Law and the Balance of Power, Pt. 2

By the early Fifties new car dealers in America had emerged from a five-year period when eager customers far outnumbered the cars available to sell to them. It is equally true that total sales shot from 6.2 million in 1951 up to 8.4 million in 1955. That played well for auto manufacturers’ profits, but the public’s postwar natural demand for new cars had already waned.

So how did sales rise so much with weaker demand? Hard core selling. Memphis’ Hull Dobbs Ford would create a sales process designed to bring in the maximum number of customers and close the highest percentage of them once they arrived. Their “sales system” was sold to other stores around America.

Others like Horse Trader Harry, the Mad Mongolian, did outrageous commercials non-stop to draw in multitudes of buyers. When other dealers complained to their manufacturers about this nonsense, they were told to either go with it or quit calling and crying about it. Of course, there was a predictable backlash from the public. Typically, after they’d already purchased a new car.

As stated last week, this period was when car dealers’ reputation started downhill. To make money, some dealers cut back on the predelivery costs of a sold car. Others started buying aftermarket parts to make more money on warranty claims and repairs. Still others packed the pricing and with no window stickers, there was no way a customer could verify the price.

Worse, though, the manufacturer’s dealer agreements were for only one year, and a dealer could be terminated without cause. When canceled dealers took their cases to court, even though the dealer agreement was viciously one-sided in the manufacturer’s favor, most judges simply said, “Yeah, it may be a horrible contract, but you signed it.”

Along the way, dealers had started to band together in trade associations; speaking with one voice, they had less fear of reprisals from an angry manufacturer. Ford told its dealers in the Depression not to form any such group; GM refused to deal with the National Automobile Dealers Association because they represented all manufacturer’s dealers, not just their dealers. The NADA has been created during the Great War to fix one issue: the tax on automobiles to help fund the war effort. Still, GM created its own dealer council in 1935, Ford in 1945; Chrysler had one in place by 1951. Yet most dealers still felt powerless.

The history of the auto industry shows that GM’s Alfred Sloan was typically receptive to his best dealers’ comments and issues. Every year he took a week-long driving vacation, visiting dealers in many states. Henry Ford was really into Henry Ford; it was his wife, Clara, who often forced him to do the right thing for Ford’s workers, dealers and customers. Walter Chrysler was always concerned about the well-being of his workforce. But those were the outward projections of who those three men were. Sloan was highly educated, from a well-to-do family. Ford was a brilliant country bumpkin who sincerely believed his incredible success was due only to his efforts. And Chrysler started out as an often-unemployed mechanic for the railroads.

Loyalty and the Law

During the Great Depression both Roosevelt’s Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice took action against GM, Ford, and Chrysler for forcing dealers to buy unwanted parts and accessories and to finance their customers through the manufacturer’s captive finance arms in order to get more of the most popular models to sell. Those directives were declared unconstitutional, with the court’s directives over a manufacturer’s coercion lasting to this day. Kind of.

Still, dealers needed a way to protect themselves and their investments from that period’s patently unfair dealer agreements. They realized that they would have to go to their state governments and get legislation passed to strengthen their position and protect them from manufacturers’ whims. Wisconsin was the first state to start protecting car dealers, followed shortly by Oklahoma. Some libertarian car dealers in other states actively worked against such legislation, trusting their governments less than they did the manufacturers’ representatives.

By the 1950s everything had changed. America had won the Second World War in record time; U.S. corporations were the envy of the entire world. And the hype over the Fifties’ booming economy knew no bounds; when it came time to make the national economic forecasts for each year, it wasn’t the Federal Reserve that did so; it was Harlow Curtice of General Motors who had that honor. And it was that position of power that was starting to make life more difficult for new car dealers — combined with the fact that manufacturers couldn’t have cared less how dishonest an ad campaign was, as long as it sold more cars. Their long-term dealers, more ethically grounded, complained, but there was a danger in that.

Lee Anderson, a longtime Chevy, Buick, Pontiac dealer in Michigan, spoke openly at a local Rotary Club meeting about the dealer-manufacturer relationship problems; his speech was covered by the Automotive News. He was a good dealer with a new store, and he maintained a good sales volume, but GM canceled his franchise for “disloyalty” over that Rotary speech.

Take ’Em to Court

In 1953 the NADA hired retired Admiral Frederick Bell as its executive vice president. Bell had deep concerns about how many good dealers were being bludgeoned by the manufacturers’ capricious nature. One auto company executive told Bell to tell his dealers to sell their yachts and racing stables and get back to work, because they liked their dealers lean and hungry.

Bell had a different idea. He took the issues to Congress in late 1954, feeling that the manufacturers were using unfair force on their dealer bodies, which translated into sales practices not in the interest of the American public. Bell believed manufacturers and dealers should be not adversaries but partners, working together on behalf of the car-buying public. Those hearings got off to a somewhat rocky, inconsequential start, because Bell had to warn new car dealers that if they testified in Congress the manufacturers might hold it against them.

Instead Bell and Prof. Charles Hewitt of the University of Indiana went to Congress on November 29, 1955 and laid out the problem as they saw it: There were too many cars being built for actual demand; manufacturers were coercing dealers to take more than they could ever sell, thus forcing dealers to use dishonest ads and sales tactics. Manufacturers were dumping dealers without cause — often because those dealers’ ethical principles wouldn’t allow them to join the industry’s bottom feeders.

Then 13 former new car dealers, including Lee Anderson, the dismissed GM dealer from Pontiac, Mich., went before Congress. When GM’s Harlow Curtice showed up for his testimony on December 2, he was forced to sit and listen to former dealers testify about how he was a bully in the first degree. And, although the hearings were just getting started, it quickly became obvious to Congress, the national media, and the public who was really to blame for the retail problems inside the automobile industry.

Four days later Harlow Curtice told the media that this issue was overblown, it was only a few dealers complaining about their treatment, and the only ones canceled were low-performing dealers. (None of that was true) Still, GM decided to get rid of its one-year and one-sided dealer agreement, and replace it with a new five-year dealer agreement, fairer to both parties and it no longer allowed termination without cause.

Curtice then went back to trashing the complaining dealers, but everyone realized the jig was up and GM knew it too. That’s why GM had rushed that new dealer agreement out, to protect its image when exposed to the sunlight of public hearings. George Romney was next, saying he would follow GM’s lead and improve relations with American Motors dealers. Henry Ford II claimed most of the horror stories were from the days when his grandfather ran the company, making Ford dealers nationwide roll their eyes. Ford added that he would have the dealers stop their misleading ads.

The manufacturers reformed their dealer councils and new dealer agreements came out, just in time for the recession of 1957. Congress passed the Dealers Day in Court Act of 1956, and over the next two decades the car industry’s reputation with the public slowly improved — to the point that, responding to the first JD Power Survey in the early Eighties, almost 85 percent of all car buyers rated their transaction as being handled in either a satisfactory or very satisfactory manner.

Automakers still hated Adm. Bell for putting them through this and embarrassing them publicly. So, the NADA pushed the good Admiral onto his sword, thanking him for taking one for the home team. He was no longer needed now that things were going their way again. The auto industry changed in late 1955 and 1956 for the better. The next year Senator Mike Moroney passed the law that gave us MSRP windowstickers on cars. Predictably, over time everyone forgot the critically important lessons from that era.

Meaning, it is probably past time for new Congressional hearings today.

Ed Wallace is a recipient of the Gerald R. Loeb Award for business journalism, bestowed by the Anderson School of Business at UCLA, and hosts the top-rated talk show, Wheels, 8:00 to 1:00 Saturdays on 570 KLIF AM. Email: edwallace570@gmail.com