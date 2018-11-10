Genesis rolls out a third luxury sedan for 2019, the G70, starting at $34,900

The 2019 G70 luxury performance sedan is the third of six new Genesis models that are expected to debut by 2021. Genesis is the luxury brand introduced recently by South Korea’s Hyundai.
This is the final sedan of the lineup, joining the G80, G80 Sport, and flagship G90. The G70 makes a bold statement with athletic styling, driver-focused performance, advanced technology, as well as refined luxury.
.Prices for the new G70 range from $34,900 for a 252-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with rear-wheel drive, to $45,750 for a 365-horsepower 3.3-liter turbocharged V-6 with all-wheel drive.
An eight-speed, sport-tuned automatic transmission with steering-wheel paddle shifter is standard with either engine. A sporty six-speed manual is available for the 2.0T RWD model, adding $1,000. For maximum acceleration out of the gate, all automatic models have launch control to optimize torque and minimize wheel slip.
Five drive modes – Comfort, Eco, Sport, Smart and Custom – allow the driver to adjust powertrain response, steering weight, engine sound, suspension, and torque distribution for all-wheel drive to suit individual preference or driving situations. The five modes synchronize with an Active Sound Design system to enhance the interior ambiance with a throaty engine sound.
For this review, I drove a 2.0T Sport rear-drive model, in deep Victoria Black with Black Nappa leather seating featuring striking Red Sport quilting. The Nappa leather seating was part of a Sport Package ($1,000) along with 19-inch sport alloy wheels with summer tires, copper headlight bezel accents, dark-tint taillight covers, dark chrome Genesis Crest Grille, door handles, window trim and front bumper trim, and alloy pedals.
A Dynamic Package ($3,000) complemented the Sport package with a limited-slip differential.
Other exterior colors include Casablanca White, Himalayan Gray (light to medium), Santiago Silver (platinum), Adriatic Blue (navy), Mallorca Blue (royal), Havana Red (medium), and Siberian Ice (light ice blue). The interior is also available in black with gray stitching.
With a long hood and short overhangs, a dynamic roofline, and high beltline, the G70 has a sleek profile. My G70 had full LED headlights (included in an Elite package, $5,000) with distinctive linear LED daytime running lights, flanking the aggressive three-dimensional cross-hatch grille. The grille was underlined by a large diffuser and large air vent scoops at the outer bumper.
The hood featured sharp upward curves from front to back and a “power bulge” from the Genesis emblem to the front door pillars. A sharp character line glided from the front fender to the rear above the dark chrome door handles, with a sharp lower door/rocker panel crease emphasized by a dark chrome boomerang-shaped vent on the front fenders, giving the G70 its own personality.
Along with the pinched rear side window opening (designers call it a Pharaoh’s eye), the sculpted flanks gave my G70 a strong, muscular look, leading to the slight upturn of the rear decklid, LED framed taillights and rear diffuser. Twin dark chrome pipes were set to the far right, and a steeply raked rear window finished the car’s sleek look.
The Elite package also brought an integrated navigation system, parking distance warning, power folding auto-dimming outside mirrors, Genesis logo approach lights, rain-sensing wipers, integrated memory system, power tilt/telescope steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, a wide sunroof, aluminum interior trim, and last, but not least, a Lexicon 15-speaker audio system with Quantum Logic Surround and Clari-Fi Music Restoration Technology.
The navigation system helped with traffic conditions and arrival times, and alternate routes when necessary. The floating design of the screen improved visibility and helped keep eyes up and on the road. Programming was easy and intuitive, with simple menus and icons readily available.
Lexicon’s stainless-steel speaker grilles with a circular punched design stood out like jewels on the lower front door panels. The restoration technology reproduced the music the way it was intended to be heard. Two immersive listening settings, Audience and On Stage modes, turned my G70 into a concert venue – a unique experience for sure.
G70 comes with three years of SiriusXM Travel Link and annual multimedia and navigation updates, and lifetime traffic data. SiriusXM radio is complementary for three months.
The interior was equally exciting, with a driver-focused cockpit featuring cutting-edge screens and intuitive controls, high quality materials, and sporty details throughout. The red diamond-pattern stitching was repeated on the door panels, with red stitching on the armrests, dash, center stack/console, and steering wheel, and red stitching and piping on the bolsters.
Aluminum trim accented the upper door panels and handles, instrument panel, dash and air vents, floating touch screen (eight-inch, wide view), center stack/console (controls, shifter and shift surround), steering wheel spokes, front seat neck area, and rear air vents.
A Prestige Package ($3,000) brought a heads-up display, surround-view monitor, low-beam assist, wireless charging pad (under the center stack), a power driver’s seat cushion extension, front passenger seat four-way power lumbar, heated rear seats, and a Dinamica microfiber headliner (black).
The headliner softened the interior for a touch of serenity. Reinforced bolsters offered excellent waist and shoulder support for maximum comfort.
A seven-inch color multi-information display between the speedometer and tachometer showed a turbo booster gauge, lap timer and G-Force values along with the customary oil temperature and torque.
The audio system supported Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and AM/FM/HD radio was standard. A Bluetooth hands-free phone system is also standard.
Connected Services brought Destination Search, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, SOS Emergency and Automatic Collision Notification with a complimentary three-year subscription.
With Concierge Services, transportation to the nearest Genesis dealership or authorized service facility is provided. With three-year/36,000-mile complimentary Service Valet scheduled maintenance, Genesis will pick up the G70 for service, and provide a courtesy replacement.
Some Connected Services are accessible with Alexa-enabled devices, such as remote voice control for door lock/unlock and remote start with temperature control. Services are also available through the MyGenesisUSA.com website, via a smartphone app, and on smartwatches. Intelligent Assistant can send POI navigation to the G70, provide a vehicle health report, and more.
My G70 included active- and passive-safety equipment in the Genesis Active Safety Control suite: Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-traffic Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Driver Attention Warning.
A hands-free smart trunk opens automatically after three seconds by merely standing near with the smart key in a pocket or purse. For hauling long items, the rear seatbacks fold 60/40 using levers beside the outer headrests.
The newest Genesis sport sedan combines exhilarating performance, aggressive styling, and smart technology. Athletic Elegance design contributes to the sleek, aerodynamic appearance with the lowest overall height and widest overall stance in the segment resulting in an exceptionally low center of gravity.
Well-designed bolstered front seats were very comfortable, driving was fun and easy, with all controls and features within easy reach, and the G70 was eye-catching with dark wheels and exterior trim.
Packages totaling $10,000, plus $995 destination charges, added to the base price of $34,900 brought the delivered price to $45,895.
The automotive columns of Emma Jayne Williams have appeared regularly in the Star-Telegram since 2007. Contact her at emmajayne1948@gmail.com.
