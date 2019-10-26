Charging Your Automotive Future

Two weeks ago, the Automotive News published a story about all the electric cars and plug-in hybrids coming to the market in the next couple of years. They counted 100 new vehicles that would rely solely or partially on electric power.

Earlier this week Thomson Reuters carried a column stating that renewable power sources worldwide would increase by 50 percent over the next five years. For a car buying public that is locked onto internal combustion engines, it appears the future is changing — in spite of the current debate on if these are the right changes to make.

The duality of our national character in this scenario shows clearly in West Texas. We brag about the massive success in our shale oil drilling industry — at least, about getting lots of oil out of the ground, not about actually making money doing so. Yet at the same time Texas also leads the nation in wind-powered generation of electricity.

Of course, the Automotive News didn’t state there would be a willing public clamoring to purchase all these new electric vehicles when they arrive, any more than the No. 1 choice consumers make for electric providers on Texas’ powertochoose.org website are those companies promising that they only use renewable sources. As last I recall most look for the best price first.

Did Anyone Wake Up?

A splash of cold water on the future of electric cars occurred recently, when billionaire inventor James Dyson announced he was killing his electric car project because there was no way to make money on it. Then again, when Dyson announced he would enter the car business two years ago, the only individuals who seemed to take him seriously were the journalists assigned to cover his announcement.

I had gone on record saying his product would never see the light of day, but for a different reason than most. It’s not Dyson’s DNA. It seems his real claim to fame was relentless ad campaigns, in which Dyson boasted that he had created a superior vacuum cleaner. In much in the same way, Nike paid a fortune for high-profile athletes to convince the public that its $189 Air Jordans were far superior to the old $5 Keds tennis shoes we wore as kids.

But Nikes aren’t like those old Keds shoes. When you are charging only $189 for tennis shoes, apparently you have to watch your cost of production, which meant that Nike needed low-cost labor countries such as Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, China, Thailand, and Vietnam. That’s where Dyson is like Nike. Although his products can be some of the most expensive on the market — be they vacuums, hair dryers, or fans — Dyson too uses some of the cheapest labor in the world, that of Malaysians, to build those products.

For his electric car company, he claimed it would be set up in Singapore. Of course, that met with controversy back home in England; Dyson was a vocal proponent of Make England Great Again, calling for a revival of British industry and cheering on the decision to leave the European Union. Sadly, it seems like just one more billionaire who wants to call for others to sacrifice for the greater good, but when it’s their own money, it’s Hello sweatshop labor. Well, except for the $54 million penthouse apartment he bought for himself in Singapore.

Still, knowing that business fundamentals always win out, Dyson was never going to build an electric car, although he spent a fortune preparing to do so. And the reason it was never going to happen was obvious: James Dyson’s massive success building vacuums and the like comes from mounting huge advertising campaigns to max out the price your products fetch, like Nike, but keeping your cost of production to an absolute minimum.

One has only to look at the materials and construction of his vacuums to understand they are not in the same class as a Miele or even the old Hoovers our mothers used 50 years ago. He makes high margins on his products. But automobile production is cash intensive and low margin, and every car executive lives in fear that the next billion-dollar product they bring to market will stiff completely.

That’s the opposite of Dyson’s business model.

What Happens When You Assume

To be fair, a lot of that apprehension stems from the public’s, and the media’s, misunderstanding of what an electric car is and can do. It is not a replacement for the family automobile, at least not anytime soon. Not suitable for long trips, electrics are best for daily city driving. Then again, there’s so much misinformation out there on electric vehicles that it suggests that America has never had a golden age for public education.

Case in point; on Oct. 18 I received an email about why electric cars would never succeed. It read,

“Let’s get some numbers. Check the car numbers in Canada, assume a yearly mileage 15,000km each; and IF they all are electric ones assume consumption of 48kWh per km. Get the total and compare it with yearly production of electric energy in Canada. With data that I used, I got 17,169TWh consumption and all Canadian production for a year is 652TWh. Huh???? For USA I got numbers: 189,911TWh and 4,034TWh respectively.”

The author then asked me if this calculation, which he’d found online, would withstand 4th-grade math. Well, that was a lot of work for nothing on his part. Because the very first number, the part about using 48kWh to go one kilometer, was nonsense. Recently I reviewed the Kia Niro electric and managed to get 5.2 miles per kilowatt hour of the battery. Others, including the BMW i3, can deliver over 4 miles per kilowatt hour of the battery. But in the case of this misinformation designed to show the foolishness of electric cars, the equation’s base number was off by a factor of 403.22.

This is no different from the Internet nonsense of years ago, which listeners still send me on a regular basis: Eric Bolling’s discussion of driving the Chevrolet Volt when it first came out and his alleged statement that it costs $11 per kilowatt hour to recharge the 16kWh battery. Of course, while Bolling made numerous errors in reporting on the Volt for Fox News, that cost for electricity was an intentional alternation of facts made by the Internet troll who created this nonsense. The worst part is that hundreds have sent me that story over the past eight years, almost all demanding to know why I don’t point out the real cost of owning an electric car. Some end with the line, prove this story wrong.

Well, my reply is always something to the effect that I’m paying around 8 cents a kilowatt hour, not $11. It makes me wonder how these individuals choose their electricity supplier in our current state of deregulation. However, for the gentleman writing me about a Canadian’s view of electric cars, when I pointed out why that email was designed for the gullible, he wrote back, “but this is the type of misinformation the public sees.”

That line sent a chill up my spine. It’s impossible to discuss how many individuals write today demanding to know why utter nonsense is not being reported as fact. Or, in the case of the last gentleman, wanting to know if something he read online was a valid mathematical equation. He wasn’t asking if it was true overall, just if they got their math right. In automobiles, as in politics, the amount of misinformation out there is unbelievable. Not that those with agendas make stuff up and post it online, but that so many can find that disinformation and believe it above everything else. And often the worst information is what they hold onto the hardest. It seems to me that those who cry fake news the loudest are often the same ones who love anonymous blogs positing utter nonsense the most.

This Ain’t Ever Going to Work

Dyson finally accepted the obvious. There was no way he could ever turn a profit building an electric car from scratch. After spending a small fortune, he had no distribution system to sell an electric car, no service centers to take care of his customers; his accountants would remind him he had to pay for parts upfront and spend to build the vehicle, and then wait for someone to buy it to put the money back in the bank. General Motors had over ten billion in the bank when it went bankrupt, because it took that much cash on hand to cover their daily expenses.

That’s right, Dyson looked at everything it takes to build, sell, and service automobiles and realized he wasn’t rich enough to pull it off — not to mention that his car might fail in the market. It probably didn’t help that he watched Tesla’s volumes more than double and it was still bleeding red ink.

Then again, Dyson hired individuals from Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin to help create that electric car dream. They took the job and his money, but never told him, this ain’t ever going to work. But don’t kid yourself, they knew.

Ed Wallace is a recipient of the Gerald R. Loeb Award for business journalism, bestowed by the Anderson School of Business at UCLA, and hosts the top-rated talk show, Wheels, 8:00 to 1:00 Saturdays on 570 KLIF AM. Email: edwallace570@gmail.com