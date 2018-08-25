GMC Canyon lineup now includes a high-end Denali crew cab version

With the return of the midsize Canyon pickup to the GMC truck lineup, General Motors revived a nameplate and a vehicle class it had abandoned for three years.
The newest generation of the Canyon arrived for 2015, and just last year, GMC rolled out its most-luxurious version – the Canyon Denali model. It comes only in the crew cab configuration, with four full-size doors and room for five people, and a choice of either a short or long bed, and either rear- or four-wheel drive.
Under the hood, the Canyon Denali comes with a 3.6-liter V-6 gasoline engine, cranking out 308 horsepower and 275 foot-pounds of torque. It also has an eight-speed automatic transmission, which helps boost fuel economy.
Two-wheel-drive Denali V-6 models are EPA rated at 18 mpg city/25 highway/20 combined. Our Denali four-wheel drive tester was rated at 17 city/24 highway/19 combined. We averaged about 19.2 mpg during our test week, with a mix of about 70 percent-30 percent city/highway driving.
For better fuel economy, buyers can choose – for $3,730 extra -- a 2.8-liter Duramax turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine, rated at 181 horsepower and 369 foot-pounds of torque. It’s paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.
Fuel economy ratings for the diesel are 22 city/31 highway/25 combined for two-wheel-drive models, and 20/29/23 with four-wheel drive.
GMC uses the Denali name throughout its pickup, SUV and crossover lineups to distinguish the most-luxurious version of each nameplate, ranging from the full-size Sierra pickup and Yukon sport utility to the Terrain crossover.
Features of the Denali versions include hand-crafted leather interiors and unique exterior styling cues, including chrome trim and special wheels. The Denali name comes from the native designation for the highest mountain in Alaska, which until recently was officially known as Mount McKinley.
Prices for the 2018 Canyon Denali begin at $39,600 (plus $995 freight) for the rear-wheel-drive short-bed version, and $43,300 for the four-wheel drive short-bed model, which we tested for this report. Long-bed Denali 3.6-liter models start at $40,100 with rear drive, and top out at $43,600 with four-wheel drive.
The Denali has a special chrome grille, unique 20-inch ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels with painted accents, five-inch-wide chrome side-assist steps, a polished exhaust tip and a factory spray-on bedliner.
Our truck’s Jet Black interior included leather heated and ventilated front seats, a unique instrument panel and console trim, Denali-logo sill plates and floor mats, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, GMC IntelliLink with Navigation and an eight-inch color touch screen, and the built-in 4G Wi-Fi hotspot.
Also included were automatic climate control, a full-color driver-information center, remote start, a Bose premium seven-speaker audio system, and four USB charging ports. Wireless charging is available for smartphones on a flat rubber-based tray just in front of the console box between the front seats. But this convenience was not mentioned on the Canyon Denali’s window sticker – we just discovered it on our own.
High-tech safety features included Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning, and a rearview camera with display on the center-dash audio/navigation screen.
Other standard Canyon features include the IntelliLink radio with seven-inch-diagonal color touch screen (upgraded to the eight-inch for the Denali); and the Teen Driver Mode.
Three extra-cost metallic exterior colors are available: Quicksilver ($395), Mineral ($395), and Red Quartz ($495). Summit White and Onyx Black exteriors are available for no extra charge.
The 3.6-liter V-6 is the second generation of GM’s double-overhead-cam engine architecture. It’s essentially the same engine used in many other GM vehicles, including the Chevrolet Camaro.
Features of the V-6 include variable valve timing for intake and exhaust, direct fuel injection, and Active Fuel Management, which automatically disables two of the cylinders during level cruising to help boost fuel economy.
Our V-6 Denali was rated for towing up to 7,000 pounds, and there was a Trailering Equipment Package included in the base price. It brought a tow-haul mode for the automatic transmission, along with other tow-related gear.
Equipped with the diesel, the Canyon can tow trailers weighing up to 7,700 pounds with two-wheel drive, or 7,600 pounds with four-wheel drive.
The Canyon Denali comes with twin bucket seats up front – heated and ventilated – and a three-person bench seat in the rear, with plenty of leg and knee room for the rear passengers. We had a full-size adult riding in the rear for several trips, and she was quite comfortable.
A pull-down center armrest with dual cupholders for the rear seat can be used when there is no one riding in the middle position. The rear seat also folds up to create a covered cargo area when the rear isn’t needed for passengers. A sliding rear window is included.
Driver and front passenger have four-way power adjustable seats, plus power lumbar adjust on both sides. Cruise control, rear-window defrost, and a soft-touch instrument panel with aluminum accents are also included. Door panels have faux wood trim.
The short cargo bed is 5 feet, 2 inches long; the long bed is 6 feet, 2 inches. Both come with the locking E-Z Lift and Lower tailgate, rear corner bumper steps for easier access to the bed, and a 16-inch spare tire/wheel.
Our Canyon’s eight-speed transmission shifted smoothly, and there was never a lack of power from the V-6 engine either on interstate highways or country roads.
The four-wheel drive was engaged by turning a knob on the dash to the left of the steering wheel. It included 2WD, Automatic 4WD, 4WD High, and 4WD Low settings.
Low-range 4WD was provided by the included two-speed transfer case, which, along with the automatic locking rear differential, made the Denali a true off-road-capable vehicle. We tried it on some limited off-road routes that included rocks and some soft dirt, and found it to have all the traction we needed.
Among the Canyon’s safety features are four-wheel antilock disc brakes with Duralife rotors; electronic stability control with traction control; seat-mounted side air bags for front seats; side-curtain head air bags for both rows; and a theft-deterrent system.
Other standard gear includes remote vehicle start, remote keyless entry, power windows and power/heated outside mirrors, projector-beam headlights with LED signature daytime running lights, front fog lights, cargo-area lights, and front tow hooks.
On our test vehicle, the only options were the dealer-installed bed-mounted sport bar ($1,145), and the Red Quartz Tintcoat exterior paint ($495). Total sticker price was $45,935, including freight and options.
The automotive columns of G. Chambers Williams III have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 1994. Contact him at chambers@star-telegram.com or on Twitter @gchambers3.
2018 GMC Canyon Denali Crew Cab pickup
The package: Luxury, midsize, four-door, V-6 gasoline or (optional) four-cylinder turbo-diesel-powered, rear- or four-wheel-drive, five-passenger crew cab pickup truck.
Highlights: GMC’s midsize Canyon pickup returned to the lineup for 2015, and last year the high-end Denali luxury version joined the lineup. It’s based on the crew cab configuration, and comes with either a short or long bed, and a long list of premium features. It’s the most-expensive Canyon model offered.
Negatives: Pricey for a midsize pickup, and even pricier with the diesel option, which adds $3,730 to the sticker.
Engine: 3.6-liter V-6 normally aspirated V-6 gasoline engine; or optional turbocharged 2.8-liter inline four-cylinder Duramax diesel.
Transmission: Eight-speed automatic (V-6); Six-speed automatic (diesel).
Power/torque: 308 HP./275 foot-pounds (V-6); 181 HP./369 foot-pounds (diesel).
Brakes, front/rear: Disc/disc, antilock.
Electronic stability control: Standard.
Air bags: Front seat-mounted side; overhead side-curtain, both rows.
Overall length: 212.4 inches (short bed); 224.6 inches (long bed).
Curb weight: 3,980-4,150 pounds.
Towing capacity: 7,000 pounds (V-6); 7,700 pounds (diesel, 2WD); 7,600 pounds (diesel, 4WD).
Major competitors: Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier, Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger (coming soon).
Fuel capacity/type: 21 gallons/ unleaded regular gasoline (V-6); 21 gallons/low-sulfur diesel or B20 bio-diesel (diesel).
EPA fuel economy: 18 mpg city/25 highway/20 combined (V-6, 2WD); 17/24/19 (V-6, 4WD); 22/31/25 (diesel, 2WD); 20/29/23 (diesel, 4WD).
Base price: $39,600, plus $995 freight (Denali, 2WD, V-6, short bed); $43,300 (Denali, 4WD, V-6, short bed).
Price as tested: $45,935, including freight and options (2018 Denali 4WD, V-6, short bed).
On the Road rating: 9.2 (of a possible 10).
Prices shown are manufacturer’s suggested retail. Actual selling price may vary.
Comments