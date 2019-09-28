A Change is Gonna Come

It received little fanfare and quietly disappeared from the media world, but it was actually a major announcement from the world’s largest automobile manufacturer: On December 4, 2018, Volkswagen announced that the internal combustion engines it’s now designing, due to launch by 2026, will be the last gasoline- and diesel-powered cars the German company makes.

Then last week the German publication Auto Motors and Sport quoted Daimler development head Markus Schaefer as saying the company is ending the development of its next generation of internal combustion engines, as Daimler is going to focus solely on electric powertrains. That’s two of the German big three; but from Daimler this announcement is much more meaningful, simply because of what that three-pointed star on every Mercedes product sold symbolizes. It has nothing to do with automobiles; no, that emblem was created to showcase Daimler’s internal combustion engines’ leadership on water, land, and sky.

Then earlier this week 130 banks internationally holding $47 trillion in capital —among them Deutsche Bank, Citi, and Barclay’s — agreed to join a framework the UN designed to push banking clients that might be involved in catastrophic global warming. Oh, and Honda said it will phase out diesels for all electric cars in Europe in two years for EVs.

And that news came followed David Welch’s Business Week cover story about Mary Barra’s plans for GM, developing new tech including electric vehicles and self-driving cars. Welch quoted Barra as saying, “Make no mistake, we are not here just to compete in this new world … we are here to win.” You may remember that General Motors was once the largest corporation in the world; today, depending on which list and metrics are used, GM is likely only the fifth largest automaker. Hmm; looks like GM is no longer leading or winning, just competing.

Sounds Good … Smells Wrong

Among the millions who recently turned out worldwide to protest the inaction over “climate change,” one protester held a sign that read, “Compost the Rich.” Apparently that young man hasn’t taken any ag courses or read much about home gardening; composting people, rich or not, isn’t likely to get the results he was promoting.

On the other hand, he was wearing a tie-dyed T-shirt that seemed wonderfully retro; tie-dye should remind Baby Boomers of participating in the first Earth Day event on April 22, 1970. Turns out that we too wanted clean air and clean water and an abundant planet full of wonder, so we could mine its minerals and ores to build our SUVs and trucks later in life.

Of course, protest and passion are the joys of youth. Unburdened by any urgent necessity to make a living, pay bills, or raise families, surrounded by friends they see every day, and badly wanting to make their mark on the world, the youthful focus on priorities that they perceive will change the world into a better place. In fact, almost every generation does this; and it’s the right thing to do and the proper time of life. Personally, I would be far more concerned if one day the youth of the world didn’t protest something; that would mean we’d successfully populated the planet with apathetic nihilists.

Makes No Cents

While alleged millions were protesting worldwide to save the planet, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos announced that he was ordering 100,000 all-electric delivery trucks from Rivian and would start taking delivery of those vehicles by 2021. Now, you may never have heard of this 10-year-old company, but lots of venture capital has been flooding into the slow-moving startup. That capital includes investments from Ford and Jeff Bezos.

A couple of years ago Rivian purchased the old Mitsubishi factory in Normal, Ill. If you are wondering why you’ve never heard of it or seen one of its vehicles, it’s because in 10 years the company hasn’t actually built or sold anything. That’s the world we live in today. A decade-old company hasn’t built anything automotive, yet it gets an order for 100,000 electric delivery vehicles. Now, with every other car company in the world either working toward electric cars — or, in the case of Japan, having experience in designing and building electric delivery vehicles — one would think that betting the farm on an untried automaker might be less than smart. This is purely speculation on my part, but this particular news story only makes sense if Bezos’ personal funding of Rivian and his massive order for delivery trucks to kick-start the company’s production is intended to midwife Rivian into the consumer electric vehicle market, and Bezos can sell them direct on Amazon.

Here’s the key point in all of this. The market for electric vehicles is lackluster, but growing slowly today, yet Daimler and Volkswagen have both committed to manufacturing only that type of transportation. Nissan’s Leaf is actually the world’s leader for EV sales, though the Tesla Model 3 should overtake it soon. China is all but mandating that a large percentage of its automobile market go all electric, while European cities and countries have passed non-binding resolutions for the near future either prohibiting petroleum-powered cars in city centers or ending the sale of those products. Meanwhile, GM and Ford have also said they are pushing ahead on creating more electric vehicles for their franchises. The only problem with all this is the obvious, staring us right in the face: Tesla, darling of the electric car companies, has yet to do anything other than lose billions upon billions of dollars. And last week one analyst reported that he believed GM was losing upwards of $9,000 on every Chevy Volt it sells, and it’s questionable whether Nissan is turning a profit on its Leaf even after all these years.

But maybe that’s about to change.

Answers in the Questions

When I purchased my electric car the battery’s cost per kilowatt hour was $750, but in just seven years the cost of batteries has fallen dramatically. GM claimed that its cost for the Volt’s power pack was $145 per kWh, while Volkswagen said last week that it has signed enough contracts for batteries that it will pay less than $100 per kWh. By the way, that $100 is the gold standard, the point at which electric cars will cost less than one with an internal combustion engine. But they’ll also need huge volumes; automobile plants running at 100 percent utilization is the missing ingredient for success and profits. So Volkswagen unveiled its first “affordable” electric car, the ID.3. But it’s not really low-cost; it starts around $30,000, just like the Leaf and other electric vehicles. Second, it’s a four-door hatchback, a never fashionable body design that mercifully died 30 years ago. For all the mistakes Elon Musk has made at Tesla, at least he understands that electric cars have to look cool, too.

As for Detroit, truck and SUV sales are providing virtually all of the automakers’ profits, which they are shoveling into engineering for self-driving and electric cars. Are they not seeing the disconnect? They’re discontinuing most of their gasoline-powered coupe and sedan models for lack of sales, yet they think if they electrify (and ugly up) those models, that’s the future?

So what do they know that we don’t know? Are they getting information that the oil age could be nearing its end? Are their engineers and scientists protesting climate change with the kids?

As I’ve mentioned in this column before, a national migration into electric vehicles will start when people accept that, while they’re not primary family vehicles, they’re the perfect second car for running around town, doing errands, and so on. But getting us out of our commodious SUVs and giant pickups is going to take gasoline prices’ spiking higher than ever before and possibly every-other-day rationing to boot, with no relief in sight. Only then will the public start moving toward a new form of transportation of our own volition.

A week ago, in an email conversation with a listener, I discussed the foolishness of most predictions on where we were headed as an economic society. I wrote, “In the Sixties the conservatives were completely wrong on where the youth of the nation were taking us. Additionally, the liberals at the time were completely wrong on where the youth of the nation were taking us.”

“Because we were already there and didn’t know it.”

One thing we all used to take great pride in was the fact that the United States was the leader of the free world. We weren’t voted off that island, but through mistakes and inverted political positions seem gladly to have accepted our leaving that throne empty. The entire world seems to be rushing into electric cars and leaving the oil age behind.

Maybe this one time we should let others be the leader of the automotive world. If it works for them, then we’ll copy it. If it doesn’t, we can laugh about it.

Ed Wallace is a recipient of the Gerald R. Loeb Award for business journalism, bestowed by the Anderson School of Business at UCLA, and hosts the top-rated talk show, Wheels, 8:00 to 1:00 Saturdays on 570 KLIF AM. Email: edwallace570@gmail.com