Automotive Wild West

It started just over four years ago, when the Environmental Protection Agency announced actions against Volkswagen for installing software on its diesel models that would allow them to pass pollution certification tests but turn off when the owner was driving. Before the dust settled, Volkswagen paid more than $30 billion in fines, fixes, and owner settlements —and almost single handedly destroyed the global market for passenger cars with high-tech diesel engines.

The Not-OK Corral Gang

VW wasn’t alone, though. Since that story broke in late 2015, it’s been discovered that Fiat, Chrysler, Daimler, Opel and other European makers had all done the same thing to their products. In Europe there was a small loophole; such a device could exist if one could prove that turning off the pollution equipment, or pulling back its effectiveness, would extend the life of the engine. They paid fines, though nothing like the Volkswagen settlement. But when you stand back and look at it all, car manufacturers across Europe seemed to have no problem with violating global environmental laws. But it should be noted the decision to use emission-test cheat devices or not isn’t something some line engineer could authorize.

Anyway, that problem was created by VW’s accountants. VW was in one of its ongoing expense reviews; and, according to the stories out of Germany, the equipment needed to ensure that diesels conformed to emission laws would have cost around $160 per vehicle. Which VW’s accountants said was not acceptable: The company would have spent $1.6 billion to build diesel cars that would in fact be emissions compliant.

In spite of all the fines, settlements, and problems, last week German prosecutors charged former CEO Martin Wintercorn, current Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch (Chief Financial Officer at VW back then), and current CEO Herbert Diess. Of course, these executives have all done their best impersonations of Sgt. Schultz in Hogan’s Heroes when asked what they knew and when they knew it, saying almost in chorus, “I know nothing.”

But imagine, if you will, that youmade a mistake that cost your company a measly $10,000, then tried to cover it up when caught. Is there any doubt that your career would be over immediately? In fact, you might be indicted and convicted over the loss of $10,000 if fraud was involved, and it wouldn’t take four years for officials to bring charges. Yet two of these three executives not only still work for Volkswagen, they were promoted to the most senior positions in the company.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission fined Nissan and Carlos Ghosn $15 million for illegally hiding $140 million of his compensation as CEO and Chairman of the Japanese automaker. In this case it was through accounting misrepresentations; the company also falsified documents, backdated letters authorizing paying Ghosn out of a long-term incentive program in which Ghosn hadn’t even participated as well as retirement award letters increasing his compensation. Again, according to the SEC, Ghosn’s assistants went so far as to make false statements to Nissan’s CFO to get away with these shenanigans.

As happens every time the government fines wealthy individuals or corporations, Nissan and Ghosn’s $15 million in fines came with the statement that there was no admission of wrongdoing. Ironic, as the SEC release explained the wrongdoing in such detail that anyone could understand it. As contrast, intentionally filing a false tax return on a typical family’s income might well get you jail time.

Bad Company

Then the Washington Post reported a story based on interviews with 20 current and former Uber special investigation teams. They all agreed that Uber demanded that if the special investigators received complaints about either passengers or drivers — even if they got a confession or proof of a felony — they were not allowed to advise victims or potential victims of crimes to seek legal counsel. Nor were they allowed to hand over any evidence or proof of wrongdoing to law enforcement. The internal rule was that you “first protect Uber” and find ways to make sure the company was “not held liable” for any crimes. Surprisingly, in most other states there is no law against not reporting a crime that you are aware of.

Of course, numerous videos have surfaced over the years showing Uber riders going nuts on their drivers. And other stories reverse the position, including sexual assault on and rape of passengers. Uber’s special investigation teams are not made up of former law enforcement officials or even mall security guards. No, according to the Post some were fry cooks, baristas, and cashiers.

When a story like this breaks, it shows the public the lengths corporations will go to in order to dismiss or minimize any wrongdoing; or they’ll claim the situation doesn’t exist or the reporting was wrong. On this incident,The Verge quoted Tracey Breeden, Uber’s head of women’s safety, as saying, “At the end of the day, we’re not the judge and jury to determine whether a crime had occurred. We’re here to gather information, make a business decision. We are not law enforcement.” One wonders how the title “head of women’s safety” fits.

But that doesn’t explain why Uber keeps its horrid stories secret instead of turning the accusation or evidence over to law enforcement, which might lead to a judge and jury acting as judge and jury. And we’re forced to ask, if a public corporation knows that individuals in its employ have assaulted its customers, harassed them or been involved in raping them, how is it OK for the corporation not to report such acts to the proper authorities?

This story also shows that nothing has changed at Uber, despite its pitch that it’s now a more consumer-loving company. This situation has long been known; it was over three years ago that we discussed in this column the story of an Uber insider who got into the company’s database of complaints, found over 5,000 containing the word “rape,” and transmitted that information to the media.

The Third Deadly Sin

Maybe it’s always been that way. Certainly in decades gone by car companies were noted for knowing of failures in their products and covering them up to avoid a costly recall or litigation. At least, until the Ford Firestone fiasco of the late Nineties. Then laws changed, increasing the potential for massive punishments; and today hiding automotive failures in order to save money is a thing of the past. You may know it as government regulation, but the person being protected from the unscrupulous is you. That’s a good thing, right?

Thirty years ago, when Roger Smith was still CEO of General Motors, he went to the company’s actuaries and got them to reduce the average lifespans of its unionized workforce so GM could escrow less money for pensions and health care. That move saved GM untold millions, let it show greater profits, and therefore increased Roger Smith’s bonuses. That story was told in Joe White and Paul Ingrassia’s 1995 book, Comeback; so was the fact that after Smith retired but still sat on the GM board of directors, when his financial shenanigans were brought to light the board told Smith he had to go. But in time GM had to make up for Smith’s accounting fraud; that helped lead to its bankruptcy 17 years later.

What makes this so disappointing is that we expect those who run the world’s largest corporations to be individuals of character, integrity, and principle. And to be fair, most probably are fundamentally decent and upright people. But there may be a reason for the rise in such cases: Greed. According to a January 2018 CNBC story, in 1978 the average CEO in America earned 30 times the pay of his average worker; today the CEO makes 271 times the average worker’s pay. At least, that’s the reported income; we don’t know how many Carlos Ghosns there are in the world. Still, the Economic Policy Institute shows that the average worker’s income is up 11 percent against inflation since 1978; CEO pay is up 1,205 percent.

Yet while cases of theft, financial malfeasance, abuse of shareholders, and even physical assault of customers in the corporate world seem to be increasing, or at least are better reported, we also see Ghosn, the VW boys, Uber, et al., doing everything they can to make sure their companies aren’t implicated in anything they would personally have to pay for. In some ways this seems to be a continuation of ignoring, certainly not prosecuting, the cases of fraud on Wall Street that led to the world’s financial system’s melting down. And according to the Treasury Department in 2012, that meltdown destroyed $19.2 trillion in household wealth.

Of course, if you compare these cases to $19.2 trillion, so what if Carlos Ghosn instigated accounting fraud to hide a mere $140 million of his income? That’s peanuts. So what if VW had to pay out $30 billion for its diesel emissions scandal, when most everybody culpable got to keep their jobs and even got promoted? So what if Uber is aware of all of the crimes committed by or against its drivers — why worry law enforcement with minor problems like that?

We talk about equal justice under the law. Maybe it would be better to practice it instead.

Ed Wallace is a recipient of the Gerald R. LoebAward for business journalism, bestowed by the Anderson School of Business at UCLA, and hosts the top-rated talk show, Wheels, 8:00 to 1:00 Saturdays on 570 KLIF AM. Email: edwallace570@gmail.com