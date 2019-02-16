Let Them Eat Rice Cakes

“History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce.” — Karl Marx
A few weeks ago in this column we pointed out the almost comically outrageous behavior exhibited by the former CEO of Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi, Carlos Ghosn. Left out of that column was any suggestion that his use and abuse of the corporation’s Gulfstream 650 ER private jet and the homes, condos, and apartments he had bought around the world may well be exactly like what many of the world’s most powerful CEOs demand from their corporate coffers. On the other hand, it is highly doubtful that many other CEOs have an old mansion in Beirut.
This story hasn’t ended, however.
It’s not as much of a tragedy as the first few chapters of Ghosn’s arrest — incarceration in a cold Tokyo jail cell and indictments for having more fun on the company dime in a couple of years than most of us will have, and pay for out of our own pockets, in our lifetimes. There are two concurrent stories happening now. First, Renault and their attorneys have now questioned whether or not Ghosn’s arrest is simply a palace coup at Nissan.
The Feb. 5, 2019, Wall Street Journal covered the correspondence flying back and forth between Paris and Tokyo. But whether these are legitimate legal positions to exonerate Ghosn, or just sparring between two corporate entities over the inherent power struggles that most joint ventures must deal with is still in question. After all, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance built and sold one out of every nine vehicles worldwide last year, and it is estimated that the three companies’ interlocking alliance delivered $6.4 billion in overall cost savings in 2018. So breaking up would be as insane as say Jeff Bezos getting divorced and giving up half of his wealth. Oh, that’s happening too? Never mind.
What is known about this story is that Renault’s legal department sent an 82-page letter to Nissan’s lawyers asking the hard questions. For example: Did Nissan share confidential corporate documents with Japan’s legal authorities? Was any Nissan employee granted immunity in this matter to turn state’s evidence against Ghosn?
Another letter questioned the involvement of Hari Nada, the VP in charge of Nissan’s legal department and the office of the CEO. As it turns out, it was Nada who secretly gathered the evidence against Ghosn and helped lay out the setup that saw him arrested on the tarmac once the Gulfstream landed in Japan. Twelve days earlier Nada had informed Renault’s deputy CEO that Jose Munoz, who ran Nissan in America, had been put on a leave of absence, and that Renault should refrain from any attempt to contact him.
As the WSJ pointed out, the Renault letter states, “This pattern of behavior puts in question the motivation and objectivity of Nissan’s investigation, making it appear more like a political campaign than a neutral fact-gathering exercise.” Ouch. So, on one hand Renault is pushing back against what it believes is the corporate railroading of its top executive internationally. But on another level, Renault seems to be doing everything it can to keep the joint venture in place.
For example, Jean-Dominque Senard has been appointed the new chairman of Renault. Senard, formerly Michelin’s top guy, has met with Hiroto Saikawa of Nissan to discuss the path forward for the companies. By all accounts that meeting went fairly well. However, Nissan is already pushing back against the suggestion that Senard be given the position as chairman at the Japanese companies, too; Nissan has deferred making that decision until its governance committee delivers a report on this matter. Of course, what Nissan is really claiming is that making Carlos Ghosn chairman over all three of the automakers in the alliance ended up giving him too much power — and that’s what led to his alleged use of corporate funds for his private ends. Then the Nikkei newspaper released a story claiming that the French government was considering reducing Renault’s ownership in Nissan; France’s finance minister immediately dismissed the story as patently untrue.
Who’s Got What
This might be a good time to break out the cross-ownership stakes between the two companies. Renault saved Nissan from extinction 20 years ago and as a result ended up with 43 percent of the Japanese automaker’s stock. Nissan was given 15 percent of the stock in Renault, the same percentage the French government has, but in Nissan’s case that stock came with no voting rights. Now, under Japanese corporate law, if any one entity owns 35 percent of any corporation’s stock, that entity calls all of the shots. That was true when Ford owned 35 percent of Mazda and it’s still true today. And, while Renault is taking a tough legal line against the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, the major stockholder is also playing nice on the succession plan for the top job at Nissan.
Let’s call it like it is: Renault can do whatever it likes, legally; yet in our more pragmatic world, it also understands that heavy-handedness won’t play well in Japan long term.
Into this mix comes the ultimate “Let them eat cake” moment. Because Renault also notified Nissan and the media that, auditing its own books to see if Carlos Ghosn misused Renault’s corporate funds for his personal use, Renault claims to have found the proverbial icing on the cake. Turns out that as a good corporate citizen of France, Renault chipped a small fortune toward the upkeep of the famed Louis XVI palace at Versailles. You know, the place that infuriated the French people so much that they overthrew the monarchy, but they never got around to burning down the symbol of his misguided reign.
Here’s what Renault discovered. When you help support Versailles, one of the perks is that you can use the palace facilities, free, for private or corporate events. And it turns out that, when a freshly divorced Carlos Ghosn married his trophy wife, they held a “Marie Antoinette” themed wedding celebration at Versailles in 2016. How appropriate.
Only there was no cost to Renault for using Versailles for Ghosn’s marriage celebration. It was one of the perks for Renault’s contributions to the palace. For the record, however, the Ghosn family said they would reimburse Renault for the cost of renting that space as an outsider, which is apparently $57,000. But there’s another questionable use of Versailles. Ghosn also held the 15th Anniversary party for the Renault, Nissan alliance at that palace in 2014. But lo and behold, that event was held not on the 15th anniversary of the joint venture, but on Carlos Ghosn’s 60th birthday. Again, it appears that Ghosn did not pay to use Versailles out of Renault’s corporate funds, but instead used dates given by Versailles, at no charge, as thanks for Renault’s donation to maintaining the fond memories of when out-of-touch monarchs ruled in the Continent. Not to be confused with out-of-touch CEOs ruling modern corporations.
Unlike Louis XVI, Ghosn has been deposed but not beheaded.
Bribed But Not Bought
Then, in the middle of all of this, it was discovered that British politicians had secretly promised Nissan tens of millions of pounds in taxpayer monies should their factory in Sunderland be adversely affected by England’s exit from the European Union. Apparently it was some kind of bribe to ensure that Nissan would remain quiet and not say anything publicly to hurt the Brexiteers’ chances of damaging the British economy by leaving the European Union. Only last week Nissan did just that — it announced that it had canceled the production of an upcoming SUV for the European market at that UK factory. Worse, Nissan’s PR staff suggested that this was due to the business and financial uncertainty of Brexit.
Ain’t that a hoot? British politicians can’t even offer a huge bribe to a foreign-owned company building cars there and have them stay bought and quiet.
And so poor Carlos Ghosn remains in a small, cold Tokyo jail cell, possibly the only place in the world worse to live than the small, century-old mansion in the old city section of war-torn Beirut. Ironically, Nissan’s corporate jet delivered him to both locations. While the Japanese are not known for their sense of humor, after hearing about Ghosn’s use of Versailles for his Marie Antoinette wedding reception, his incarceration demands that someone say, “Let Him Eat Rice Cakes.”
No matter who says it, his continued ownership of homes in Rio, Paris, Amsterdam, Beirut, and Tokyo is iffy; and gone is his unlimited use of that Gulfstream 650 ER and tens of millions in annual compensation.
Heck, this should be an afternoon soap opera on TV. And the way this story is going, there’s enough plotlines to last for seasons.
Ed Wallace is a recipient of the Gerald R. Loeb Award for business journalism, bestowed by the Anderson School of Business at UCLA, and hosts the top-rated talk show, Wheels, 8:00 to 1:00 Saturdays on 570 KLIF AM. Email: edwallace570@gmail.com
