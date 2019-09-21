Forgotten Teachable Moments

It’s been a while, but we’ve discussed here the issue of war in the Middle East under a pretense other than trying to control the flow of oil. In late 2002 I wrote in this column that the coming Iraq War would cost far more than $50 billion, would last far longer than 90 days, and would not deliver the vision we claimed for the Middle East — democracy breaking out all over the place. I added Iraq likely didn’t have WMDs and wasn’t tied to Al Qaeda but did have plenty of oil that we wanted more of produced. Mentioned was that our president resembled a used car salesman low balling the public to get us to sign off on a suspect deal.

One woman wrote to tell me that that column was the big topic at a Christmas Party that year, with everyone laughing at how incredibly stupid my predictions were. Maybe the greatest regret of my career is not keeping her email, so I could write her back when the war was in its fifth year and the long-term costs were being estimated to be in the trillions. Oh, and if you haven’t noticed, the Middle East isn’t any more stable than it was back then. But we did get more oil production out of Iraq.

But one thing everyone has forgotten is that the Saudi royal family was not really in favor of ditching Saddam Hussein. For he was also a Sunni Muslim; he treated the Shiites badly in Iraq but was the strong man holding Iran in place and helping keep that regime’s mischief to a minimum. Yet nobody would care about any of this if the world weren’t dependent on oil from the Middle East. More importantly, when the day comes that there’s no more oil there, we won’t care what they do to each other. We should, but we won’t.

Seventeen years later, given the attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia a week ago, the time has come to remind everyone that this situation did not happen in a vacuum.

… Much Is Expected

It’s common knowledge that the Saudi royal pilgrims’ industrial and financial engine is concentrated in the eastern part of the country, and it’s always been considered a difficult region to protect in the event of war. The Saudis’ crude industry and oil spigots have raised concerns in most administrations in our lifetime. In fact, during the Yom Kippur War of 1973, when President Nixon was found to be supplying Israel with military materiel for that conflict, the Saudis turned off that stream of oil to us; and with that came the First Energy Crisis.

In the White House Henry Kissinger led a discussion about whether or not we should invade Saudi Arabia ourselves to seize control of their oilfields. Cooler heads prevailed. But late in President Jimmy Carter’s administration we declared Middle Eastern oil a national security interest for the United States; that declaration meant we would defend it by force, if necessary.

That would not come cheap. In 2011 Princeton economic geographer Roger Stern calculated the costs to the U.S. for protecting the oil shipments in the Persian Gulf to be $8 trillion — at the time, around half of our Federal Debt. Since then the costs have risen substantially; and if Stern’s calculations are correct, protecting Middle Eastern oil producers and shipments to the international sea lanes may still account for half of our national debt.

Yet despite our military generosity, Japan, China, India, and South Korea were greater oil beneficiaries than we were. In fact, in 2011 the amount of Saudi Arabian oil to our refineries was less than 10 percent, but we bore all of the expenses for everyone’s oil. To give you an idea of the cost of protecting Middle Eastern oil, so far it’s potentially $30,562 for every man, woman, and child living in America today. Or maybe around $1.50 – $2.00 in gasoline subsidies for every gallon you’ve purchased over the past 43 years.

From a historical viewpoint, whoever is the world’s leading empire at any given time is responsible for keeping the trade lanes open. That lesson was codified in Alfred Thayer Mahan’s 1890 book, The Influence of Sea Power Upon History. As it turns out, Teddy Roosevelt read and believed Mahan’s thesis. Once he became President he started to move America in that direction — becoming the world’s superpower.

Possible Hyperbole Alert

On Sunday Bloomberg wrote that the drone attack on Saudi oil facilities is being seen as “a Pearl Harbor moment.” Reuters carried a story quoting one oil analyst as saying oil could go back to $100 a barrel because of this event. But it had risen just 14% by Monday morning.

Immediately on hearing of the attacks we pointed the finger at Iran; British intelligence said they weren’t sure of that conclusion; and President Trump tweeted, “are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom [of Saudi Arabia] as to who they believe was the cause of this attack and under what terms we would proceed.” Fair enough, but … we’re still waiting for that Kingdom to tell us who killed Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi inside a Saudi consulate a year ago.

The Saudis have lost around half of their oil production capability; and it appears that much of that loss will continue for an entire month.

By the time you read this, much more will be known. Oil will fallback or not. Reprisal attacks will have taken place, or they didn’t. And if they do take place it will either end the problem or aggravate it. But we have been here before, and it was actually much worse 30 years ago.

How We Got Here

For decades Saddam Hussein was our boy in the Middle East — a dictator, to be sure, but a secular one who did establish rights for women and Christians in his country. In 1980 Detroit Mayor Coleman Young gave him the key to the city for his donation of hundreds of thousands to a local Christian church. And we discreetly backed him in Iraq’s eight-year war against Iran. Then came Iran-Contra. That’s where we sold missiles to Iran during that war and used the money to fund the Contras in Nicaragua, in violation of Congress’s wishes. When that fact became public, you just know Iraq’s ruling Baath Party was wondering why its U.S. financial ally was selling missiles to its declared enemy. Hussein wrote in his papers, “It can only be a conspiracy against Iraq.” Before you know it, Hussein breaks with us and invades Kuwait over the oilfields on their mutual border.

The Saudi royal family then asked us to give protection against Hussein possibly invading their country, which we gladly did. But stationing U.S. military troops in Saudi Arabia didn’t sit well with extreme fundamentalists in the Wahhabi sect of Islam, particularly upsetting one Osama bin Laden. You probably know his story.

The invasion of Kuwait shocked the world. It gave us Desert Storm; and on its way out the door going home, the Iraqi army set virtually all of Kuwait’s oil fields on fire. That was a Pearl Harbor moment.

The Never-ending Story

The First Energy Crisis and Iranian Revolution led to the Carter Doctrine, which has cost us somewhere around half of our accumulated national debt. It led us to back Saddam Hussein in his war against Iran; then part of our split with his regime came when Iran Contra was exposed. It would be completed with the invasion of Kuwait; and, to protect our Saudi allies from Hussein, we put our troops into the Kingdom, and that empowered the extremists in Al Qaeda. Which in turn led our troops into Iraq, because the administration was pushing the line that Hussein was connected to the 9/11 attacks. He wasn’t, but that’s never slowed Washington down before.

George Marshall led the U.S. military effort in World War II, then became Secretary of State under Harry Truman. Marshall understood that history’s major events never started in a vacuum; instead, he believed, one event simply pushed another and another, much like a river pushing upon itself until it empties into the sea. Everything is connected to what came before.

But our story today is about America and its involvement in oil production and shipment from the Middle East, so the world can have cheap gas. It did not start with the attack on Saudi oil facilities a week ago. Maybe it started with Crane Faucet heir Charles Richard Crane. For he was the man who befriended King Abdul Aziz ibn Saud and paid for the first exploration for minerals in the Saudi Kingdom in 1931. When oil was found, Crane helped U.S. oil companies enter that region to offset the impact of the British and French. Crane also improved Arabian horse strains in America and brought Egyptian date trees to Indio, California. From that moment on, the U.S. was involved in the Middle East, regardless of the cost. In fact, we still buy Crane faucets, regardless of cost. The good news is that so far, no drone has attacked their plumbing appliance factory.

