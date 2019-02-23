The Times They Are a-Changin’

It’s hard to remember a time when so much anger existed, yet not over the issues we really need to be dealing with today. People inherently want to return to happier times, a simpler life with a less uncertain future. But that’s one of the tricks our mind plays on us as we age; it’s not the world that changes around us, it’s our perception of our place in the world.
I recently received an truly angry email. The writer disparaged me as a human being, lashed out at Leftists, and summed things up by slamming Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal as close to the worst possible modern socialism. For the record, he believed I was endorsing her new Green Plan, but I was not. Just to spice things up, he reminded me that her plan calls for the end of all cars — and if that happens, it means the end of my career.
Bummer.
I hadn’t actually read Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal. I took only the most cursory scan of its key points. After all, it’s not a bill, not a law, just a non-binding resolution. Of course now, with Mr. Vitriol’s email, I was forced to go back and read all the stories covering something that’s never going to happen, at least not as it’s laid out in her wish list and time frame.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Almost immediately I found where the Washington Post had published President Trump’s Tweet in response to her proposal. It read in part, “It would be great for the so-called ‘Carbon Footprint’ to permanently eliminate all Planes, Cars, Cows, Oil, Gas and the Military — even if no other country would do the same. Brilliant!” Well, at least I know now how my pen pal came to believe all cars will be eliminated and my career finished … a Tweet.
So I checked. Nothing in the Green New Deal eliminates cars, planes, cows, or anything else — other than the oil industry, because it calls for eliminating powering our society with fossil fuels. But let me go on record and say this: That will happen one day, but only when we run out of oil.
But that’s not the most troubling part of all of this. No, it’s that someone can literally become completely unglued and furious over beliefs that have no rational validation, and can feel compelled to send a truly aggressive email over a non-binding resolution with zero power to do anything. Just so you know, he ended that first email saying, “Have a nice day in unicorn land.”
Reading that, I suddenly felt like a little princess.
Working on This Since Forever
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez aside, I had to point out that Baby Boomers have been on the road to a better energy future all our lives; although, to be fair, we’ve often taken those gains and squandered the hard work of automotive engineers worldwide. Then too, history tends to show that most societies don’t do anything about a mounting problem until it’s too late, then muster all their resources, energy and focus to correct what has gone wrong. Think of the whole world’s complaining and worrying about the rise of fascism during most of the 1930s. When their fears turned into the undeniable reality of a war … then it was time to fix that problem.
The first inventor who tried to deal with the fossil fuel issue was Charles Kettering back in 1916. Oil surveys of the time showed that that resource would become depleted within a quarter of a century. When Kettering informed GM head Billy Durant of that problem, Durant said they would find more oil before he found a way to build far more efficient automobiles. But both men were right. Kettering did create higher compression, and therefore more fuel efficient cars — by giving us tetraethyl leaded gasoline. But they found more oil, too.
Fast forward to the end of the Second World War. GM sent engineers to the Los Angeles basin to study what was then a new and potentially dangerous phenomenon, the smog created by the hundreds of thousands of vehicles on the area’s highways. At the time they realized the technology did not exist to deal with tailpipe emissions, but that didn’t mean they didn’t start working on ways to make automobiles cleaner.
It would happen in baby steps. First simple exhaust recirculation systems, required in California, then catalytic converters in the mid-Seventies; but it was really the computerization of all automobiles in the mid-to-late Nineties that changed everything. Suddenly we had high-horsepower, extremely fuel-efficient vehicles, and exhaust on some vehicles that was actually cleaner than the air that went into them. But we are also talking about a half century of engineering work to make that a reality. Even longer if you go back to the original meeting Kettering had with Billy Durant worrying about the end of the oil age.
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s Green Plan suggests electric cars instead of those running on fossil fuels and, for all I know, maybe feeding Gas-X pills to cattle to help control their methane emissions. Still, there are energy issues that do contribute to worldwide emissions. And boy, are we disconnected from that reality: While it’s admirable when a popular musical act goes on the road and gives speeches at concerts about global warming, the point that their very concert is a major problem evades them. After all, massive numbers of trucks transport their gear city to city, and making that concert a reality consumes a tremendous amount of electricity. And their 50,000-some fans don’t typically walk to the event, they drive. So, while the star is preaching energy conservation to save the planet to the audience, nobody there is practicing it. We’re funny that way as human beings.
Example More Efficacious than Precept
Years ago I wrote in this column about Michael Bloomberg, then Mayor of New York, and his public posturing on emissions and global warming. I found it ironic, since the city of New York probably is one of the greatest users of electricity and gasoline use per square mile of any city in the world. But in that column I also pointed out that Mayor Bloomberg loved his weekend getaways in his private jet to Bermuda, making him the last person eligible to lecture anyone on carbon emissions.
Over the past few years Harrison Ford has done the exact same thing; he joined the environmental movement and even lectured everyone at the World Government Summit in Dubai last week on how humans and our emissions are so destructive to the environment. The Gulf News carried his quote, “Nature doesn’t need people, people need nature. We need to roll up our sleeves and work together for its protection.” He is, like Bloomberg, deeply sincere in his convictions. Except, if you Google Harrison Ford, pilot, you find images of him entering his private jet, flying his helicopter or assortments of other aircraft. Not to mention his numerous homes around the world.
Elon Musk constantly talks about how electric cars and solar panels will end our foolish use of fossil fuels, which he calls the “dumbest experiment in human history.” Unless of course you are discussing the fossil fuels needed for his personal Gulfstream 650 ER, in which, asserts the Washington Post, he took 250 trips totaling 150,000 miles last year. Some flights were simply moving that jet from the Van Nuys Airport to one closer to him in the Los Angeles basin, to save him from driving in traffic.
Here’s the thing. I don’t begrudge these individuals the incredible lives they’ve had or the stupendous trappings of wealth that surround them. But I do find it hypocritical that they constantly lecture us about our emissions and global warming. Even more so than Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’ Green New Deal, because I don’t think she’s had time to adopt the same lifestyle as these other “celebrities.”
Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s wish is admirable but unworkable in her time frame. It’s taken a century to make our modern automobiles what they are today. Powerful, clean, and fuel efficient — and we’ve circumvented most of that hard work by dumping fuel-efficient vehicles for large trucks and SUVs and driving them at 80 mph.
But here’s how this deal goes, farther down the pike.
A crisis. We’ve had some. Two energy crises in the Seventies changed our buying habits and put automotive engineers into high gear to create more fuel-efficient vehicles. Hurricanes hitting the coast in 2005 did it again, but that effect wore off quickly. If global warming is the disaster they claim it will one day be, only when it becomes an undeniable crisis will we act. Call it the Pearl Harbor of the environmental movement. Still, every day engineers work on fuel efficiency, pollution and finding ways to make things more energy efficient.
As I told the writer of that email, we’ve been working on fuel efficiency and lower emissions my entire adult life. You can see that in cars that get 40 miles or more to the gallon. You see it in our 5 Star Energy rated appliances. And that progress will continue because, deep down inside, we love buying high tech and efficient things.
That only got me another angry screed in a second email.
Ed Wallace is a recipient of the Gerald R. Loeb Award for business journalism, bestowed by the Anderson School of Business at UCLA, and hosts the top-rated talk show, Wheels, 8:00 to 1:00 Saturdays on 570 KLIF AM. Email: edwallace570@gmail.com
Comments