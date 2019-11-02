Cities Revolt Against Traffic

Rarely has a nine-word headline, “Urban Planners Herald the End of Cars in Cities,” so perfectly summed up the contents of a 6,879-word article. This one, in Der Spiegel, detailed plans to ensure that major cities in Europe continue to thrive, but without the benefits of private transportation. Yet it starts out with the story of a journalist, trying to travel to Munich’s central train station, searching for one of those adult-size electric push scooters.

He finds a Tier scooter by app, but it’s a quarter of a mile north of his location, and his destination is in the opposite direction. When he arrives at the scooter’s location he discovers it’s “somewhat hidden in the entryway of a courtyard.” He proceeds to complain about the small, hard wheels and the lousy quality of the bike path on Reuterweg Street. Worse, its brakes suddenly stop the scooter because the bike path is too close to a park, where these tiny mobility units are geofenced from entering.

To make matters even more uncomfortable, during the geofencing slow down, an individual on a rented bike angrily rings his bell at him for blocking the path, then steers off the curb into traffic — cursing at him the entire time. He finally makes the train station and describes the joy of his new form of transportation with the line, “[If he had driven,] the feeling of taking part in a small revolution of urban mobility also would have been missing.”

At some point you have to wonder whether some journalists actually read what they have written before arriving at a conclusion that no reader in their right mind would agree to based on the journalist’s description. But the point of the article was still to come and with a vengeance.

Like all successful major cities in the world, Munich is suffering from traffic congestion. According to that city’s traffic planner, Georg Dunkel, based on current population growth, within a decade there will no longer be such a thing as rush-hour congestion: The freeways and roads will be continuously gridlocked from six in the morning until nine each night. Dunkel shows graphs illustrating that in the past eight years the number of commuters in his city has increased by 21 percent, by slightly more than that in Frankfurt. He complains that four out of 10 individuals who live less than 3 kilometers from their jobs still drive themselves to work.

Here’s where it gets interesting. The goal is to push the use of walking, e-bikes, electric push scooters and such to get around town, while reducing the use of private automobiles to just 20 percent of travel. Amazingly, the author notes that already 62 percent of Munich’s residents manage to get around without owning an automobile. Now, imagine that in Fort Worth and Dallas 62 percent of our citizens got around without the use of personal automobiles, yet the traffic congestion was the same as it is now. That should tell you that Munich’s problem may have much more to do with the layout of the city and lack of automobile-friendly roads.

But let’s not be too harsh, here; we have the same situation in many of America’s older cities. Built long before the advent of the automobile, they never could come to terms with the space needed for that type of travel. Think Boston or Philadelphia, which are not much fun for driving. Then again, don’t think that this anti-car movement is restricted just to Europe.

Mass Transit, Mass Germs?

The San Diego Union Tribune published a column discussing whether or not the city’s high-speed rail proposal can improve the traffic congestion in that city. That column quoted Michael Manville, who teaches Urban Planning at UCLA, as saying, “You can’t take a region that is overwhelmingly designed to facilitate automobile travel and change the way people move around just by laying some rail tracks over it.”

As it turns out, experts often chime in on how to make driving a car such a punishing experience that people gladly give up and take other modes of transportation.Those methods include, but aren’t limited to, “eliminating parking in major job centers, encouraging dense neighborhoods with vibrant street life, ending freeway expansions, and limiting suburban home construction.” This joyous ode to the foolishness of our expanded personal wealth over the last century also contains the line, “All California and the U.S. is designed around the car, around the Interstate system. It took 50 years to have the land use we have. It’s going to take 50 years to reverse it with rail.”

Again, that logic has a few problems. First, according to the Federal Transit Administration and the Census Bureau, transit ridership in America has fallen in every major city from 2010 to 2018, save three: Seattle, where ridership is up 5 percent, Las Vegas, at plus 3 percent, and Salt Lake City, with a 2 percent increase. The worst is Sacramento, where transit ridership has plummeted by 35 percent — and even green Austin is down 29 percent. For the record, DFW is down 15 percent.

But the personal mobility alternatives aren’t working, either. Governing magazine published a story on October 26 showing that rides on electric push scooters in San Diego have fallen by 50 percent from July to October. Four days earlier Gizmodo pointed out the massive financial losses being taken by these scooter operators; Lime, for example, looks to lose $300 million this year. Bird scooters lost $100 million in just the first quarter and is down to its last $100 million in the bank, having apparently burned through $700 million in working capital.

And four days before that story, the Washington Post pointed out that all of these scooter companies have quietly jumped the rate they charge per minute, desperately attempting either to turn a profit or to run off their clients as quickly as they can, in order to put their investors out of their misery. Here the paper told the story of Justin Snow; he has used a Bird scooter every day to travel the last couple of miles to his home from the Metro station, but that ride has gone from $2.80 to seven bucks in a few short months.

Make Virtue-Signaling Fashionable

Make no mistake about it, if one is fortunate enough to be employed in a dynamic city the downside of that incredible success is traffic. But there are two types of problems in the world for most individuals — having money and not having any money. Our personal automotive mobility is a sign of the first problem. But often our elected officials make a bad situation worse. If one doubts that, simply look at all of our freeways that have been rebuilt with TEXpress lanes in the center; that move has made congestion worse, because the freeways no longer run in a straight line.

That’s certainly not as egregious or as visible as making active plans to force individuals to give up their vehicles by removing all parking spaces in business centers. But give elected officials time, and they might warm to that bad idea, too.

For our part, we share in the guilt. Some reporting claims that traffic congestion in most cities would disappear if as few as 10 percent of all vehicles were taken off the road. That may or may not be true. But it is worth noting that in the year after the 2008 Financial Meltdown the traffic congestion in the Metroplex dropped substantially. For two years after that crisis, driving to Fox Four in Dallas on Friday mornings at 6, I never once encountered a traffic jam. It also seems to be semi-true in the summer months on I-20 between Fort Worth to Dallas.

But now we’re back to Mitt Romney’s dad’s position from the 1950s: Our personal waste is due to our prosperity. Let’s assume congestion does go away if there is a 20 percent reduction in vehicles on our highways during rush hour traffic. That’s actually a function of space, not numbers; if everyone drove a Chevy Suburban and they were parked bumper to bumper on I-30, there would be 289 of them per highway lane mile. But if everyone were in a Honda Fit, 409 of them could be parked in the same distance. Everything being equal, the smaller Fit, (298 of them) would deliver a 25 percent reduction in highway space over the larger SUV.

George Romney had it right. Smaller cars use less gas, need less concrete for highways and cause less damage to roads, use less material in their construction, and so on. But of course, that’s not who we are as Americans. We’re big, boisterous, and even ostentatious if allowed the luxury of monthly payments on our new King Ranch F Series truck.

The other solution, given that the nation is fully wired for high-speed Internet, is more telecommuting, which also leaves a lot fewer vehicles and much less wear and tear on the roads. But, like smaller cars, that solution makes way too much sense to become reality. Instead, look for Munich and others to start tearing down parking lots. Let’s see how everyone reacts to that.

