The Illusion

Such a strange world we live in today; we cheer on some people for the craziest things, while chastising others for being prudent and rational. Let’s use GM as a case in point: Fourteen years ago General Motors sold slightly more than one out of every four vehicles in this country — roughly a 27 percent market share. But the stories were endless about GM’s fading shadow over the industry and prophesying disaster just around the corner. Today GM controls just 17 percent of the U.S. market, is in the process of downsizing its factory count again, while dumping entire car lines, and has given away its European operations — yet CEO Mary Barra is considered one of the industry’s smartest leaders.

Smart she may be, but GM’s success today primarily stems from rebuilding its design and engineering centers, under Bob Lutz, and the reorganization of the company during bankruptcy, done by Fritz Henderson. Both men were asked to leave the company to “give GM a fresh start.”

Contrast that with the industry’s highest-profile CEO today, Tesla’s Elon Musk, whose company has yet to turn an annual profit after 16 years in business. But let’s correct one story that continues to mislead, in a world where fact checkers once ruled over business writers. Elon Musk did not start Tesla Motors.

Thanks for the Media Assist

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Who did? Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning. Musk led the Series A Investment round the following year and as a result received a seat on the board of directors — as chairman of the board. Eberhard continued as CEO until asked by the board to leave in August of 2007, and Tarpenning too left in solidarity. Even before the two founders left their own firm, however, they had signed an agreement for auto chassis from Lotus and were in the process of finishing the original Tesla Roadster and putting it into production.

Tesla likely would not be with us today had it not been for a federal loan of $465 million from the Department of Energy in June of 2009, the worst year in the history of the auto industry. And, while certain entities howled that the government had no business saving the American auto industry, the protest against Tesla’s nearly half-billion-dollar loan was more of a quiet whimper. Come to think of it, so far we’ve given more than twice as much as it took net to save the American auto industry after the Financial Meltdown to America’s farmers, to cover their losses from our trade war with China. And no conservative is complaining about that in Congress.

The failed Tesla Roadster went away, and the failed Tesla-Toyota RAV4 electric car went away, replaced by the current model lineup. But how many stories do you remember hearing about the failure of the original Roadster or the super-failure of that RAV4 EV joint venture? Exactly. Now count the stories you heard on the Chevrolet Volt’s or even the new Bolt all-electric car’s lack of sales in the marketplace.

Too many to count, right? This in spite of the fact that today General Motors is earning billions and can well afford to build a new hybrid or electric car in small volumes — and to lose money doing so. And remember, GM, despite its huge profits, is shuttering unneeded factories. Tesla, on the other hand, is bleeding red ink every year; yet it opened a new factory in China earlier this month, while announcing yet another factory for Berlin in the near future.

Of course, electric cars may or may not be the future of automotive transportation. But fortunately for us, Tesla’s CEO is also reaching for the stars. Failing that, he believes it’s only a matter of time before he starts shuttling the top one tenth of The 1 Percent to their new life on Mars. It’s vastly ironic that only the richest will be able to afford that trip, only to find that without shopping malls there will be no place to spend your money on the red planet. One can only hope that Jeff Bezos’ competing rocket company will advance enough in time for Amazon Prime deliveries to our Mars-bound space pioneers.

Emergency Mental Services, We Need a Bus

Again, when Elon Musk says it, people actually put some credence into his futuristic fantasies without ever once considering the feasibility of his plans. But here’s a fun fact that happens to be true: Elon, if mankind scientifically advances to the point that we can successfully terraform another planet so humans can live there, then we can easily fix whatever we’ve messed up on this planet.

Still, what if General Motors suddenly started losing thousands of dollars on every vehicle it built and sold, and at the same time CEO Mary Barra started announcing that new automobile factories would be built worldwide, to produce vehicles that have never sold consistently in enough volumes to justify even one well-run factory?

And then, in the middle of that announcement to the GM board of directors, what if Barra said that, oh, yeah — she’d bought Boeing out of its rocket contracts with NASA and fully intended for GM to start shuttling its best customers to one of the moons of Saturn within a decade? Before she ever finished presenting her expansion plan and space exploration scheme, numerous board members would have already have called 911 for emergency psychiatric services.

Meet the Future

There was already a connection between the automobile industry, aviation and space travel. President Harry Truman once called on K.T. Keller, Chrysler’s president and later chairman of the board, to oversee the government’s troubled missile program. It was Keller who grabbed the best and brightest of Chrysler’s engineers to work with Werner von Braun; and they got our guided missile programs on track and our space rocket program up and running.

Yet even though Chrysler’s engineers did much of the work on the Saturn V rocket that took us to the moon, never once did any Chrysler executive suggest that one day that automaker would be setting up colonies on the moon. To be fair, though, had Chrysler made that suggestion in the middle of the space race era, it might have been treated as seriously as Musk’s Mars vision today.

Of course there were others before Keller. Henry Ford’s engineers perfected the radio navigation system for aircraft in 1927. Actually, Ford forever changed air travel in America twice; Ford’s engineers also designed and built the first commercial passenger aircraft in the same period and started the first airline service.

Lots of bigwigs in Detroit made up the list of investors in the Detroit Aviation Corporation, including C.S. Mott of GM, Ransom Olds, William Mayo of Ford, and others; the only aircraft company left standing from its bankruptcy during the Great Depression was Lockheed. And it’s worth remembering that Ford himself was trying to perfect a small and inexpensive private airplane that he hoped would become the Model T of the sky.

Again, those involved in the production of automobiles seem to have the trait that makes them want to reorder everything in society in terms of transportation. Most of their bigger than life dreams never worked out — at least, not the ones that required the public to not just cheer on the outrageous, but also buy a ticket. There was a bit more success in creating things that other industries would buy. So Ford’s Model T of the sky would never come to fruition, but his radio navigation system immediately became the gold standard for the aviation industry, which in turn started out flying Ford’s famed Tri-Motor aircraft.

It is worth reminding everyone that while America’s automakers were indulging in these flights of fancy from the Twenties through the Sixties, they were already well established, profitable organizations first. And they were on solid enough ground that they could afford the luxury of dabbling in other areas; if those secondary pipedreams didn’t pan out, no harm was done to the automaker other than a few millions lost and bruised egos. But a great rule of business is you don’t expand or start other companies until your primary business, theoretically your biggest cash cow, is working well and consistently profitable. And if not, you prioritize fixing that first.

Sometime ago someone with Tesla called me about an event they were putting on and invited me to attend. The girl on the phone couldn’t have been nicer as I explained that I already had commitments for the dates in question. But I added that I would love to be on Elon Musk’s first rocket to Mars. She seemed shocked at first, then said she’d find out who to talk to, but asked, why? As I pointed out, I never expected that it would make it all of the way to Mars; more likely it would simply blow up on launch. But I’d always wanted to have an elementary school named after me.

She didn’t get the joke at all. Then again, when it comes to today’s so-called disruptive companies, that do nothing but lose money, the business media doesn’t seem to get the joke either.

Ed Wallace is a recipient of the Gerald R. Loeb Award for business journalism, bestowed by the Anderson School of Business at UCLA, and hosts the top-rated talk show, Wheels, 8:00 to 1:00 Saturdays on 570 KLIF AM. Email: edwallace570@gmail.com