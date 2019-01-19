Monuments of the Rail Men

A couple things make the automotive industry fascinating to cover. One is that it always seems to be trying to reinvent itself, spending billions upon billions to do so; and, when all of that fails, the corporate hope is enough time has passed that the public has forgotten that the industry just spent billions to reinvent itself, to no avail. The second most fascinating part is that it always seems to be an industry in the depths of crises, separated by brief periods of prosperity; these periods allow the automotive journalists to write about how brilliant the management is at “Auto Company X.”