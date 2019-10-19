Every Purse and Purpose, Part 2

Almost 100 years ago Alfred Sloan, president of General Motors, decided to logically organize and simplify General Motors’ vast automotive divisions. Sloan would come up with the concept that the corporation should offer “a car for every purse and purpose.” Within decades GM was the world’s largest corporation and its automotive reach was worldwide.

Recently GM’s current CEO, Mary Barra, claimed, “There was a point in time where we were everywhere for everyone with everything,” which sounds a lot like what the original “car for every purse and purpose” mission statement meant. But then she added, “We had to say, OK, where are we deploying capital that’s not generating appropriate returns? Once you start to believe in the science of global warming and look at the regulatory environment around the world, it becomes pretty clear that to win in the future, you’ve got to win with EVs and autonomous technology.” With that statement Ms. Barra drove the last nail into the coffin of Alfred Sloan’s brilliant concept of what General Motors should be.

Moreover, she isn’t the only one in the industry ignoring hard facts staring them collectively in the face and rolling the dice on a future that might or might never unfold that way. Either that, or these new CEOs are so far ahead of the rest of us that we can’t see their brilliance just yet. Of course that’s never happened in the past, outside of Sloan, but maybe this time it’s different.

“Don’t Practice What I Preach”

First, let’s hope Ms. Barra’s strategy of no longer deploying capital that’s not generating an appropriate return doesn’t filter down to the dealership level. Last year, on average, new car dealers in America reported operating losses on their stores. That means no profits; the stores were in the red, except for bonuses the manufacturers paid for achieving high sales volume, updating properties, or getting superior customer satisfaction scores.

More to the point, it would stun the average reader to know how large a percentage of America’s franchised dealerships are losing ridiculous amounts of money selling new cars today. But it shouldn’t be hard to believe: The average cost to sell any new car is likely around $2,500 per vehicle; that includes a rent factor, interest costs for vehicle inventories, commissions, insurance, back office staff, electricity, water, and everything else you pay for each month to own a business. So, if the manufacturer sends you a $30,000 vehicle with $1,500 total mark-up in it, if you sell it for list price you are losing money on that sale. And to be honest, most customers want to negotiate to feel they received a fair deal.

Therefore, if dealers took the very narrow view Ms. Barra has, they would have to inform GM that they would no longer purchase new GM products because they are not getting any sort of return on their deployed capital. Instead a dealer would simply put their money into already profitable departments — for example, preowned inventory, parts, service, and so on. But even the average person who has never owned their own business can see the fallacy in that position. So what if the new car departments are losing money at the moment? Overall the dealership is relatively healthy financially. Further, if a dealer quit buying new cars for sale today, not wanting to deploy capital with no return, in time there would be no vehicles left to them to service, or customers to sell parts, or take their trade-ins for used car departments to resell. And that decline will start immediately.

You see, a new car dealer looks at the big picture and accepts losses in some areas — although of course they don’t like it — because the dealership does well over all. In that regard, a dealer exhibits the same wisdom as Alfred Sloan, who admitted that never in GM’s history did all five of its divisions make money at the same time. But as long as a GM buyer stayed a GM owner throughout his or her life, the corporation would thrive and prosper. Think of it another way. If a Ford King Ranch pickup owner bought a Ford Focus for his daughter, the dealer might lose money on the Focus sale, but that’s fine. That dealer will see them as a two-Ford family, not a drag on the profits of the store.

Again, this isn’t just Ms. Barra’s position; it’s also Ford’s and Chrysler’s. The late Sergio Marchionne of Chrysler wrote a paper, titled “Confessions of a Capital Junkie,” complaining about the high cost of building cars for the masses. So, Chrysler dumped the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200; and Ford will jettison exceptional vehicles such as the Fusion, while GM continues to cull products including the Chevy Impala. Exactly what do these CEOs think will happen when someone who truly loves their Ford Fusion needs to purchase another mid-sized car, or the Dodge Dart owner wants another compact sedan? It’s simple: Their next car will be a Civic, an Accord, a Hyundai or Kia, a Corolla or Camry, a Mazda 3 or 6, and so on. And good luck getting them back into your franchise once you have forced them to defect to another brand.

That was Alfred Sloan’s biggest fear. He was determined that GM would never intentionally do that, even if it lost money today on a car line. He planned to keep a customer for life.

Is It Leading if You’re Losing?

Is that oversimplifying the situation? Of course it is. But Sloan’s overall logic remains intact. It’s just that nobody wants to build a line of vehicles that extends from first-time buyers entering the workforce to CEOs of large corporations anymore.

But it’s the direction the automakers are heading that is more frightening still. Keep in mind, Ms. Barra said the future is self-driving cars — and electric ones, at that. BMW just said it’s building more large SUVs so it can stockpile those profits for, you guessed it, the company’s electrified future. Ford also is stockpiling profits off its trucks and SUVs for whatever crazy future its CEO and Bill Ford have in mind. And to be fair, one day that future will be here, because sooner or later the oil age ends, either for a lack of product or for environmental reasons.

But that’s not where the public is today. Over the past month or so 20 excited individuals have written me about the new mid-engine Corvette coming out, while maybe three have written me about buying an electric car; two of those three asked about used EVs. Recently I wrote Gayle Freeman of Freeman Publishing about how many Teslas have been sold in North Texas this year, and that number was just over 3,000 through the first nine months. An exceptional number, to be sure, but in a region that may buy 350,000 new vehicles this year and easily more than that in used cars, those 3,000 EV deliveries don’t account for a very sizable percentage of overall sales. Yes, it’s growing; but they tell us that glaciers are melting faster than electric car sales are expanding.

Volkswagen said it will invest maybe $30 billion in the electrification of its fleet. Daimler announced last month that it’s ending design work on new internal combustion engines completely and moving those research staffs over to electric vehicles. Yet not one of these CEOs seems to be able to make the connection that the only things reliably delivering unbelievable profits today are their trucks and SUV lines. And if you’re ditching all of your exceptional gasoline-powered automobiles because you can’t make money on them now, what on earth makes you believe that if you build only electric automobiles in the future — likely raising their prices by $5,000 – $10,000 — people are going to flood into your dealerships to buy them?

Leading from Behind

GM has been making electric cars for over 20 years, from the EV-1 to the Chevy Bolt and now Volt, while Ford had an electric Ranger truck 20 years ago. In fact, Bill Ford drove one as his company car. Toyota cut a deal with Tesla to make an electric RAV4 that failed, and the list goes on and on. But this past week the Automotive News published a column on all of the electrified vehicles that are definitely coming to the market in America within the next three years. Now, these are both plug-in hybrids and full electrics; and unless I miscounted it’s 100 EVs on the way.

Of course that means nothing. Tesla is selling EVs, but when you look at total U.S. sales the company still doesn’t turn a profit — and it’s possible Buick sells more total cars here. Autobahn tells me it’s booked over 40 presales on the upcoming Porsche Taycan EV, but has electric Jaguar iPaces on the lot unsold. And General Motors discontinued its groundbreaking, but low volume, Chevy Volt a few months before CEO Mary Barra said that’s the future of the company.

Come to think of it, there’s two ways to interpret what she said. Maybe she’s right.

Ed Wallace is a recipient of the Gerald R. Loeb Award for business journalism, bestowed by the Anderson School of Business at UCLA, and hosts the top-rated talk show, Wheels, 8:00 to 1:00 Saturdays on 570 KLIF AM. Email: edwallace570@gmail.com