, BMW X3, Infiniti QX50, Lexus NX, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60.

On the Road rating: 9.2 (of a possible 10).

Prices shown are manufacturer’s suggestedretail; actual selling price may vary.



