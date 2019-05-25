It’s Not Them, It’s Us

“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed, and hence clamorous to be led to safety, by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.” H. L. Mencken

For the past half century, the phrase “a level playing field” has been used to discuss international trade, particularly as a rallying cry in trade involving the auto industry. And politicians of both parties have led the charges that evil empires — tipping that playing field with unfair trading practices, unfair currencies, cheap labor, and whatever else — are somehow seriously damaging to our republic.

For decades the panic was over American jobs’ being shipped south of the border, where labor rates were a fraction of what was paid here; it was followed by the Japanese menace, not just in automobiles but in all things electronic, too. Now China has moved into the vanguard of all the entities keeping us from being great again. And yet the facts show we still account for just 4.4 percent of the world’s population, but create 24.03 percent of the world’s Gross Domestic Product; so it only makes sense that other manufacturing countries would like to sell their products to us. We have the money and the prosperity to deal with that.

It’s past time, however, to place the blame for imbalances in international trade not on the countries that manufacture the items we crave — either for the product’s uniqueness or for its superior pricing — but on the end user.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

That would be us.

Addicts Create Demand

If half of America didn’t own an iPhone, our international trade imbalance with China would be substantially reduced. Of course, Apple also would not have its current market cap of $870 million; and that valuation has made more than a few Americans, who purchased that stock 20 years ago at under $5 a share, quite wealthy. And that one sentence explains everything you need to know about why U.S. corporations go overseas and find cheap labor to maximize profits on their most popular products: Baby, that’s how you get rich.

Ronald Reagan was the first to pound Japanese cars when he took office, forcing a voluntary import quota on all Japanese car manufacturers doing business here. Roger Smith, then CEO of General Motors, had been blaming the Japanese onslaught on their cheap labor, international exchange rates, and so on. Little of that was true then or now, but it played well to the American public. Our population was simultaneously infuriated with union labor costs’ driving up the prices of the cars we wanted to buy and blaming factory workers for the cars’ poor quality; then we reversed course and became even more infuriated when American workers were put out of a job by overseas competitors. It appears that we like American products built by Americans — as long as they don’t earn more than minimum wage and the products they build are superior to and cost less than those made overseas.

Detroit’s real problem in the early Reagan years was that we were dealing with not one but two major recessions back to back, combined with Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker hiking the key interest rate to 21 percent to stop the runaway inflation that plagued America throughout the last half of the 1970s. Plus gasoline prices skyrocketed. In 1978 Japanese automakers sold barely 2 million cars in America, while the Detroit Big Three sold 9.312 million. The next year Japan picked up 300,000 sales and Detroit lost a million. Three years later Japan was again down by 100,000 units, selling 2.2 million cars in this country, but Detroit’s sales had dwindled to just 5.7 million cars. (Figures did not include truck sales, but percentages were similar.)

So, even Reagan’s voluntary quotas, which did a remarkable job at holding Japanese car sales in place, didn’t help Detroit in any way. Contrary to what Roger Smith was claiming was the problem, Detroit’s relatively less impressive engineering, styling, and fuel efficiency were the real reasons for those automakers’ four-year collapse in sales.

In the long run Reagan’s quotas would do even more damage to Detroit. Because those quotas were based solely on nameplates then being sold here; they failed to anticipate any new car divisions the Japanese automakers might create. Honda, Toyota, and Nissan moved quickly to create luxury car divisions that, should those import quotas remain, would not be subject to them.

In time Acura, Lexus, and Infiniti would chip away at the dominance of Cadillac and Lincoln. Ironically, it was the very success of the Japanese luxury lines that also woke up the Germans; they promptly improved quality and lowered costs and in time became truly huge volume sellers in America.

Godzilla on Our Shores!

As you may remember, we were once told Japan Inc. was about to take over the world, not just for automobiles but for all things electronic, due to powerhouses like Sony. Yet it proved a house of cards; the Japanese real estate bust of the late Eighties showed that in many ways the nation was a paper tiger, albeit one that made great products.

That economic collapse didn’t stop Bill Clinton from taking on Japan in 1995, threatening a 100 percent import tariff on Japanese luxury cars if they didn’t open their market to American vehicles and buy more American-made parts. We even manipulated the exchange rate, which pushed the $32,000 Acura Legend and Infiniti J30 to $42,000 overnight. Even the $13,995 Mazda Protege turned into an $18,000 car in a matter of months.

Well, Japan bought a boatload of Dodge Neons and Saturns, Toyota purchased 20,000 Chevy Cavaliers, and all agreed to buy more American-made parts. But the prices of Japanese cars were never rolled back; from that day forward, the public paid dearly for Clinton’s playing tough with the Japanese. Oh, and GM and Ford sold their parts divisions a few years later, so nothing was gained there, either.

The big secret of the original North Anerican Free Trade Agreement was that, to be tariff free and sell American-made cars in Mexico, one also had to have a factory in that country. GM, Ford, Chrysler, and Nissan all qualified, but that provision is the reason Honda quickly built a small plant that built a few Accords from kits — so it could qualify as tariff free and could sell cars built in America there. Now, it seems, everyone has a factory in Mexico, and in part we can thank that free trade agreement. So, while Detroit’s automakers cried that they wanted a level playing field in that NAFTA agreement, that language put into it was not really in our best interests.

Today it’s China, China, China. Everyone wanted to do business there because their economy was exploding in a good way. The automakers and others agreed up front to take 50 – 50 partnerships with Chinese firms and teach them what we knew. Technology transfers were required. Paying for college level classes to train automobile engineers and stylists was part of the bargain. A week ago on a PBS Frontline show discussing Trump’s trade war, federal employees discussed how our corporations complain about Chinese hackers breaking into their computers and stealing corporate secrets, not to mention making even more demands to turn over their proprietary technology. But when the feds said, fine, let’s take China to task for these egregious behaviors, no corporation wanted to do that. They fear that reprisals from Chinese officials might damage their current profits out of China.

Survive and Thrive or Harvest ROI

This spotlights the difference between long-range outlook vs. short-term returns on investments. Twenty years ago one of our local Acura dealers, along with Acura’s National Dealer Council, went to Japan, where Honda showed them the programs and vehicles they wanted to put in place through 2050. That’s right, they were game-planning for the next half century. Similarly, most China watchers will say they too plan for the next two generations of their citizens. We, on the other hand, focus on why the Dow Jones fell 1 percent on any given day.

Reagan’s import quotas did not help Detroit; nor did Clinton’s trade war with Japan improve the Motor City’s fortunes. NAFTA saved tariff monies, but it also opened the door for even more automobile manufacturing in Mexico.

Detroit got better because they quit making excuses for why a fickle automotive public shifted gears decades ago. But American corporations still deal in short-term fiscal results; that’s great for Wall Street, but not smart for corporations wanting to hold onto their customer bases and expand them in the future.

In the end, Japan was not the problem we claimed it was. Neither is China today. Because the real secret to all of this is all of us: Corporations are price shoppers when it comes to labor and making things cheaply, and we are price shoppers when it comes to buying what we consider to be value. But you and I both know that no elected official is going to get on a soapbox and blame us for this problem.

Instead, as Mr. Mencken suggested a century ago, we will always be menaced by some hobgoblin — our newest imaginary foriegn enemy.